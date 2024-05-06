Highlights Aaron Donald retired as one of football's most fearsome players with a string of accolades.

The Los Angeles Rams star's Hall of Fame career highlights include breaking records and dominating crucial games.

Donald's enduring impact on the gridiron seals his place as one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history.

After striking fear into the hearts of NFL offenses for an entire decade, Aaron Donald announced his retirement from the NFL on March 15, 2024. The NFL has existed since 1920, yet there has arguably never been a player quite like Donald.

Throughout his 10 years in the league, the DT from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, amassed a staggering resume. Having made the Pro Bowl each and every season that he played, there's no doubt that his bust will soon reside in Canton, Ohio.

Aaron Donald Career Achievements (DTs) Category Donald All-Time Rank Sacks 111.0 3rd TFLs 176 1st AP DPOY 3 1st 1st Team All Pro 8 1st Pro Bowl 10 T-3rd Super Bowls 1 N/A

Considered by many to be one of the most proficient sack artists of his generation, Donald will be fondly remembered as arguably the greatest defensive tackle ever as well as the best player the Rams ever employed. His eligibility for the NFL Hall of Fame will begin in 2029, but he will be a surefire first ballot inductee.

From earning his ticket to the league, to becoming one of the NFL's premiere stars, there are a lot of great moments to look back on when reminiscing about one of the greatest careers in the history of the NFL gridiron.

10 1st Round Draft Pick

Donald's journey to the NFL was not an easy one

Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams selected Aaron Donald with the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Usually, top 15 picks are presumed to be great long before they ever see draft night, but this was not the case with this Rams legend.

As a high school senior, Donald was ranked the 37th overall DT in the nation, and was only booked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. After failing to generate much buzz, he decided to stay close to home by attending the University of Pittsburgh.

As a freshman, Donald was a reserve player for Pitt. However, in 2011, his sophomore year, Donald would make his way into the starting line up just prior to having his first true break out. He recorded 47 total combined tackles, 11 sacks, and one forced fumble that year.

From there, he would go on to record a staggering 123 total combined tackles, 16.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and 47 tackles for loss throughout his final two collegiate seasons. That's right, 123 of his 181 total tackles came in just two seasons.

After being named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year following his senior season—one of the many collegiate awards that he received—after recording 66 career tackles for loss, the fourth most in NCAA history, he was undeniable. A once doubted prospect entered the NFL as one of the premiere defensive names in football.

9 Donald Records His 1st NFL Sack

The Buccaneers allowed the rookie to record his first sack in Week 2

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

After bursting onto the scene with four solo tackles and two tackles for loss in his debut game, Donald would only need one more week to claim what would be the first of many QB victims. During a Week 2 regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Donald would implement his now iconic bull rush to secure his first ever NFL sack.

Ironically enough, it's rather difficult to find a lot of footage or film of the sack itself, which is truly a testament to how little everyone knew about Donald at the time. Given that he ended his career with 111.0 total career sacks, the 28th most in NFL history and third-most among DTs, his hit on Josh McCown that day was all but inevitable.

Donald's sack came on a crucial 3rd and 4 with 7:34 remaining in the first half. With both teams tied at 7-7, Donald's sack forced the Buccaneers to punt, and it ultimately resulted in his Rams taking a 10-7 lead into the locker room at halftime. Donald would go on to record nine sacks, 13 QB hits, two forced fumbles, and 48 combined tackles in his rookie season, leading to yet more hardware...

8 2014 Defensive Rookie of the Year

Donald makes an immediate impact in his rookie season

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being selected with the 13th overall pick in 2014, the Rams did not immediately bestow Donald with starting honors. After compiling nine solo tackles throughout the first four weeks of the season, Donald would finally be given his first NFL start in Week 5.

From there, he would go on to record six sacks throughout the final seven games of the season, finishing his rookie campaign with 13 QB hits and two forced fumbles.

