Highlights The current crop of defenders in the Premier League are some of the finest we've ever seen, with players like Virgil van Dijk and William Saliba excelling.

Ruben Dias is a defensive titan who has earned his reputation as one of the best in the world. Although he's had some shaky moments this season, he's expected to get back to his best.

Lisandro Martinez and Sven Botman, while missing large chunks of the 2023/24 season through injury, are still two of the best centre-backs in the league, playing a crucial role for Manchester United and Newcastle in 2022/23.

The art of defending, often overshadowed by the glitter of goals and assists, remains the backbone of every successful football side. No team has been able to dominate their respective league, or even individual competitions, without having a world-class back-line.

Over the years, the Premier League has been home to some of the best centre-backs in world football. The likes of Rio Ferdinand, Tony Adams, John Terry, Vincent Kompany, and many, many, more spring to mind when thinking about who the best of the best were.

The aforementioned quartet were arguably complete defenders, imperious in the air when required, solid in one-vs-one situations, and intelligent enough to position themselves in the right place to snuff out any danger. Today, modern-day centre-backs plying their trade in the English top-flight are meant to do all that and more, given the frantic pace of the league.

However, the current crop of defenders are truly some of the finest we've ever seen. Be it Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, often labelled the best defender in recent memory, or Arsenal's William Saliba, an extremely talented youngster who is already at the heart of Mikel Arteta's plans at just 22-years-old.

But who is the best of the best today? Well, the team at GIVEMESPORT have attempted to rank the 10 best centre-backs in the league right now. We've considered a player's form in 2023/24 so far, but have also factored in how good they have been historically too. Because of that, some players who are currently out injured do crack our top 10.

To give you an idea of how impressive the current centre-back pool is right now, some big stars miss out. There is no room for Fabian Shar, despite his excellent performances at the back for Newcastle. Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi is also absent. And despite Aston Villa flying high at the moment, there is no space for Diego Carlos or Pau Torres either. The latter was on the cusp of making it in, but we need to see a little more before we definitively say he's better than number 10 on our list.

All statistics have been taken from FBref

Related Ranking the top 10 Premier League right-backs The Premier League is stacked with quality at right-back...

10 Sven Botman

Newcastle United

Sven Botman's statistics (2023/24) PL appearances 6 Tackles 6 Clearances 16 Interceptions 4

Newcastle's Sven Botman might have missed a chunk of the season through injury, but his form in his debut season of English football drags him into the top 10 just about. The Dutchman seemlessly slotted into Newcastle's backline, forming a fantastic partnership with the aforementioned Schar and guiding Newcastle back to a spot in the Champions League.

Having only made six appearances for the Magpies before picking up an injury in September, he recently returned to the fold, coming off the bench in a 3-0 win against Fulham. Having made 38 tackles last season and 120 clearances, it's likely only a matter of time until we see the 23-year-old back to his best, and surely a matter of time until he gets that first cap for Holland.

9 Kurt Zouma

West Ham United

Kurt Zouma's statistics (2023/24) PL appearances 15 Tackles 9 Clearances 76 Interceptions 17

West Ham fans have waxed lyrical about Kurt Zouma this season, and rightly so. The newest entrant in our top 10 has been absolutely superb for the Hammers, helping them rise to eighth in the table and also playing a role in them cruising into the last 16 of the Europa League.

Playing 15 out of a possible 17 league matches so far in 2023/24, Zouma ranks third in the league for total clearances so far (76) while also making 17 interceptions. Made captain by David Moyes at the start of the season, the 29-year-old will have a massive say in any success that the east London club experiences this year.

8 Manuel Akanji

Manchester City

Manuel Akanji's statistics (2023/24) PL appearances 13 Tackles 19 Clearances 31 Interceptions 9

Fans were quite surprised when Manchester City brought Manuel Akanji to the club from Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2022/23 season. But the Swiss international turned out to be an incredibly smart signing by Pep Guardiola, playing a vital role in the club's Premier League and Champions League triumphs and not looking out of his depth during high-pressure games. The fact he is one of the most intelligent footballers ever helps him massively when it comes to reading the game.

Playing across the backline during his debut season with the Cityzens, Akanji has even been trusted to play a John Stones-esque role this campaign (more on him later). Hailed by his manager as "a joy to work with", there is an argument to be made that he might struggle to break back into the team when all of City's players are fully fit. But, for now, he cracks our top 10.

7 Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United

Lisandro Martinez's statistics (2023/24) PL appearances 5 Tackles 7 Clearances 11 Interceptions 2

Do not get us wrong, Lisandro Martinez is higher than 7th in this list when he is fully fit. That being said, form does come into our minds when picking the top 10 of right now, and the Argetine has not played a minute of Premier League football since September when United were beaten 3-1 by Brighton.

