Since the formation of the UFC over three decades ago, there have been many top fighters from the country of Brazil who have competed in MMA's biggest organisation.

When thinking of top Brazilian fighters, the likes of Anderson Silva and Amanda Nunes will immediately come to mind. The pair dominated their respective divisions for years and established themselves as two major stars of the sport.

The promotion returns to Brazil this upcoming weekend with UFC 301, where flyweight stars Alexandre Pantoja, from Rio de Janeiro, and Australia's Steve Erceg will headline. With that, we have ranked the 10 best Brazilian fighters to ever grace the UFC Octagon.

10 Charles Oliveira

Current UFC record: 22:10:1

Charles Oliveira is one of the few fighters on this list who are still active in the UFC. 'Do Bronx' most recently competed at UFC 300 where he lost to Arman Tsarukyan via split decision. He is still very much at the top of the lightweight division and this loss to Tsarukyan, who will likely fight Islam Makhachev next, will not discourage the Brazilian in his pursuit to get back to the lightweight belt.

'Do Bronx' has competed in the UFC, in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions, but it's at 155 that he truly started to make a name for himself as a legitimate title contender. Oliveira is a fan-favourite fighter and is always entertaining to watch. The former champion currently has the most submission victories in UFC history, and he is the record holder of the most post-fight bonuses in the promotion's history with 19, whether it be a fight of the night or performance of the night. The Brazilian also holds the record for the most finishes in UFC history with 20.

At UFC 262, Oliveira won his first UFC title when he finished Michael Chandler in the second round via TKO to win the vacant UFC lightweight title. 'Do Bronx' only went on to defend the title once, that being successfully against Dustin Poirier, this is because, in his UFC 274 bout against Justin Gaethje, Oliveira missed weight and; therefore, was forced to vacate his title.

Charles Oliveira's professional record breakdown 45 fights 34 wins 10 defeats By knockout 10 4 By submission 21 4 By decision 3 2 No contests 1

9 Glover Teixeira

UFC record: 16:8

Glover Teixeira is one of the most likeable fighters in UFC history, but he is also an absolute savage who competed at the top of the light heavyweight division for 11 years. Teixeria finished 28 of his 33 career wins and cemented himself as one of the toughest and most exciting fighters the UFC light heavyweight division has ever seen. His incredible toughness along with his boxing and elite-level jiu-jitsu is exactly why he was able to stay at the top of the division for such a long time.

At UFC 267, at the age of 41, Teixeira won his first UFC title when he defeated Jan Blachowicz via submission in the second round. He was not showing any signs of slowing down and, in fact, arguably looked the best he has ever looked, even though he was in his 40s.

Unfortunately, Teixeira's title win was his last in MMA. His next fight was against Jiri Prochazka where he got submitted for the first time in his career in the fifth and final round in a fight which was awarded 'Fight Of The Year' for 2022. Despite losing his title here, the Brazilian got another title shot, this time against Jamahal Hill as Prochazka was forced to vacate the title due to injury. Hill dominated Teixeira in his home country and sent the Brazilian into retirement.

Glover Teixeira's professional record breakdown 42 fights 33 wins 9 defeats By knockout 18 3 By submission 10 1 By decision 5 5

8 Fabricio Werdum

UFC record: 12:6

Fabricio Werdum is one of the greatest heavyweights of all time and has been successful in multiple different promotions, such as UFC, Strikeforce and PRIDE. Werdum's success in MMA is remarkable considering he weighs in at the lighter side of the heavyweight limit at around 240lbs. He would often be fighting people who would have an over 20lb weight advantage over him, but luckily for 'Vai Cavalo' his toughness and world-class jiu-jitsu skills made up for the weight discrepancy which he would often be at.

