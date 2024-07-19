Highlights Kobe Bryant, Usain Bolt, Tiger Woods, and Simone Biles are among the top 100 athletes of the 21st century, according to ESPN.

Tennis legend Roger Federer and NFL star Tom Brady also make the prestigious list of the best athletes from the year 2000 onwards.

Michael Phelps, Serena Williams, LeBron James, and Lionel Messi head up the list, with Phelps being crowned the greatest Olympian of all time.

ESPN have released their final list of the top 100 athletes of the 21st century. Voted for by over 70,000 ESPN contributors, the top 100 has been officially decided. Those who took part in the voting were instructed to only consider the achievements of the athletes from the year 2000 onwards. As well as this, the list is not limited to any gender or sport, resulting in a list filled with variety and talent.

With such a deep pool of athletes to choose from, there are undoubtedly some highly prolific athletes who have missed out on the top 10. Some of these names include the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lewis Hamilton, and Rafael Nadal. However, the following list of names has been considered the best among voters.

ESPN's Top 100 Athletes (11-25) Position Name Sport 25. Floyd Mayweather Boxing 24. Albert Pujols Baseball 23. Kevin Garnett Basketball 22. Sidney Crosby Hockey 21. Diana Taurasi Basketball 20. Aaron Donald Football 19. Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 18. Patrick Mahomes NFL 17. Shaquille O'Neal Basketball 16. Tim Duncan Basketball 15. Katie Ledecky Swimming 14. Stephen Curry Basketball 13. Cristiano Ronaldo Football 12. Rafael Nadal Tennis 11. Novak Djokovic Tennis

10 Kobe Bryant

Basketball

Considered one of the greatest athletes to step on the court, Kobe Bryant is considered one of the best basketball players of all time and is considered an icon of the sport. The Basketball Hall of Famer's career spanned from 1996-2016, spending his entire career at the Los Angeles Lakers. Throughout his playing career, Bryant was one of the highest-achieving basketball players of all time. Among his accolades include the likes of being a five-time NBA champion, an 18-time NBA All-Star, and the 2008 NBA MVP. A heartbreaking helicopter crash in 2020 would lead to the passing of Bryant, however, his career inspired those all across the world and his legacy will be remembered forever.

9 Usain Bolt

Athletics

Jamaican track star Usain Bolt became one of the most prolific Olympians of all time in the 21st century. His record-breaking speeds cemented his legacy as a household name all across the world. Among his vast achievements, Bolt attained eight Olympic gold medals, competing in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. As well as his gold medals, Bolt also earned the world record for the 100m at the age of just 21. As well as this, Usain Bolt is the only sprinter to win gold in both the 100m and 200m categories.

8 Tiger Woods

Golf

One of the most iconic names in the golfing world belongs to Tiger Woods. A lengthy and record-breaking career has earned the American his place on the list, turning professional in 1996. Woods has done it all when it comes to golfing achievements. He is a 13-time major champion in the likes of the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and The Open Championship. Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021, Tiger Woods will be remembered by sports fans for decades.

7 Simone Biles

Gymnastics

The youngest name in the top 10 of this list belongs to Simone Biles. The gymnast from the US is currently 27. However, Biles won her first national title in 2013, aged just 16. Three years later, she made history, earning four Olympic gold medals in Rio de Janeiro, the joint-most by a female gymnast in a single Games. Another bronze medal in 2016 as well as silver and bronze in 2020 would make Biles a seven-time medalist aged just 23. Despite her age, Simone Biles is already considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.

6 Roger Federer

Tennis

Besting the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray, Roger Federer is the only men's tennis player in the top 10. The Swiss turned professional in 1998 and is one of the most decorated tennis players to ever step on the court. He boasts an incredible 82% winning percentage in over 1,500 professional matches. Among his accomplishments include being a 20-time major champion, including eight Wimbledon titles, making him the most successful man in Wimbledon history.

5 Tom Brady

The most successful man in Super Bowl history is Tom Brady. The American holds an impressive seven championship rings, as well as being Super Bowl MVP five times. Spending the majority of his career with the New England Patriots, Brady's stint there lasted from 2000-2019. This was then followed by two years for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Other noteworthy accomplishments of Brady include three NFL MVP awards, as well as being a 15-time Pro Bowler.

4 LeBron James

Basketball

Basketball icon LeBron James is the highest-ranking athlete of his sport on the ESPN list. Still active, his NBA career has seen him compete for the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and, currently, the Los Angeles Lakers. Currently in the 21st year of his professional career, just some of his key accomplishments include the likes of being a four-time NBA champion, a 20-time All-Star, and the all-time scoring leader in the NBA. All across the world, James is considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time alongside Michael Jordan.

3 Lionel Messi

The only football player to break the top 10 of the list is none other than Lionel Messi. The most decorated footballer of all time has added to his trophy cabinet every year since 2005. Spending the vast majority of his club career at FC Barcelona, Messi is a 10-time La Liga champion from his time in Spain. Representing his national team, Messi has brought international success to Argentina. Two Copa Americas (2021,2024), an Olympic Gold Medal (2008) and a World Cup have made him one of the best footballers of all time. In terms of individual achievements, Messi has secured eight Ballons d'Or, the most of any player.

2 Serena Williams

Tennis

One of the most decorated tennis players of all time, Serena Williams, earned the second spot out of 100 athletes. The highest-ranking woman on the list is a sporting icon and will go down as one of the most influential women in all of sport. Williams is a 23-time major champion, the second-most of any tennis player. As well as a total of 73 titles across her professional career. Retiring in 2022, her 27-year career would change the sporting world forever.

1 Michael Phelps

Swimming

Topping the list is Olympic superstar Michael Phelps. The remarkable 28-time medalist made history on numerous occasions as he conquered the Olympics through swimming. Out of his 28 Olympic medals, 23 of them are gold, making him the most decorated Olympian of all time. As well as this, Phelps holds the record for the most gold medals at a single Games, notching up eight in Beijing in 2008. Out of his eight races, Phelps broke records in seven of them, making him one of the most impressive athletes in history.