Highlights The Atlanta Falcons offer the NFL's lowest average ticket price at $196.

Following closely are the Houston Texans at $216 and the Arizona Cardinals at $220.

Teams with lower success rates and attendance issues generally have more affordable ticket prices.

As the NFL becomes increasingly popular, so does the average ticket price. But which teams currently have the cheapest average ticket prices?

The NFL and individual teams have realized how lucrative American football can be, leading fans to feel that they're being overcharged with these high ticket prices.

In 2010, the average ticket price to see an NFL game was $76.47. Fast-forward to 2023, and the average ticket price has soared to $377.

Even though taxpayers partially fund their teams' stadiums, fans still have to pay almost a fortune to enjoy the game.

Here are the teams with the cheapest average ticket prices in the NFL:

1 Atlanta Falcons

Average ticket price: $196

The Atlanta Falcons have the cheapest average ticket price in the NFL. They are the sole NFL team with an average ticket price under $200.

Let's face it: The Falcons are not the type of team you would want to pay a fortune to watch. The team hasn't registered too many recent successes.

The Falcons hold the record for giving up the largest lead in Super Bowl history. They were leading 28-3 by the third quarter in Super Bowl LI but somehow lost 34-28.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to the Falcons, has 71,000 seats, yet concerns linger over the fan atmosphere. There are way too many empty seats, which should explain why they have the cheapest tickets in the league.

2 Houston Texans

Average ticket price: $216

The Houston Texans' average ticket price is slightly above the 200-dollar mark. Similar to the Falcons, they haven't achieved much success either.

Unlike the Falcons, the Texans have not yet had the opportunity to compete in a Super Bowl. They are the only NFL franchise that has never secured a playoff win away from home and have never appeared in a conference championship game.

Their current stadium, the NRG Stadium has a capacity of 72,220. As expected, they struggle to sell out their games, but that could change with all the hype surrounding this team in 2024. The fan experience is nothing to brag about due to too many empty seats.

3 Arizona Cardinals

Average ticket price: $220

The Arizona Cardinals come in third with a slightly higher average ticket price than the Texans. Considering their ticket prices, it isn't surprising that the Cardinals have also had little success in the NFL.

They have won only two NFL Championships: one in 1925 and the other in 1947. They also have only one Super Bowl appearance. They almost won that game but were heartbroken by a dying-minute Pittsburgh Steelers touchdown.

The Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium has a capacity of 63,400. The Cardinals consistently fill their stadium, unlike the Falcons and Texans, who struggle with attendance issues. The fan experience in the stadium is also good enough. The team's performance, however, is what will need to improve.

4 Cleveland Browns

Average ticket price: $228

No one wants to pay so much for a team with no Super Bowl appearance. The Cleveland Browns were highly successful in the All-America Football Conference (AAFC) during their initial four seasons.

Since then, they've gone downhill in achievements. However, they have won four NFL championships and thirty playoff appearances, with their most recent coming in the 2020 and 2023 seasons.

The Cleveland Browns Stadium has a capacity of 67,431, and the atmosphere reflects their on-field struggles. One might argue that their lack of success favors the fans, who don't have to pay so much to see games.

However, the team plans to build a new stadium or renovate the current one. Fans can only hope that the ticket prices don't skyrocket afterward.

5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Average ticket price: $234

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a horrible start to the franchise's history. They endured 26 consecutive losses in their first two seasons, without a single win in the team's inaugural season.

Their poor start to the NFL fetched them the record for the league's worst overall win-loss percentage, a disappointing .406. Their poor form may be the reason for their affordable ticket prices.

However, the Buccaneers have found their charm more recently, winning the two Super Bowls they appeared in. They hold a joint record with the Baltimore Ravens as the only two teams to have gone undefeated in multiple Super Bowls.

Tampa Stadium accommodates 75,000 spectators. Fans hope the high level of demand for home game tickets will not result in higher ticket prices in the near future.