Werdum had two stints in the UFC in his career, one spanning from 2007 through 2008 where he had two wins and two losses, and the other stint, which spanned from 2012 to 2020. His second UFC run was a lot more successful than his first. The jiu-jitsu expert made the move back to the organisation in 2012, coming in from Strikeforce and went on a four-fight win streak which got him a shot at the interim UFC heavyweight title against Mark Hunt. Werdum defeated Hunt via second-round TKO to set up a huge unification fight against Cain Velasquez. Werdum upset Velasquez by submitting him in the third round with a guillotine to become the new undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. Despite the Brazilian going on a tear on his return to the company, he did not go on to successfully defend his title, as in his next fight he lost the belt to Stipe Miocic, where he got knocked out in the first round.

Despite Werdum having a UFC title to his name, arguably the biggest win of his career did not come in the UFC, it came with Strikeforce. In 2010, he faced off against heavyweight phenom Fedor Emelianenko and ended the Russian's 20-year unbeaten run in one of the biggest upsets in heavyweight MMA history.

Fabricio Werdum's professional record breakdown 36 fights 24 wins 10 defeats By knockout 6 3 By submission 12 0 By decision 6 7 Draws 1 No contests 1

7 Lyoto Machida

UFC record: 16:8

Lyoto Machida is another Brazilian great whom the UFC has had. Machida is a former UFC light heavyweight champion and middleweight title contender and, despite having 12 career losses to his name, he has one of the deepest and most impressive resumes the sport has ever seen. Machida has wins over fighters such as B.J. Penn, Tito Ortiz, Rashad Evans, Randy Couture, Dan Henderson and Chael Sonnen. Machida has wins over some of the greatest fighters his weight class has ever seen and is the owner of one of the best knockouts in UFC history where he delivered a 'Karate Kid'-esque front kick to Couture.

Machida was a karate expert and was one of the first fighters in UFC history to successfully implement the style at a high level and use it to win himself a world title.

Lyoto Machida's professional record breakdown 38 fights 26 wins 12 defeats By knockout 11 4 By submission 2 2 By decision 13 6

6 Vitor Belfort

UFC record: 15:10:1

Vitor Belfort made his UFC debut at just 19 years old when he won two fights in one night to win the UFC 12 heavyweight tournament. Belfort made a huge name for himself so early on in his career due to his aggressive and pitbull-like fight style where he would steam into the cage and just blitz his opponents with his devastating speed and power.

'The Phenom' won the UFC light heavyweight championship at UFC 46 where he defeated the great Randy Couture via doctor stoppage in the first round. Belfort would go on to rematch Couture immediately and lose in the same fashion. This would be the first and only UFC title reign of his career.

He went on to challenge for UFC gold on three separate occasions against fellow Brazilian Anderson Silva, the greatest of all time, Jon Jones, and Chris Weidman in his final title fight at UFC 187 in 2015.

Vitor Belfort's professional record breakdown 41 fights 26 wins 14 defeats By knockout 18 7 By submission 3 2 By decision 5 5 No contests 1

5 Royce Gracie

UFC record: 11:1:1

Despite not being that well known to the more casual fight fans, Royce Gracie, to many, is the most iconic name and figure in MMA history. Gracie was a Brazilian jiu-jitsu master and was really the first man to put jiu-jitsu on the map as a legitimate, effective martial art. Gracie did this by winning three of the first four UFC tournaments and in doing so, defeated fighters who had almost a 100lb weight advantage on him. His fight against Kimo Leopoldo is one of the most iconic fights in UFC history.

Gracie also shares the record for the longest fight in UFC history where he and his great rival Ken Shamrock fought to a time-limit draw for an incredible 36 minutes. The fight was declared a draw due to a lack of judges. Following his incredible success in the UFC, Gracie would make his way over to Japan and fight in promotions such as PRIDE and K-1. The Rio native made a return to the cage for one last time in Bellator in 2016 at the age of 49 against his old rival Shamrock where Gracie would pick up the win via TKO in the first round to end his historic MMA career on a high.

Royce Gracie's professional record breakdown 20 fights 15 wins 2 defeats By knockout 2 2 By submission 11 0 By decision 2 0 Draws 3

4 Amanda Nunes

UFC record: 16:2

Amanda Nunes is undoubtedly the greatest fighter in women's MMA history, and she finds herself high up in the list of best Brazilian fighters in UFC history. 'The Lioness' was pretty much untouchable when she stepped into the Octagon and the results of her fights were almost a foregone conclusion before she and her opponent even stepped in the cage.

