Highlights Travis Kelce had a quiet game with just 14 yards in Kansas City's Week 9 win in Frankfurt, but it was enough for him to pass another iconic Chiefs tight end for the all-time franchise receiving crown.

The Chiefs have had a lot of elite players walk through the Arrowhead Stadium tunnel, but you might be surprised at how few of those became accomplished pass catchers.

While there are some familiar names like Kelce, Tony Gonzalez, and Otis Taylor, there are also a bunch of guys who most modern-day fans have probably never heard of, like Eddie Kennison and Henry Marshall.

From legendary tight ends to one of the fastest receivers in NFL history, the career receiving leaders list for the Kansas City Chiefs is extremely top heavy. But rest assured, the usual suspects are all there. Everyone is aware of the contributions of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to this franchise. However, there are some forgotten legends here whose names are certainly worth remembering.

10 Eddie Kennison (2001-2007)

5,230 yards, 321 receptions, 25 TDs

Serving the Chiefs from 2001 to 2007, Eddie Kennison took to the gridiron a total of 91 times throughout his tenure with the team. In that time, Kennison would catch 321 passes out of a total of 554 targets, for a 57.9 catch percentage.

Initially drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 1996, Kennison would end up as a member of the Denver Broncos in 2001 before a mid-season trade sent him to Kansas City. After only starting once for the Chiefs that season, Kennison's career trajectory finally took off.

He compiled 4,807 yards and 25 touchdowns over the next five years playing alongside the No. 4 and No. 2 guys on our list in what was an extremely potent offensive attack led by QB Trent Green. After successfully redeeming himself in Kansas City, the Rams decided to bring him back for one final season before his retirement in 2008.

5,505 yards, 391 receptions, 55 TDs

A player who has perhaps been lost in the deep pages of NFL history, Chris Burford, unlike the aforementioned Kennison, remained with the franchise for the entirety of his career. Over the course of eight seasons, Burford led the team in receptions four times.

With a total of 391 receptions and 5,505 receiving yards, it's safe to that Burford was one of the most reliable receivers in the league at the time. The surprising part? Burford had 55 receiving touchdowns for the Chiefs (only one shy of the 56 touchdowns that modern-day phenom Tyreek Hill) during a very run-heavy era in the NFL, and that number is still good for fifth on the all-time franchise list.

8 Stephone Paige (1983-1991)

6,341 yards, 377 receptions, 49 TDs

Another receiver who spent the length of his career competing for the Chiefs is Stephone Paige. After joining the team as an undrafted free agent, Paige quickly made a name for himself with his athleticism. Despite starting only one game throughout his first two seasons, Paige would finish his career with a total of 377 catches, 6,341 receiving yards, and 49 receiving touchdowns.

His one shining moment came in the final game of his third season, when he became the first NFL player to ever rack up 300+ receiving yards in a single game. His 309 yards on eight receptions that day against the San Diego Chargers remained an NFL regulation single-game record until a guy named Calvin Johnson came along in 2013 and put up 329 in one afternoon.

While his career stat sheet may not be that impressive, it is the story of a bright-eyed kid from Louisiana making a name for himself in the league by sticking with the team that gave him a chance—as well as that 300-yard beauty—that allows his story to live on.

6,360 yards, 352 receptions, 33 TDs

After being selected in the fifth round, Carlos Carson played for the Chiefs for nearly 10 years. If it wasn't for being traded midway through the final season of his career, he would have been a one-club man. Despite trading him away before he could complete his career with them, the Chiefs showed gratitude to Carson by inducting him into their Hall of Fame in 2018.

Despite being small in stature, the two-time Pro Bowler made up for it in work ethic. After only mustering up 64 receiving yards in his rookie year, that tenacity and determination revealed itself as Carson would go on to record multiple 1,000-yard seasons. With 352 receptions, the 5'11", 180 lbs wideout compiled 6,360 yards and 33 touchdowns. Carson was arguably one of the greatest "late bloomers" in NFL history.

6 Henry Marshall (1976-1987)

6,545 yards, 416 receptions, 33 TDs

Yet another player who managed to stay in Kansas City for the duration of his career, Henry Marshall was selected with the 79th overall pick in the 1976 NFL draft. He's recently been touted as one of the best Chiefs players to have never won a Super Bowl.

Despite the disarray that plagued the team during parts of his tenure, Marshall thrived. In 12 seasons, he composed 6,545 receiving yards, 33 receiving touchdowns, and even managed to rush for 257 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He's undoubtedly one of the most underrated receivers in Chiefs history.

