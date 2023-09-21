Highlights While there are some individual fans that have gone way too far in the past, most NFL fans know how to get rowdy without hurting other

Some NFL fan bases are a lot crazier than others, however, as their booze-fuelled game day antics can go right up to the edge without going over it—usually

The wild fans in Philly and the table-smashing Bills Mafia are just a couple of the nuttiest fanbases in the NFL

When it comes to passionate fans in North America, you generally can't match college and high school football fans—but there are a few NFL fan bases that would beg to differ. Football is a way of life in a lot of places in the U.S. and NFL fans there act accordingly.

While some individual fans have gone way over the line at times, NFL fans are usually able to keep themselves in check and enjoy their fandom without hurting anyone else—though that doesn't mean they can't get wild. Passion can be communicated in a lot of different ways, but there are a few fan bases that have been known to go absolutely crazy in their support for their team. Here are the 10 nuttiest, craziest fan bases in the NFL.

10 Cleveland Browns

Though this iteration of the Cleveland Browns didn’t have many winning seasons until a couple of years ago, the Dawg Pound always showed up to support their team—win or lose. Opponents and referees could expect to be met with anything these fans could get their hands on such as milk-bones, dog food, batteries, and plastic beer bottles.

It got so bad once that a referee ordered the teams to switch the direction of play in mid-quarter in order to avoid getting hit with any debris from the Dawg Pound section. The Browns have a new stadium now and fans are a bit more laid back, but they still have the ability to get rowdy as anyone at any moment.

9 New York Giants

It’s no surprise the New York Giants made the top 10 list. They are a New York team but play in New Jersey, so their fan base is split between both states. If there's one thing everyone knows about New Jerseyans and New Yorkers, they know how to have a good time, and they ride hard for their sports teams.

Their fans are known for sometimes indulging a little too much in the stadium beer and there have been many fisticuffs exchanged at MetLife Stadium over the years. In a 2016 article, Giants fans arrests at games were revealed to be among the highest in the NFL. According to the Washington Post data, there were an average of 22.5 fan arrests per Giants game that year.

8 Green Bay Packers

A few years back in 2015 when Cheeseheads gathered to watch the Packers take on their rival Minnesota Vikings it ended up getting a little crazy. Most fans would find their way to their seats before kickoff, but one fan made his way into the event security room in the stadium. He took with him a can of beer and a red jacket that read “event staff” and tried to blend in with the rest of the security.

Packers fans are known just as much for the Cheeseheads they wear to games as they are for the Lambeau Leap. Starting in the early 1990s, Packers players that scored touchdowns at home could jump into the crowd and expect to be greeted by a host of rowdy, screaming fans. The tradition was such a hit that it has now been co-opted by players and teams in stadiums all over the league.

Read more: Chicago Bears: Should they cut the cord on Justin Fields as their franchise QB?

7 Chicago Bears

Every Sunday, Chicago Bears fans have their game faces on, ready to get drunk at the stadium or at any bar they can find. Their rowdiness dates back to the 1980s when they first started sporting their hilarious Mike Ditka costumes. Around November 30th, 1985, in the midst of Chicago's historic 1985 season, about 60 Chicago Bears fans traveling to Miami for the weekend were fined at O'Hare Airport for refusing to sit down as their plane was about to take off.

Tom Germuska, a spokesperson for United, said: "A number of them were disorderly, loud, and very uncooperative." Sounds about right. No doubt there was a lot of fiery drunken talk about Ditka and "Da Bears" going on in that plane. And the game that weekend in Miami just so happened to be the only loss of Chicago's legendary 1985 campaign. Go figure.

6 New England Patriots

After the Patriots' huge comeback win in overtime of Super Bowl LI, Pats fans were seen climbing a lamp post on the campus of the University of Massachusetts Amherst. More than 1,500 people crowd-surfed, threw beer cans, and swung from poles all in celebration of Brady and the boys coming back from a 28-3 deficit and beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

However, the rowdiness of Pats fans dates back to way before the Brady Era. The Patriots were actually not allowed to host MNF games in the 1980s because their fans drank too much. It seems as though the exuberance of Pats fans hasn't stopped in the post-Brady era either. Most recently, after the Pats lost at home to the division rival Miami Dolphins in Week 2, Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill didn't mince words: "Those fans are some of the worst fans in the NFL," Hill said.

5 Pittsburgh Steelers

With the Steelers' sustained success, the fans expect a lot from their team and don’t hesitate to make these expectations known, as many a boo was heard during Pittsburgh's brutal start to the 2022 campaign. One of Steeler Nation's calling cards is the 1979 Styx song Renegade.

Pittsburgh first played it during a home game in 2002 when they were losing to the Cleveland Browns 24-7, and right after it played, the Steelers got a defensive stop. Pittsburgh went on to beat Cleveland 36-33 that day and a tradition was born. Ever since, the song has become a rallying cry for fans to get loud and rowdy at the most pivotal moment of every game.

4 Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders fans have a bit of a bad reputation that goes back to John Madden's rough 1970s Raiders teams and the association of the team's colors and logo with the emerging gangsta rap scene, especially NWA, in the late 1980s. While the stigma that Raiders fans are gang bangers and criminals is not always accurate, they can sometimes live up to that billing.

In a 2011 preseason game between against the 49ers, there were two fights and a shooting in the parking lot involving Raiders fans. From Oakland, to L.A., back to Oakland, now to Las Vegas, Raiders fans have always been known to enjoy a good squabble from time to time.

3 Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys fans don’t refer to themselves as “America’s Team” for no reason. If you look hard enough, you’ll find a pocket of Cowboys fans in every state. They never miss a chance to show up to support their team, and they love a good drink while doing so. Now granted, drinking at sports games isn’t taboo, but these fans really take it to the next level.

According to the Fort Worth Star, in a study conducted by BACtrack.com, Cowboys fans were ranked as the drunkest of any fan base on NFL game days. In fact, they get so drunk that sometimes they end up fighting and spitting on each other in the stands. They proved once again why they're one of the wildest fan bases in the league when they got into an all-out brawl with Jets fans during the two teams' Week 2 matchup during the 2023 season.

2 Buffalo Bills

Until recently, the Buffalo Bills weren’t making much noise in the NFL—especially since their division was pretty much run by Tom Brady for nearly 20 years. But now, Brady is gone, and Josh Allen is here. One thing is for sure: despite those ups and downs, Bills Mafia remained loyal to their team.

They get so fired up in the parking lot of Highmark Stadium that their tailgates have become the stuff of legend. Back in 2015 or 2016, an excited bills fan was filmed throwing himself onto a table. Since then, Bills Mafia has made that a game day tradition. In 2018, the Bills played in their first playoff game since 1999 and their rowdy fans celebrated the only way they know how: by smashing themselves into a foldable table.

1 Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles fans are not only loud and rowdy inside Lincoln Financial Field, but they are also quick to take their energy outside onto the streets of Philadelphia. They're so surly that they once pelted Santa Claus with snowballs.

When the Eagles won the franchise's first ever Super Bowl in 2018 in what was one of the most exhilarating games of all-time, workers had to cover street poles with Crisco to keep fans from climbing them. The Philly faithful didn't let a little Crisco stop them though, and they nearly tore their city to shreds in celebration. Fly Eagles Fly.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: The Curse of 0-2: Which 0-2 NFL teams are going to make the playoffs?