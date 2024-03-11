Highlights The Tennessee Titans have signed running back Tony Pollard to a three-year, $24 million contract.

Pollard's arrival all but solidified Derrick Henry's departure from Tennessee.

The Dallas Cowboys need to move quickly to secure a replacement for Pollard.

The Tennessee Titans aren't wasting time on trying to improve their squad for next season.

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston, Tennessee and former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard have agreed to a three-year deal just one hour into the NFL's legal tampering period. ESPN's Adam Schefter was first on the value of the contract, reporting it to be $24 million over the three seasons.

Pollard, owner of back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons, will now take his handoffs from second-year quarterback Will Levis in Nashville.

King Henry Is Headed Elsewhere

Pollard is younger and offers more versatility

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

By signing Pollard, GIVEMESPORT's No. 4 free agent running back, the Titans have officially closed the book on Derrick Henry's tenure with the team. Henry, who slots one spot ahead of Pollard in the free agent running back rankings, has a lot more wear on his 30-year-old tires than the soon-to-be 27-year-old Pollard.

Over Pollard's five seasons in the league, Henry has received twice as many carries and led the league in rushing attempts four times. If not for an injury in 2021, he would likely have done so in all five years.

Tony Pollard and Derrick Henry - Carries Year Pollard Henry 2019 86 303* 2020 101 378* 2021 130 219 2022 193 349* 2023 252 280* Totals 762 1,529 *Denotes league-leading season

Pollard, who served as Ezekiel Elliott's primary reserve for his first four seasons, demonstrated the durability necessary to handle a hefty workload in his first run as the team's top back last year. He is also a bigger threat in the passing game than Henry, topping his career-high target total (41) in each of the last three campaigns.

What Is Tyjae Spears' Role Moving Forward?

He has a skill set similar to Pollard's

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

In 2023, Henry recorded the lowest snap share of his career as Tennessee's top running back, seeing the field just 53% of the time. His 558 offensive snaps were actually matched by rookie third-round pick Tyjae Spears, who recorded more than 800 total yards on 143 touches out of the backfield.

The explosiveness Spears showed through the air and on the ground led many to believe the Titans would pursue a more typical short-yardage back, such as Zack Moss or A.J. Dillon, to handle the bulk of carries between-the-tackles while expanding Spears' role in the offense.

Pollard reached 1,000 yards in 2023, but after absorbing the between-the-tackles attempts Zeke handled the prior year, his average yards per carry dropped by more than a full yard to just 4.0, the lowest of his career.

New head coach Brian Callahan, the former Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator, will be implementing a much different scheme than the ground-and-pound one employed by Mike Vrabel's staff. This could mean Pollard is utilized more as the explosive, get-to-the-edge rusher he was as a Cowboy in 2022. But there is reason for concern.

Pollard possesses similar attributes to Joe Mixon, Callahan's top running back in Cincinnati, which explains his appeal to the organization. However, Mixon never eclipsed 4.1 yards per tote in five seasons under Callahan and finished at 4.0 or lower in three of those years.

Spears played well enough last season to garner more consistent usage than he had throughout most of his rookie year. Now, it seems that growth may be stunted by a player who does the same things he can. If he's put even further on the backburner through the addition of a true short-yardage back, the Titans would be doing themselves a major disservice.

What Direction Does Dallas Head In?

Many free agent running backs are still available

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Pollard was on the field for 71% of the Cowboys snaps last season, and was their only running back to eclipse 100 carries. Rico Dowdle, his No. 2, has only 96 carries in his three-year career. As a result, Dallas will need to look outside the organization for its third starting running back in the last three seasons.

The Cowboys may need to do so quickly too. D'Andre Swift has already been signed for three years by the Chicago Bears, Pollard by Tennessee, and Josh Jacobs by the Green Bay Packers. Austin Ekeler and the aforementioned Henry are all still available at the moment, but may not be in very short order.

