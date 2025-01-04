With the rapid expansion of MLS in recent years, its stadiums have become symbols of the league’s growth and ambition. As MLS set record attendance marks during the 2024 season, boosted by Lionel Messi ’s arrival and the “Messi effect,” it’s clear that the venues themselves are also a major draw for fans. Soccer-specific stadiums have been central to this growth, creating intimate and electric atmospheres that resonate with supporters.

The 2024 season marked a pivotal year for the league, with a league-wide attendance total of 12.1 million, second only to the English Premier League globally. The average match attendance reached a record 23,234, with over 213 sellouts. However, the rise in fan engagement isn’t solely due to Messi.

Three MLS teams broke all-time attendance records, showcasing the league’s surging popularity. Sporting Kansas City drew a jaw-dropping 72,610 fans to Arrowhead Stadium for their clash against Inter Miami—the fourth-largest standalone crowd in MLS history. The New England Revolution and Vancouver Whitecaps also set new milestones, hosting crowds of 65,612 and 51,035, respectively, in key matches against Eastern Conference leaders.

Top 10 MLS Stadiums by Attendance (2024 regular season) Ranking Stadium Club Average Attendance Capacity 1 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta United 49,351 71,000 2 Bank of America Stadium Charlotte FC 35,634 74,867 3 Lumen Field Seattle Sounders 30,727 68,740 4 Gillette Stadium NE Revolution 30,353 65,878 5 GEODIS Park Nashville SC 28,587 30,000 6 BC Place Vancouver Whitecaps 26,791 54,500 7 Dignity Health Sports Park LA Galaxy 25,880 27,000 8 BMO Field Toronto FC 25,681 30,991 9 TQL Stadium FC Cincinnati 25,265 26,000 10 Energizer Park St. Louis City SC 22,433 22,500

These record-breaking moments are part of a larger trend. The Revolution hosted three matches exceeding 40,000 fans, while Atlanta United , one of the league’s consistent attendance leaders, drew over 42,500 fans for every home game this season. With five MLS stadiums set to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the league’s venues stand out as landmarks of its evolution and ambition.

From cavernous NFL-adapted settings like the Bank of America Stadium home of Charlotte FC to intimate, soccer-specific venues like Nashville’s Geodis Park, each stadium tells a unique story of the league’s history, ambition, and fan fervor. For the full list of all 30 MLS stadiums by size and age, click here.

Below, we rank the 10 largest MLS stadiums by size and explore their significance in shaping the league’s development.

10 BMO Field – Toronto FC

Capacity: 27,980

Opened: 2007

Surface: Grass

Average home attendance in 2024 was 25,681

BMO Field has hosted three MLS Cups (2010, 2016, 2017), with Toronto FC winning their first title in 2017. It has also been a key venue for Canada’s national team during their historic qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and a centerpiece of Canadian soccer, frequently hosting Concacaf competitions and high-profile international friendlies.

9 Geodis Park – Nashville SC

Capacity: 30,000

Opened: 2022

Surface: Grass

Average home attendance in 2024 was 28,587

The largest soccer-specific stadium in MLS, Geodis Park is a testament to Nashville’s rapid embrace of the sport. The stadium hosted its first playoff match in 2022, where Nashville SC showcased its passionate fanbase.

8 Snapdragon Stadium – San Diego FC

Capacity: 35,000

Opened: 2022

Surface: Grass

Snapdragon Stadium is getting set to host San Diego FC ’s inaugural MLS season in 2025, bringing men's professional soccer to the city. The arena is a multi-purpose venue that has already hosted international friendlies and U.S. Open Cup matches. Snapdragon stadium will certainly serve as a hub for the rapid growth of the sport in Southern California.

7 Yankee Stadium – New York City FC

Capacity: 46,537

Opened: 2009

Surface: Grass (converted for soccer)

Average home attendance in 2024 was 21,668

Yankee Stadium has been NYCFC’s primary home since their debut in 2015, despite its unique challenges as a baseball stadium. The legendary stadium has hosted playoff games and notable clashes in the Hudson River Derby against the New York Red Bulls. The ballpark will remain NYCFC’s home until their new soccer-specific Etihad Park opens in 2027.