6 New Orleans Saints

Average ticket price: $237

The New Orleans Saints are a strong team, having won multiple titles, including four consecutive NFC South titles between 2017 and 2020, during which they achieved a winning rate of .766.

They won the Super Bowl in 2010, the only time they have won it to date. Drew Brees, the legendary quarterback who retired in 2020, played a crucial role for the Saints in that match.

Since his retirement, though, the team hasn't lived up to expectations, especially in home games. They had a disappointing 11-12 record in the Superdome in 2021. Things have gotten slightly better, with their 2023 season ending with a home record of 5-3.

However, they will want to improve their performances in the 76,468-seat-capacity Superdome, which was once known as a fortress.

While their quiet silverware room may be the reason for their low ticket prices, fans will be looking forward to better seasons, hoping that it won't cost them too much.

7 Jacksonville Jaguars

Average ticket price: $242

The Jacksonville Jaguars don't have a very successful history, and that may be putting it lightly. They have no Super Bowl appearance and no league championships - that's probably why their ticket prices are low.

However, in recent years, stand-out performances from prolific players like quarterback Trevor Lawrence have given the fans reasons to scream. Over their 28-year history, the team has reached the playoffs on eight occasions.

Their most recent playoff appearance came in the 2022 season when Lawrence accumulated 4,113 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and just 8 interceptions. 2017 was also a good year for the team in terms of sacks, which gave them the nickname "Sacksonville," as they recorded 55 sacks, only second to the Steelers (56).

The Jaguars' EverBank Stadium has a capacity of 67,838. As the team continues to succeed and more people attend their games, ticket prices are likely to rise.

8 Tennessee Titans

Average ticket price: $247

More commonly, teams with no Super Bowl championships keep their ticket prices low. Despite having zero Super Bowl championships, the Tennessee Titans have achieved notable successes recently. They lost in Super Bowl XXXIV to the St. Louis Rams 23-16 in 2000. The 2016 to 2021 seasons were much more productive, as they made four playoff appearances within those years.

The Titans are unique in NFL history as the only team to have had two players rush for over 2,000 yards in a season: Chris Johnson in 2009 and Derrick Henry in 2020.

The team's current base, the Nissan Stadium, holds 69,143 spectators at full capacity. The fans are probably satisfied with the cheap ticket rates they get, as the Titans sell out games fast.

The team is anticipating their new Nissan Stadium, which is set to host its inaugural game in the 2027 season. Although it can hold only 60,000 spectators, it will improve the fan experience, but hopefully, the ticket prices stay sane.​​​​​​​

9 Indianapolis Colts

Average ticket price: $253

It is common for NFL teams to hike ticket prices after good seasons. Since that is the case, fans might expect the ticket prices to increase slightly, but hopefully not. All things considered, 2023 was a good year for the​​​​​​​ Indianapolis Colts.

They concluded the season with a 9-8 record, an improvement over their disappointing 4-12-1 record in 2022. Performances like that have probably kept their ticket prices low.

The Colts have had a fair share of success, including two Super Bowl championships. The first came as far back as 1970, while the second was in 2006 when they defeated the​​​​​​​ Chicago Bears in Dolphin Stadium.

At full capacity, the Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium can accommodate 70,000 spectators. Sellouts are the team's norm, considering its cheap ticket rates and recent promising performance on the field.​​​​​​​

10 Baltimore Ravens

Average ticket price: $273

The $273 price tag for the Baltimore Ravens’ ticket is still quite affordable compared to the Kansas City Chiefs’ $577. However, a team that hasn't made a Super Bowl since after the 2012 season will probably not have a high ticket price.

The Baltimore Ravens' most recent Super Bowl appearance was on February 3, 2013, when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 34-31. Nevertheless, you cannot say the Ravens haven't been successful recently.

In four of the past five seasons, the Ravens have qualified for the playoffs. The 2023 season saw them lose to the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFC Wild Card Round.

M&T Bank Stadium, home to the Ravens, accommodates 71,008 spectators and consistently sells out for home games, contributing to its reputation as one of the NFL's most raucous venues.