6,630 yards, 479 receptions, 56 TDs

The only surprise about Tyreek Hill being on this list is his position on it. Hill has been one of the most electrifying players in the modern NFL. While he's been more than successful since parting ways with Patrick Mahomes, it is a shame that such a dynamic duo was broken up.

Hill is the only player on this list who played less than 100 games for the Chiefs, having played just 91. That means that, unsurprisingly, the man they call "Cheetah" is the all-time franchise leader in yards per game, with 72.9. Overall, Hill assembled 6,630 receiving yards, 56 touchdowns, 134 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown throughout his time in Kansas City.

His most notable contributions were undoubtedly the two Super Bowls that he and Mahomes brought to the Kansas City faithful, as well as his contribution during the team's epic 42-36 overtime Divisional round playoff win over the Buffalo Bills in 2021.

7,155 yards, 532 receptions, 44 TDs

Selected by the Chiefs with the 23rd overall draft pick in 2007, Dwayne Bowe is one of only four wide receivers to be drafted by Kansas City in the first round since the year 2000. It's clear that the Chiefs saw something they liked in Bowe, and it is even more clear that it came to fruition throughout the course of his eight-year tenure with them.

At the time of his release, Bowe was their second-leading pass-catcher all-time. He gave the franchise 7,306 receiving yards and 57 receiving touchdowns. The Chiefs ultimately gave thanks in return when they signed Bowe to a one-day contract so that he could officially retire as a Kansas City Chief in 2019.

3 Otis Taylor (1965-1975)

7,306 yards, 410 receptions, 57 TDs

Winding back the clock a bit, the recently deceased Otis Taylor has somehow managed to hold onto his top spot on the list despite having retired in 1975. Taylor was yet another member of the top 10 who spent his entire career with the Chiefs.

His 11-year stint in the NFL resulted in 7,306 receiving yards on 410 receptions. He even managed three rushing touchdowns. However, none of those stats will ever be as memorable as his 46-yard touchdown to seal the Chiefs' victory in Super Bowl IV, which has been etched in the game's collective memory thanks to NFL Films.

10,940 yards, 916 receptions, 76 TDs

This legendary tight end became a household name thanks to his 12 seasons in Kansas City. If it wasn't for another all-time great TE taking over for the Chiefs just a few years later, he'd easily be considered the greatest to ever play the position in Kansas City. One of only two players to ever pass the 10,000-yard mark in the history of the franchise, Gonzalez mounted 10,940 receiving yards and 76 touchdowns.

Gonzalez went on to five more successful years with the Atlanta Falcons after leaving K.C., and those extra years helped propel him to the top of the all-time lists for receiving yards (15,127) and receptions (1,325) by a tight end, with his marks putting him comfortably ahead of any competition. The Hall of Famer's career was simply prolific, earning 10 All-Pro selections and 14 Pro Bowl nods, it's just a shame that he didn't retire as a Kansas City Chief.

10,941 yards, 871 receptions, 73 TDs

The man of the hour himself, Travis Kelce, recently became the franchise leader for receiving yards. Ironically, he earned the title during a game in which he managed just 14 yards, his lowest single-game total since the 2018 season opener. But that was just enough.

Between the two Super Bowls, Taylor Swift, and the multitude of endorsements that now surround him, no one envisioned this level of football success for Kelce, literally. He played in one game and did not record a single catch during his rookie season in 2013. However, since then, it's been smooth sailing. With 871 receptions, 10,941 yards, 73 touchdowns and counting, Kelce is head and shoulders above every other Chiefs' receiving threat in history.

His storied career is far from over, so the only question remaining for a man of his talent is, just how much further can he go? The seven-time All-Pro needs just 46 receptions and four touchdowns to pass Gonzalez to become the all-time franchise leader in those categories as well.

Rank Player Chiefs Years Receptions Yards TD 10 Eddie Kennison 2001-2007 321 5,230 25 9 Chris Burford 1960-1967 391 5,505 55 8 Stephone Paige 1983-1991 377 6,341 49 7 Carlos Carson 1980-1989 352 6,360 33 6 Henry Marshall 1976-1987 416 6,545 33 5 Tyreek Hill 2016-2021 479 6,630 56 4 Dwayne Bowe 2007-2014 532 7,155 44 3 Otis Taylor 1965-1975 410 7,306 57 2 Tony Gonzalez 1997-2008 916 10,940 76 1 Travis Kelce 2013-present 871 10,941 73

