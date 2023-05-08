UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was arrested in Los Angeles yesterday after flipping his truck in the early hours of the morning while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The crash took place at around 2am with street footage of the accident showing Ferguson’s truck rolled onto its side having crashed into two luxury cars outside a Hollywood nightclub.

Fortunately, L.A.P.D has confirmed that nobody was hurt.

Tony Ferguson's arrest

In the aftermath of the crash, Ferguson got himself into further trouble after refusing to take a breathalyser test with officials describing him as “uncooperative.”

It is also said that Ferguson’s breath smelt strongly of alcohol and that his eyes were bloodshot.

The former interim UFC lightweight champion was arrested at the scene and faces a charge of driving under the influence. He could also be hit with a license suspension for refusing to take a breathalyser test when the police had reasonable grounds.

According to TMZ, Rapper Cash Gotti is the owner of one of the cars involved in the accident. Gotti told TMZ that he left the nightclub only to find his Mercedes severely damaged.

Tony Ferguson has been struggling of late

This latest incident marks a difficult time in Ferguson’s life with the fighter having struggled with his mental health and significant defeats in the last few years.

Back in 2019, Ferguson’s wife Christina filed a restraining order against the fighter citing ‘uncharacteristic behaviour.’

Symptoms included intense paranoia, sleep deprivation, and property damage while Ferguson is also said to have believed that a tracking chip was inserted into his leg after an injury.

Despite the restraining order, Christina claimed she had only ordered it as a means of improving her husband’s mental health and the order was dropped in April.

In September, Ferguson suffered a nasty leg gash after agreeing to fight Nate Diaz last-minute as he lost by submission in the fourth round. The 39-year-old hasn’t fought since, and he may not fight again.

Whether Ferguson gets hit with a misdemeanour DUI charge remains to be seen, but the evidence doesn’t look good for the fighter.

In fact, Ferguson is extremely lucky that nobody was injured by his reckless actions and that the worst damage was done to vehicles rather than people.