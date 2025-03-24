Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn represents three of the top five boxers on the planet, according to a Compubox ranking which details punch stats and a fighter's efficiency in the boxing ring. Other executives with multiple fighters on the list include Al Haymon at Premier Boxing Champions, and Bob Arum's Top Rank, among others.

The way in which the ranking is determined is by measuring punches landed against punches received, which provides a "plus-minus" formula. For instance, if one boxer landed 40% of their own shots, while limiting their opponents, on average, to a 15% success rate, you'd subtract the 15 from the 40 for a plus-minus rate of +25%.

While this is not a pound-for-pound list, which is a ranking that attempts to determine the best fighters in the entire sport regardless of weight class, fighters with extraordinary plus-minus statistics are often pound-for-pound caliber boxers because of the way the ranking considers skill — it's not just about how hard you hit, it's also about how hard you defend yourself against heavy hits.

Canelo, Terence Crawford, and Gervonta Davis feature prominently in this top-10.