Aaron Donald Rookie Ranks (DL) Category Donald Rank Solo Tackles 38 1st Combined Tackles 48 1st Sacks 9.0 1st Tackles for Loss 18 1st

As you can see, Donald was head and shoulders above his peers even as a rookie. The class-leading campaign resulted in his first of ten consecutive Pro Bowls, in addition to 2014 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Despite sporting such a steep price tag on draft night, Donald immediately paid off for the Rams. His rookie season, while impressive, proved to be nothing more than a prelude to one of the greatest defensive careers in NFL history.

7 Donald Hits the Century Mark in Career Sacks

Only 43 players have *officially* reached the 100-sack milestone in their career

Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The only thing better than recording your first NFL career sack? Scoring your 100th takedown of an NFL QB. Fittingly enough, Donald recorded his record-breaking tackle against none other than Arizona Cardinals QB, Kyler Murray.

The Ram's legend totaled 6.5 sacks on Murray throughout his career, the second most of any QB on Donald's hit list. Only Russell Wilson was sacked more times by Donald than Murray, with Wilson having conceded a total of 15 sacks to the future Hall of Famer.

Donald Most Sacked QBs Player Team Times Sacked Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks 15 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals 6.5 Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions 6 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 5 C.J. Beathard San Francisco 49ers 4 (All in 1 Game) Kirk Cousins MIN/WAS 3.5 Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers 3.5 Carson Palmer Arizona Cardinals 3.5

Donald is one of just 43 players ever to reach the 100-sack mark, though that number jumps to 64 when including the technically "unofficial" sack tallies of pass rushers pre-1983. Additionally, Donald was the fastest DT in NFL history to reach the century mark, doing so in only 130 regular season games.

6 2017's Defensive Player of the Year

Donald breaks through to win his first of three DPOY awards

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After claiming ownership of the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2014, Donald would have to wait a few seasons before seizing his next major award. Despite recording 11 sacks, 44 solo tackles, and 22 tackles for loss, he came up short against Houston Texans DE, J.J. Watt, finishing second in voting for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award in 2015.

In his third season, Donald would slump to eight sacks, 36 solo tackles, and 17 tackles for loss, en route to finishing fourth overall in DPOY voting for 2016.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aaron Donald was a perennial contender for Defensive Player of the Year from his second year until his third to last campaign. During that span from 2015-2021, he was top five in DPOY voting in each and every season.

However, he would return to form in 2017, finishing the season with 11 sacks, 32 solo tackles, and 15 tackles for loss, a performance that proved good enough for him to break through and claim his first of three DPOY titles.

Donald would then explode for 20.5 sacks, 41 solo tackles, and 25 tackles for loss in 2018, an effort that allowed him to win back-to-back DPOY trophies. In 2020, Donald would have a full circle moment when his 13.5 sacks proved to be enough to snub another Watt, this time J.J.'s younger brother T.J., for his third and final DPOY award.

5 Sets Single-Season Sack Record for DTs

Donald breaks the all-time DT record with 20.5 sacks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Donald was at the peak of his powers during the 2018 NFL regular season. Heading into a Week 16 showdown against the Cardinals, only two sacks stood between him and the all-time single-season sack record for DTs.

Donald finished the season with a historic 20.5 sacks, with 25 tackles for loss to boot. Not only did this campaign result in his second DPOY award, it also solidified him as one of the most dominant pass rushers to grace the gridiron, especially at a position like DT that is not historically conducive to creating elite pass rushers.

Donald's 2018 campaign also represents one of just eight instances since TFLs were first recorded in 1999 to put up 20+ sacks and 20+ TFLs in the same season, underlining his ability to affect the opponent in both the passing and the ground game.

4 Donald Dominates in Washington

The future HOFer recorded four sacks in one game

Greg Fiume / Getty Images

Throughout a historic decade of dominance, Donald's performance against the Washington Commanders during the 2020 NFL regular season, stands out as one of the more impressive showcases of his career.

The Commanders ultimately allowed eight sacks on the day, with Donald claiming ownership of half of them. Terrorizing both veteran QB, Alex Smith, in addition to Washington's backup QB, Kyle Allen, Donald and co. had an absolute field day.

Donald ripped inside the guard to swallow Allen up in the second quarter.

Donald forced Smith to step up on his initial rush, then turned the corner and jumped on the QB's back like he was looking for a piggy-back ride with a couple minutes left in the first half.