6 BC Place – Vancouver Whitecaps

Capacity: 54,500

Opened: 1983 (renovated 2011)

Surface: Artificial turf

Average home attendance in 2024 was 26,791

BC Place has hosted key playoff games for the Whitecaps, including their first postseason win in 2017. The indoor arena is a frequent venue for Canada’s national teams and a centerpiece for the 2015 Women’s World Cup. BC Place is known for its retractable roof and stunning views of downtown Vancouver.

5 Soldier Field – Chicago Fire

Capacity: 61,500

Opened: 1924 (renovated 2003)

Surface: Grass

Average home attendance in 2024 was 21,618

The Chicago Fire FC returned to Soldier Field in 2020, bringing MLS back to the heart of the city. The storied football stadium has hosted numerous U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Team matches, as well as Concacaf Gold Cup games.

4 Gillette Stadium – New England Revolution

Capacity: 65,878

Opened: 2002

Surface: Artificial turf

Average home attendance in 2024 was 30,353

The Revs set a club record in 2024 with 65,612 fans attending a match against Inter Miami at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots' home field also hosted the 2002 MLS Cup, one of the league’s earliest championship matches in New England. Gillette Stadium is a prominent venue for international soccer, regularly hosting Gold Cup matches and U.S. Men’s National Team games.

3 Lumen Field – Seattle Sounders FC

Capacity: 68,740 (expandable)

Opened: 2002

Surface: Artificial turf

Average home attendance in 2024 was 30,727

Lumen Field hosted the 2019 MLS Cup, where Seattle Sounders defeated Toronto FC in front of 69,274 fans. The Sounders became the first MLS team to win the Concacaf Champions League in its current format, with key matches held at Lumen Field in 2022. Also the Seattle Seahawks home base, it's known for its intense atmosphere, driven by one of the league’s most passionate fanbases.

2 Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta United

Capacity: 71,000 (expandable to 73,019)

Opened: 2017

Surface: Artificial turf

Average home attendance in 2024 was 49,351

Mercedez-Benz Stadium hosted the 2018 MLS Cup, where Atlanta United defeated the Portland Timbers in front of a record 73,019 fans, the largest crowd in MLS postseason history. The indoor stadium holds nine of the top ten highest-attended regular-season matches in MLS history, with regular crowds exceeding 70,000.

1 Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte FC

Capacity: 74,867

Opened: 1996 (adapted for MLS in 2022)

Surface: Artificial turf

Average home attendance in 2024 was 35,634

Bank of America Stadium hosted Charlotte FC’s MLS debut on March 5, 2022, with over 74,000 fans, breaking the league’s single-match attendance record. It also previously hosted major soccer events like the International Champions Cup and NCAA Men’s Soccer Championships.

Future MLS Stadiums

New York City FC’s highly anticipated permanent home, Etihad Park, is set to open in 2027. The $780 million, 25,000-seat soccer-specific venue will be located in Queens, next to Citi Field. For NYCFC, this represents the culmination of years of playing in various venues, including Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, and will provide a dedicated space for their growing fanbase.

San Diego FC , the league’s newest team joining in 2025, will play at Snapdragon Stadium. While the 35,000-seat venue isn’t soccer-specific, it offers an immediate home as the team explores options for a custom-built stadium in the future.

Inter Miami CF will move to its long-awaited permanent home, Miami Freedom Park, in 2026. Located in Miami proper, this 25,000-seat soccer-specific stadium will be part of a sprawling entertainment complex. It will mark a significant milestone for the club, ensuring their matches are played in the heart of their community after starting their MLS journey in Fort Lauderdale. The stadium is expected to enhance the club’s ability to host marquee events and reflect Miami’s vibrant culture.