When he is available, however, he is an exceptional tackler, with only four United players ranking higher than the World Cup winner for tackles and interceptions combined (87) in the 2022/23 season. Also capable of accurately spraying passes around the pitch, highlighted by his 87% pass completion rate, and you have a quality ball-playing defender on your hands.

6 Gabriel

Arsenal

Gabriel's statistics (2023/24) PL appearances 15 Tackles 17 Clearances 25 Interceptions 13

Gabriel, Arsenal's Brazilian wall, showcases the perfect blend of physicality, aggression and technical ability. He was mightily impressive last season at the back alongside William Saliba, and after being linked with a surprise exit at the beginning of the 2023/24 term, he has re-established himself in the Gunners' set-up.

With 15 appearances to his name, he has played a key role in Arsenal's performances to date, with his 25 clearances bettered by only three players in the Arsenal squad. Only Kai Havertz has won more aerial duels than him too, with his three goals last season also showing that he has an eye for goal.

5 Thiago Silva

Chelsea

Thiago Silva's statistics (2023/24) PL appearances 16 Tackles 18 Clearances 65 Interceptions 17

The man who ages like fine wine. Despite being 39 now, Thiago Silva remains one of the best defenders in the Premier League, with his ability to read the game unmatched. His intelligence on the pitch is the main reason he's able to remain playing in the English top-flight against people nearly 20 years younger than him, and even more so in some cases.

Not just one of the best defenders in the world right now, but one of the best of the 21st century, he has stood out at Chelsea as one of their better performers this season, despite the Blues failing to excel under Mauricio Pochettino. He continues to be ever-present, starting 16 out of a possible 17 games, but with Dean Jones writing that it could be his last season at Stamford Bridge, we might not be seeing him in the Premier League for much longer.

4 John Stones

Manchester City

John Stones' statistics (2023/24) PL appearances 7 Tackles 2 Clearances 8 Interceptions 3

What a player John Stones was for Pep Guardiola last season. Taking up an unorthodox role as someone who would step into midfield, the English defender earned the nickname 'the Barnsley Beckenbauer' because of his excellent performance in the heart of Man City's team as they completed the treble.

There aren't many who could have played that role last season, and his development into one of the league's best centre-backs is made all the more impressive because he came so close to leaving the club in 2020, per The Guardian. Having picked up an injury which has kept him out for large chunks of this season already, however, it's hard to rank him higher than this, especially when you consider how good the three above him have been.

3 Ruben Dias

Manchester City

Ruben Dias' statistics (2023/24) PL appearances 15 Tackles 18 Clearances 46 Interceptions 15

A gem at the back for Manchester City, Ruben Dias has earned his reputation as a defensive titan, and one of the best in his position in the world. Fearless when tackling, an underrated passer of the ball and a leader at the back, he is well-equipped to play Pep Guardiola's style of football and has cemented his status as one of the best defenders in the world.

He's not been at his best this season, mind you. Dias' foul on Armando Broja gave away a penalty and cost City in their 4-4 draw against Chelsea, and he was also at fault for one of RB Leipzig's goals in the Champions League. Due to the stellar performances of our top two, we have had to drop him down to third, but we have full faith he'll get back to his best.

2 William Saliba

Arsenal

William Saliba's statistics (2023/24) PL appearances 17 Tackles 19 Clearances 35 Interceptions 10

Breaking into the Arsenal first team in 2022/23, not many would have predicted William Saliba's rise from young talent to one of the best defenders in world football. But that's exactly what happened. The Frenchman was one of the standout players in Arsenal's title charge, getting into the PFA Team of the Year because of his dominant performances.

It says alot that Arsenal's Premier League title aspirations fell apart when he dropped out of the team through injury, but he has bounced back magnificently and has returned to the starting line-up looking better than ever. Playing every game so far, it takes quite something to lock out Erling Haaland the way he did, and he currently leads the way in terms of percentage of dribblers tackled (91.7%). Many people wouldn't complain about him being first, but, with number one excelling for a number of years now, we'll hold off for the moment.

1 Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk's statistics (2023/24) PL appearances 15 Tackles 22 Clearances 72 Interceptions 23

In 2022/23, many said that he'd dropped off and that he wasn't the same player that he once was. But this term, Virgil van Dijk looks to be back with a vengeance, and has consistently shown why he is regarded as one of the best defenders in the world, let alone the Premier League.

The transformative effect he has had on Liverpool since joining the club cannot be understated, and his defensive ability in 2023/24 has helped put Jurgen Klopp's side back in the title picture this season. Joint-ninth for interceptions, seventh for clearances, and second for aerials won (71), all the data suggests that Van Dijk is back back playing at his highest level. Given the performances he has consistently put in over multiple years, the trophies he's won, and what he brings to the club, he is certainly the best defender in the league right now.