When Premier League fans are asked to recall some of the most iconic sides in the competition's history, there is a good chance they'll recall Tony Pulis' Stoke team. From Rory Delap's lethal long throws to Peter Crouch's threat from set-pieces, there really was no test quite like a 'cold, rainy night in Stoke'.

Tough to break down and lethal on the counter, Pulis' outfit were as well drilled as they came. And that group of players he coached between 2006 and 2013 stuck together, as Crouch testified:

"It was one of the best dressing rooms that I’ve ever been a part of, you just knew you were going into battle every day and going to get a result because of the work rate, attitude, the endeavour and dedication. "I reckon at that time we were the only team that could beat Barcelona. We just made things horrible."

However, the squad wasn't without issues, and one story about Pulis and Stoke has become infamous in football circles. Reports circulated after their match against Arsenal during the 2009/10 season that the manager clashed with James Beattie in the dressing room, allegedly headbutting his player while naked. It's an incident which Ryan Shawcross has since described as "a spectacle," and many years later, former Stoke player Danny Collins gave his eyewitness account of what happened between the pair.

Pulis and Beattie Fell Out Over Stoke's Christmas Party

Post-match argument led to manager headbutting his player

Reports at the time suggested that the reason for the incident between the pair was to do with Pulis cancelling the Stoke squad's Christmas party in the wake of a 2-0 loss to Arsenal in December 2009. Beattie proceeded to confront his manager about the decision when the latter was only wearing a towel in the changing rooms, with the Welsh coach then headbutting his player and sparking chaos.

In 2021, former Stoke defender Collins gave his account of the events. Speaking on the 'Undr the Cosh' podcast, he said: "We had the Christmas do sorted. Beats wasn't the captain, Ryan [Shawcross] was the captain, so James was the middle man between the lads and the gaffer. He'd organised the Christmas do down in London.

"We're playing Arsenal away, and he'd asked the gaffer: 'Can we have the Saturday, the Sunday, and the Monday off?' Beats has said this three weeks prior to going down to the Emirates."

At the time, Pulis was happy to accept Beattie's request. But following the defeat to the Gunners, the manager went back on his word.

"We hadn't played too bad," Collins said. "The gaffer was ok after the game. He's done his debrief and he's sort of said: 'Right lads, we'll see you back on Monday at the training ground.'"

The alteration to the party plans evidently caught the players off guard, with many then turning to Beattie and asking what was happening. Collins then proceeded to explain that the veteran followed Pulis through a set of doors into a room where the staff were getting changed to ask him about what was going on - which is when things began to escalate.

"Beats went through, speaks to him, apparently. He said the gaffer went: 'No, no, James, I'm not having that. Get the lads back in on Monday.'

"Beats has come back through the doors and the lads are saying: 'What's happening James?' And as he's about to talk, the gaffer's come steaming through, towel around him, bottle of shampoo in his hand. [He] Slung his bottle of shampoo, towel's fell off, fully naked. And he's just flown at Beats. "He said something like, 'Don't be speaking behind my back you!' And he threw a bit of a headbutt at Beats and Beats has pulled back, he sort of brushes him on the chin and Beats has swung [a punch] back at him."

Peter Reid then proceeded to intervene and separate the pair to prevent the fight escalating, with Pulis heading back to the staff changing rooms. And although the squad proceeded to enjoy their Christmas party in London, Collins said they got back to Stoke on Monday to ensure the manager wasn't infuriated any further.

They were powerless to prevent the story leaking out into the press, with it making the news over the weekend. A meeting was then called afterwards, where Pulis briefed players that Beattie would no longer be training with the senior squad.

"Gaffer's called a meeting, we've had the meeting and he's had a bit of an apology," Collins said. "Beats has ended up going to train with the 23s, on the other pitch. And that was sort of that really."

Beattie's Career Post Stoke

Forward played just eight more games for the Potters after headbutt incident

Beattie would ultimately play just eight more games in the league for Stoke, but he was then allowed to leave the club after falling out with Pulis. 2009/10 proved to be his final one with the Potters, as he was later allowed to move to Rangers in August 2010, just 18 months after he initially moved to the Britannia.

Spells with Blackpool, Sheffield United and Accrington Stanley would then follow before Beattie decided to hang up his boots in 2013. ALthough he's still highly regarded in Southampton circles as one of their best signings, he told the Guardian in 2015 that he's still asked most frequently about what actually happened behind the scenes with Pulis.

"I think it's well documented what happened. I wouldn't say it's one of those things because I didn't agree with it at the time and I still don't. "But that's gone now - it doesn't have any effect on my life. Even though people ask me about it all the time. I must have had such an uninteresting career as a player, it's the only question anybody ever asks me about!"