CM Punk’s appearance at Survivor Series and shock return to WWE left everyone stunned. After the history he has with Triple H and co, his return to the company shocked the world.

While the WWE Universe is excited to see what’s next for the former WWE Champion, they have also been waiting for Tony Khan, the man who fired Punk from AEW, to make a comment on the same.

When asked, the CEO of AEW hinted at a few ‘legal’ limitations that have kept him silent, which left many fans (and probably the interviewer) rather disappointed.

Tony Khan can't legally talk about CM Punk's WWE return

Since Tony Khan fired CM Punk from AEW, the 'Best in the World' returning to WWE became a possibility for the first time in several years. However, the history between former WWE Champion and his ex-employers had many assuming that this was something that would never happen in a million years.

Rumors going both ways left millions debating about the former WWE Champion’s return to the wrestling giant, and after Ranyd Orton was announced as the fifth member of Team Rhodes for WarGames, it was assumed that both parties had not been able to sign a deal and a return was off the table.

However, right after the Men’s WarGames match ended, CM Punk’s music was played, leading to what many are calling one of the loudest pops in WWE history. With his return now in the books, WWE’s plans for him seem to be exciting. However, something that the fans are more excited about is Tony Khan’s comment on the matter

The man that fired CM Punk from AEW, Tony Khan was asked about his formrer employees return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. However, his comments have left fans disappointed. When asked about Punk's appearance during an interview with BBC West Midlands to promote AEW All In, Khan dodged the question. The AEW founder stated that he 'legally' cannot speak about Punk's return, so had to dodge the question and stay silent on the matter.

Can't talk about that, nor do I think it's the time or the place. But I appreciate you asking & I'm very excited about AEW All In at Wembley Stadium. Not to dodge or duck your question, it's something I just can't legally talk about

CM Punk is set to feud with Seth Rollins

While CM Punk’s return has left fans stunned, millions have found Seth Rollins’ reaction to it pretty intriguing too. Fan footage has shown how furious Rollins was when Punk returned. In a live show appearance a few hours ago, Rollins commented on Punk’s return, saying that he didn’t want to waste time on someone who hadn’t been around in the company for so long.

However, with the massive history between both men, and the reaction of Rollins, it is clear that a match between both men has been planned for the future. WrestleMania 40 seems to be the place where both men collide to make their rivalry official. However, WWE’s buildup to their storyline would matter a lot.CM Punk is set to make his WWE Raw return in a few hours from now, where Rollins will also be available. It would be interesting to see if both men come face to face in the episode.