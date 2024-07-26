Highlights Antoine Griezmann was once told he would be too small to play professional football.

The forward went on to sign for Real Sociedad before flourishing at Atletico Madrid across two spells.

Griezmann reached the pinnacle of the sport by lifting the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

Antoine Griezmann is among the legendary few who can claim to have won the men's FIFA World Cup. The French forward's early years were complex, and the possibility of becoming a professional player was up in the air for some time until a letter changed everything.

From his early days in Macon, Griezmann's love for football was unparalleled. Even in the classroom, his thoughts were consumed by the beautiful game. But despite his love for football, some doubted whether he could make it as a professional, which his height and physicality called into question. Griezmann has gone on to prove those doubters wrong. Here is how he did it.

Questions asked whether Griezmann could cut it

Griezmann was known to rush through his school exams, eager to return to the pitch as soon as he could. Griezmann's mother, Isabelle Lopes, fondly reflected on her son's childhood when she spoke to IntoTheCalderon:

"He had only one wish, and it was to live his passion."

Football was not a hobby for the Frenchman; it was a passion, as his Mother said: "It was his life." As a young teen, Griezmann even dyed his hair blonde in an attempt to look like his footballing idol, Pavel Nedved. Though he could not look more different from the Czech legend, Griezmann's eventual career arguably surpassed that of his heroes. In 2019, Griezmann sat down with Uefa TV and reflected on his early struggles:

"They always said I was too small, and they did x-rays of my wrist to see how far I would grow."

Though his talent was evident, clubs found it difficult to foresee a future in which the youngster physically matured into a professional football player. Despite the setbacks, Griezmann's character and resilience did not waver. The young Frenchman worked harder than ever before. Not long after, a mysterious letter was handed to him - a piece of paper that would change his life forever. "Don't open this note until you get home," a scout told Griezmann after another trial. Inside, he found a chance, an invitation to go on a trial at Spanish club Real Sociedad. The rest, as they say, is history.

Antoine Griezmann's Real Sociedad Stats Appearances 202 Goals 52 Assists 18 Achievements Segunda Division: 2009-10

Athletico Madrid and Euros Golden Boot

Griezmann went from strength-to-strength

After a highly successful period in the Basque region with Sociedad, the club that gave him his chance, Griezmann moved to the Spanish capital and joined Atletico Madrid for his next test. He spoke to IntoTheCalderon shortly after securing the move:

"I needed a club like that and a coach like Diego Simeone to progress. I always demand intensity in training. That's my style, and I like it."

A vast switch-up in tactics coincided with the move, which made Griezmann struggle initially, failing to score in his first 10 matches in red and white. After a difficult settling-in period, Griezmann soon found his feet and became a mainstay in Simeone's attack. His impressive performances continued up to Euro 2016, where he played a massive role in getting his nation to the competition's final, winning the Golden Boot.

Antoine Griezmann's Atletico Madrid Stats Appearances 389 Goals 181 Assists 84 Achievements Copa del Rey (2014/15), UEFA Super Cup (2018/19), UEFA Europa League (2017/18), Player of the Year (2015/16)

World Cup Victory and Dream Barcelona Move

Frenchman tasted glory in 2018

Two years after the heartbreaking final defeat to Portugal in the Euros in Paris, Griezmann and his national teammates galvanised their hurt, storming the 2018 World Cup, where the former Sociedad forward scored in the final agaisnt Croatia and lifted the iconic trophy, a moment he could only have dreamed of when he was a child. His hard work, determination and stubbornness to never give up spurred the Frenchman towards immortal greatness. Just 12 months later, Griezmann was subject to a €120 million transfer to FC Barcelona. This move not only summarised the phenomenal heights that Griezmann had reached but also just how highly he was rated across the world of football. The Frenchman had gone from a kid with a dream to one of the greatest football players of his generation.

Antoine Griezmann's FC Barcelona Statistics Appearances 102 Goals 35 Assists 17 Achievements Copa del Rey (2020/21)

Return to Spanish Capital

Griezmann flourishes once again under Simeone

After failing to establish himself at the Nou Camp, Griezmann moved back to Madrid, where he initially signed on a loan deal, before making the switch permanent in 2023. Shortly after returning to the Estadio Civitas Metropolitano, the Frenchman reinvented himself as a central midfielder, inspired by Didier Deschamps' decision at the 2022 World Cup. The positional switch allowed the former Barcelona man to get on the ball more for both Atletico and France, utilising his superb vision and technical ability in unlocking defences. At 33, Griezmann has re-written the script of his career and not for the first time. Once more, Griezmann has proven doubters wrong and allowed his hard work and talent to do the talking. When the Frenchman calls an end to his career, he will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest players of his generation.

Statistics all courtesy from Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22/07/23.