Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson is arguably the biggest fight in UFC history, which was scheduled to happen on several occasions but never actually took place for many different reasons, ranging from injuries to Khabib's inability to leave Russia.

In a new episode of 'Inspire Me Podcast' involving Khabib, the former UFC lightweight champion gave his prediction on what would have happened in the fight with Ferguson if it actually took place, instead of getting canceled over and over again.

After learning of Nurmagomedov's prediction, 'El Cucuy' himself furiously responded via Instagram.

Khabib Says He Would Have Easily Defeated Tony Ferguson

The Russian believes Ferguson's fighting level was shown during his eight-fight losing streak

Throughout UFC history there have been many fights which every MMA fan wanted to see which simply never happened. Some of these fights include Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou, Anderson Silva vs Georges St-Pierre as well as the most anticipated of them all, a fight which was booked on four separate occasions, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson for the undisputed UFC lightweight title.

However, injuries and COVID restrictions — which led to Khabib being unable to leave Russia — the fight never actually happened. When the fight between Khabib and Ferguson was booked, it was looked at as one of the most even fights in UFC history as both men were on some of the best-winning streaks the UFC's lightweight division has ever seen.

Despite it being viewed as an event fight by pretty much all UFC fans, Khabib does not see it that way and has actually given his prediction on what would have happened if the fight actually went ahead as planned.

"I always understood that my game is worse for him. He doesn’t have wrestling. He doesn’t have grappling. What was he going to do with me? How was he going to stop me? The only chance he had to stop me was with a lucky punch, like with everybody. Like with Conor, with Poirier, with Justin Gaethje."

As we now know, 'El Cucuy' is now on the longest losing streak in UFC, having lost a staggering eight fights in a row which is a big fall from grace in UFC. Whilst making his prediction, Khabib pointed towards Ferguson's losing streak as to why he would have won.

“I feel a little bit sad, but then time showed who has what level. Everybody talks about like, ‘They can stop him if Khabib is going to get (hit with) lucky punch,’ but other stuff, how are they going to stop me? When he fought with Danny Castillo, Dariush, Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, all these guys mauled him. He didn’t have wrestling defence. He didn’t have good grappling. My fighting game was worse for him. I’m a little bit sad, but what we can do?”

Tony Ferguson Furiously Responds to Khabib's Fight Prediction

Ferguson has responded to Khabib in a furious post to Instagram

It did not take Tony Ferguson long to respond to Khabib Nurmagomedov's fight prediction. Ferguson, who is currently on an eight-fight losing streak in the UFC took to Instagram to furiously respond to the Russian's prediction on what would have happened if their fight went ahead as planned.

The rivalry between Khabib and Ferguson seems very similar to the rivalry between Khabib and Conor McGregor, it looks like it is never going to end.