Highlights Super Bowl foods like chili, spinach artichoke dip, and meatballs are versatile and customizable for guests' preferences.

Easy-to-make options like pigs in a blanket, veggie trays, and deviled eggs are crowd-pleasing appetizers.

Classic favorites such as sliders, nachos, pizza, and wings are must-haves for a successful Super Bowl party.

Sunday, February 11, 2024, brings us Super Bowl 58.

With every Super Bowl Sunday comes several unique Super Bowl traditions. A halftime show featuring a unique A-list artist, hilarious Super Bowl commercials, and most importantly, Super Bowl parties. According to the National Retail Federation, around 112 million people will host a Super Bowl party this year.

Just like any party, you can’t have guests over without a good helping of food. In 2023, the average person spent a little over $180 to host a Super Bowl party. While there are many types of snacks, appetizers, and entrees to serve for a house full of guests, below you’ll find the top 10 best foods to munch during the Super Bowl.

Related The most expensive Super Bowl commercials of all-time A breakdown of the most expensive Super Bowl commercials in NFL history from Amazon to Jurassic World.

10 Chili

The plethora of unique options makes chili a great dish for any Super Bowl party

Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

There’s nothing like a warm bowl of Chili during the wintertime. With just a little over a month left until spring, this may be one of your last chances to prepare the classic dish during the winter. One of the things that’s great about chili, is the versatility of the dish.

There are a plethora of unique recipes to create all different types of Chili. The great thing with this dish is that you can make it your own, and cater it to your guests' liking. Chicken chili, beef chili, vegetarian chili, turkey chili, and even chili dogs are all great options for your party this Super Bowl Sunday.

9 Spinach Artichoke dip

This classic dip is good with any chip

Sara Diggins

Every Super Bowl party—every party in general, for that matter—needs a dip. While you can’t go wrong with options like guacamole, queso, or even sour cream and onion dip, one choice stands out from the rest: spinach artichoke dip.

In a rush? This popular dip can easily be purchased at the store. However, it’s at its best when it's homemade. While recipes can be a tad time-consuming, if done properly, this dip is hands-down, ready to be the talk of your party.

What truly sets this dip apart is the ability to pair it with almost any chip or cracker. Pita chips, Triscuits, and even Wheat Thins are all a perfect match for this warm, cheesy, party staple.

8 Meatballs

Combine meatballs with any sauce of your choice

Tina Macintyre-Yee

Need time to prepare the entrees? Delight your guests with a meatball, covered in a savory sauce of your choosing. A favorite at most parties or gatherings, meatballs are another item that you can either make beforehand or easily pick up at the closest store near you.

Similar to chili as mentioned above, the versatility of this dish is what really sets it apart. One option is to let your meatballs sit in a marinara sauce contained in a crockpot. You can also serve plain meatballs with a teriyaki sauce, or a sweet and sour sauce on the side, allowing your guests to make their own choice.

7 Pigs in a Blanket

A great option for guests, and the start of a great tradition for you and your family

Aimee Blume

Pigs in a blanket are a classic dish that every guest is sure to love, and it’s also a great way to bond with loved ones as this appetizer can easily be made at home. All you need is cocktail-sized smoked link sausages and crescent rolls. Simply roll a piece of dough around each sausage and toss it into the oven until golden brown.

Not only will you have a side dish sure to captivate your audience, but you’ll also create a memory, or better yet, start a Super Bowl Sunday tradition in your household.

6 Veggie tray

An option that everyone will enjoy

Michael Sears

McDonalds may not be the greatest fast food chain, but it tastes good enough, every place has one, and they’re always open. It’s a comfortable, safe option that most people will enjoy. The same can largely be said about the veggie tray.

While a veggie tray will not blow anyone away, it’s a classic appetizer that most people will enjoy, and you won't have to break the bank to get one. It's kind of a prerequisite for any gathering. Parlay the veggie tray with a dip, such as ranch, to truly take this appetizer over the top.

5 Deviled eggs

Corey Perrine

Deviled eggs are a side dish loved by many at any party. However, to take this dish over the top, you can also decorate them like little footballs for your Super Bowl party. Deviled eggs can be pre-purchased at almost any grocery store, or even made at home with very little effort. All you need is eggs, mustard, and mayo.

To take them over the top, use green onions and place them on top of the deviled eggs to make them look like laces on a football.

Most of the top 10 thus far have been comprised of side dishes and appetizers. While these smaller dishes are crucial for any party, it’s the entrees that can truly take the party over the top.

4 Sliders

A great option as an appetizer, or entree

Greg Derr

Depending on how big they are and what meat is inside of them, sliders can be an appetizer for your party or the main course. What makes the slider so unique, as opposed to a traditional hamburger, is the meat.

A cheeseburger slider is a great option and one that everyone should enjoy. However, you can also use pulled pork, chicken, turkey, brisket, any type of meat you want. Combine number eight on our list with a slider to create a thrilling meatball slider.

Are any vegetarians coming over for your outing? A black bean slider is one that everyone will be able to get behind, without sacrificing taste. A good slider has the ability to make your Super Bowl Sunday party a memorable one.

3 Nachos

A plethora of options, a surefire way to please any guest

Mackensy Lunsford

There’s a reason you can go to any major sporting event in North America and purchase nachos. This classic dish is extremely popular among sports fans, and really, everyone.

Like many other entries on this list, this dish is particularly perfect for a Super Bowl party due to its versatility. There are quite literally hundreds of combinations to create nachos. From the chip you use, to the type of cheese, to the meat, to the corresponding dips, to all the other fixings, the combinations are endless.

For larger gatherings, you can even make your nachos on large baking sheets and put them in the oven. Serve the nachos directly off the baking sheet, so the cheese is at its most perfect and melty, then present it in the center of your table for a perfect snack display.

2 Pizza

One of the country's most popular food items

Cara Owsley

It should come as no surprise that one of the most popular food items in America, is also one of the most popular for Super Bowl Sunday. According to the American Pizza Community, more than 12.5 million pizzas are ordered for the NFL’s big game. That equates to over 520,000 pizzas ordered every hour, and 144 pizzas ordered per second on Super Bowl Sunday.

Wrapping your brain around that number is hard enough, now try planning and cooking for a bunch of people for your party. Pizza is the easy way out, and it’s an option that virtually everyone loves. The American Pizza Community also points out that 94% of Americans eat pizza at least once a month.

There’s quite literally no going wrong with pizza at your Super Bowl party. However, there’s one food item arguably more popular than pizza for Super Bowl Sunday.

1 Wings

The definitive Super Bowl party food

Hannah Kirby

According to the National Chicken Council, 1.45 billion chicken wings are expected to be consumed for Super Bowl Sunday. What’s maybe more shocking, is that number is a staggering 84 million more than what was consumed for last year’s Super Bowl.

On average, you can get eight wings per chicken. This in turn means that 181 million chickens are consumed on Super Bowl Sunday… and that's just in terms of the wings, not including thighs or breasts.

It’s among the most popular for a reason. They're an easy, shareable food item that comes in a variety of options, such as garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, cajun, and many many more.

Your guests will expect your party to have wings, so don’t leave them hanging.