Donald sheds a blocker outside then darts inside to nail Smith early in the third quarter.

Donald simply bull rushes his offensive counterpart right into Smith's lap, causing the offensive lineman to back into Smith's arm, causing a fumble.

Donald managed to achieve four sacks in one game twice in his career, with the first instance coming against the San Francisco 49ers during the 2018 NFL regular season. The Rams' legend finished his 2020 campaign with 13.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 28 QB hits.

3 Donald Becomes the Highest Paid Non-QB in the NFL

The veteran DT inked a lucrative extension in 2022

REUTERS SPORTS

Arguably the biggest achievement of Donald's career, the Rams offered the star DT a life-altering payday in June 2022. After the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season, the end of which saw Donald and the Rams lift the Lombardi trophy, the three-time DPOY inked a three-year extension worth $95 million that included $65 million in guaranteed money, $46.5 million of which was guaranteed at signing.

Having put his health and well-being on the line every Sunday, Donald's sacrifice was rewarded with a life-changing contract. Considering that he had amassed 85.5 sacks and 247 solo tackles by the summer of 2022, it's safe to say that the monstrous payday was more than deserved.

With an average annual value of $31.67 million, the offer officially made Donald the first non-QB to eclipse $30 million a season, also making him the highest paid non-QB in NFL history by proxy. The deal also gave Donald about a $40 million raise compared to the expiring contract he'd been on previously.

Born to a working-class family in Pennsylvania, Donald made the flight from his home in Pittsburgh to Los Angeles to sign the papers at SoFi Stadium. In the end, Donald made $157,114,238 in career earnings for his efforts in the NFL.

2 Donald Sends the Rams to the Super Bowl

The pass rusher secures an NFC Championship with his relentless pressure

USA TODAY SPORTS

Making the game-winning play to send your team to the Super Bowl is what every kid dreams about when starting their football career. For Donald, that dream came true on January 30, 2022, when he was able to force San Francisco 49ers QB, Jimmy Garoppolo, into throwing a game-ending interception.

With 1:20 remaining in the contest, the Rams held a 20-17 lead over the Niners. As Garoppolo dropped back to pass on a 3rd and 13 attempt, Donald utilized his patented bull rush to explode through the interior line.

With the pocket having completely collapsed around and Donald hot on his heels, Garoppolo, feeling the pressure, made a last ditch effort to avoid taking a sack. Unfortunately for him, the ill-advised pass he threw while in Donald's grasp ended up in the hands of Rams linebacker Travin Howard.

Donald's inevitable pressure allowed the Rams to secure the second homefield advantage in Super Bowl history (Super Bowl 56 took place at SoFI Stadium in L.A.) and created one of the more memorable playoff moments in recent history. The only other team to play a Super Bowl at home was the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers the year before.

1 Super Bowl Champion, Aaron Donald

Donald makes the difference in Super Bowl 56

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The final two outings of the Rams' 2022 season were both decided by three points, and in those games of inches, Donald's pressure meant the world. After having made the play that secured the Rams' appearance to Super Bowl 56, the defensive phenom would step up once more to secure the franchise's second-ever title.

With 43 seconds remaining, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow received the snap on a 4th and 1 try. Less than two seconds later, he was in the arms of Aaron Donald. As players, coaches, and media personnel flooded the field, Donald had officially secured the most coveted prize in all of football.

Donald was relentless throughout the game, accumulating four combined tackles, two tackles for loss, three QB hits, and two sacks (not including that final pressure), while seeing 95% of all defensive reps. However, the magnitude of Donald's title-winning almost-sack cannot be truly appreciated without seeing the other angle of the field.

The Bengals star WR, Ja'Marr Chase, was wide open after Rams CB, Jalen Ramsey, fell in coverage. Had it not been for the pass-rushing prowess of Donald, the Rams locker room may have been much more silent that night.

The surefire Hall of Famer will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most menacing defensive players in NFL history, as he has assembled one of the most illustrious resumes ever. QBs around the league may finally rest easy knowing that the monster from Pittsburgh has finally hung it up.

They don't make 'em like Donald anymore—matter of fact, they never made 'em like Donald before.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.