Nunes was a rarity in women's MMA as she was insanely powerful and had such impressive finishing ability, despite finishes and knockouts being a lot rarer in women's MMA than they are in men's MMA.

Nunes successfully defended her bantamweight title on six occasions against the likes of Valentina Shevchenko, Holly Holm and Irene Aldana. 'The Lioness' also managed to win the UFC women's featherweight title where she sensationally knocked out the dominant Cris Cyborg in just 51 seconds in arguably the most anticipated female fight in the company's history to date. She went on to defend the featherweight title twice before the title was retired due to the lack of depth in the division.

Amanda Nunes' professional record breakdown 28 fights 23 wins 5 defeats By knockout 13 2 By submission 4 2 By decision 6 1

3 Jose Aldo

Current UFC record: 13:7

Jose Aldo returns to the Octagon at UFC 301 in the city he is nicknamed the king of. 'The King Of Rio' will make his return to the cage following an almost two-year absence from MMA against rising bantamweight contender Jonathan Martinez.

Before Aldo's move to the UFC in 2011, he was the featherweight king in WEC where he dominated pretty much everyone he fought. Aldo would then be promoted to the UFC featherweight champion following Zuffa's purchase of WEC. The 37-year-old would show similar dominance in the UFC, defeating everyone in his path until he faced Conor McGregor at UFC 194 where he would shockingly lose his featherweight title and get knocked out cold in just 13 seconds.

At UFC 245, Aldo made the move down in weight to bantamweight, where he lost a controversial split decision to Marlon Moraes. Following this loss, Aldo fought Petr Yan for the bantamweight title but went on to get finished by the Russian in the fifth round.

Jose Aldo's professional record breakdown 39 fights 31 wins 8 defeats By knockout 17 4 By submission 1 1 By decision 13 3

2 Alex Pereira

UFC record: 7:1

Despite at this point only having eight UFC bouts to his name, Alex Pereira is already among some of the all-time greats in MMA. In just 12 professional fights, 'Poatan' has two UFC titles to his name both in the middleweight division and in the light heavyweight division which is where he currently fights.

'Poatan' made his return to MMA following a four-year absence in 2020, and just one year later found himself signed to MMA's biggest promotion. It would only take Pereira three fights to secure his first title shot against his biggest career rival, Israel Adesanya. He would shockingly finish 'The Last Stylebender' in the final round of the fight to become the new UFC middleweight champion.

In such a short MMA career up to this point, Pereira has astonishingly managed to secure wins over five former UFC champions in his eight UFC fights, including Sean Strickland, Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill, whom he most recently defeated via first-round KO in the main event of the biggest UFC event of all time, UFC 300.

Alex Pereira's professional record breakdown 12 fights 10 wins 2 defeats By knockout 8 1 By submission 0 1 By decision 2 0

1 Anderson Silva

UFC record: 17:7:1

Anderson Silva is undoubtedly the greatest Brazilian fighter the UFC has ever seen. UFC middleweight championship 10 times which is a division record. Silva was a must-watch every single time he stepped into the Octagon due to his flashy style and matrix-like movements where he would leave his opponents almost chasing shadows and looking like amateurs.

The Brazilian is one of the most effective fighters MMA has ever seen and is a fighting inspiration for upcoming fighters today. 'The Spider' was never the most powerful fighter with his hands, but the sheer volume of strikes he would throw at his opponents meant damage would add up as the fight went on and that's where Silva would start integrating some of his impressive kicks and knees.

Silva's reign as UFC middleweight champion lasted six years and consisted of constant dominance and consisted of highlight reel knockouts over the likes of Vitor Belfort, Forrest Griffin, Stephan Bonnar, Rich Franklin and a fight of the year winner against his greatest career rival, Chael Sonnen.

Anderson Silva's professional record breakdown 46 fights 34 wins 11 defeats By knockout 2 2 By submission 11 0 By decision 2 0 No contests 1