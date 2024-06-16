Highlights Defenders play a crucial role in EUROs history, providing the foundation for success, with notable impact and leadership highlighted.

Micah Richards and Alan Shearer unveiled their top 10 EURO defenders, including legends like Maldini, Puyol, and Koeman.

The Match of the Day panel reached a combined top 10, with the placement of Beckenbauer and Ramos the hardest decision to make.

In the storied history of the European Championship, defences have proven to be just as pivotal as the stunning attacking displays that steal all the headlines. While strikers and playmakers often bask in the glory of their match-winning goals and highlight-reel-worthy passages of play, it is the defenders - the stalwart guardians of the backline - who provide the foundation upon which EURO-winning teams are built.

To solemnize these unsung heroes, the Match of the Day panel embarked on a meticulous journey to identify the 10 best defenders in the tournament's venerable history in the buildup to EURO 2024 recently on the BBC's Match of the Day Top 10 podcast. The team, made up of former Premier League players Micah Richards, Gary Lineker, and Alan Shearer, weighed up numerous factors, including individual brilliance, consistency, leadership, and impact on their respective nation's successes - although there was a grey area on whether performances at club level were factored in or not.

From legendary sweepers and no-nonsense center-backs to all-action full-backs, the list encompassed an array of talents who have left an indelible mark on the tournament. With the well-oiled machine of Germany and the art of defending in Italy featuring heavily in both Shearer and Richards' final lists, the duo left no stone unturned in their bid to remember the defensive titans that have helped shape the sport on one of its grandest stages.

Micah Richards' Top 10 Defenders

10. Andi Brehme

Before delving into his list, Richards was quizzed by Lineker on what makes a good defender. The former Manchester City full-back explained how the role had changed from his playing days, with contemporaries in that area of the pitch ordered to be just as comfortable on the ball as they are without it.

Germany's Andi Brehme was ahead of his time in that sense. The 1990 World Cup winner and 1992 Euro runner-up was known for his excellent technical ability, stamina, defensive skills, anticipation, and tactical intelligence, as well as his ability to make attacking runs, which enabled him to cover the flank effectively and contribute at both ends of the pitch.

9. Philipp Lahm

Philipp Lahm was another that perfected Richards' modern day outlook. "In 75 percent of all the games you played in, you were outstanding. And in the other 25 you were world-class," Mehmet Scholl said of the German captain at his farewell ceremony, after Lahm pulled the curtains on a career that saw him lead Die Mannschaft to World Cup glory in 2014, as well as third-place finishes in 2006 and 2010, and a runners-up medal at EURO 2008. The Bavarian-born general played in a variety of roles that warranted a balance between defence and attack, namely at right-back and defensive midfield.

8. Paolo Maldini

Coming as a shock to the rest of the panel, putting Paolo Maldini this low in his ranking could either represent the fact that there are so many good defenders throughout EURO history, or more likely, come as a punditry moment he will want to forget. Truth be told, given Shearer's ranking of the former AC Milan ace, and the fact Maldini is regarded as one of the best defenders of all time, Richards' reaction to his own decision says a lot in itself, too.

7. Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman will be hoping some of his defensive acumen will rub off onto his players this summer. The Netherlands manager was an elite ball-playing defender during his playing days and was one of the shining stars in the great Dutch sides of the late 80s and early 90s. Alongside the likes of Ruud Gullit and Marco Van Basten, Koeman played a vital part in The Oranje's 1988 European Championship triumph.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ronald Koeman finished his career with 192 league goals from 533 matches (ahead of Daniel Passarella, who netted 182 goals in 556 matches), more than any other defender in the history of football.

6. Giorgio Chiellini

Lineker kick-started the conversation around Giorgio Chiellini by labelling him as "an archetypal, nasty, uncompromising Italian centre-back." This was followed by the old adage that "he's the type of player you'd hate to play against but love to have on your team." As the winner of EURO 2020 over England, the panel didn't necessarily fancy waxing lyrical about Chiellini, but it was generally accepted that the 39-year-old deserved his place high up on the list.

5. Pepe

Pepe's nickname is "The Assassin", and you would be wise to never forget that. The EURO 2016 winner with Portugal was - and still is - an attacker's worst nightmare, and he was never afraid to meet fire with fire, with many infamous red card moments coming to the fore whenever his name is mentioned.

But behind the fierce persona is also a player that has aged like a fine wine, which is evidenced by the remarkable fact that he's still in Portugal's squad going into EURO 2024 at 41-years-old, so he could still add to his legacy.

4. Lilian Thuram

Lilian Thuram, father of current players Marcus and Khephren, is one of few footballers to have won both the World Cup and the European Championships, doing so with France in 1998 and 2000. And with this sort of international football legacy, there was never going to be a scenario where he didn't get mentioned in Richards or Shearer's lists.

3. Carles Puyol

Carles Puyol made up an important part of the Spain team that dominated world football between 2008 and 2012, with La Roja winning three major international tournaments in that time. Albeit, Puyol missed the 2012 triumph through a knee injury, but his impact in the 2008 edition means his legacy remains nothing short of admirable, with his leadership for Barcelona and his nation a key highlight in a career that produced over 20 trophies.

2. Franz Beckenbauer

Belonging to an elite group of men to have won the World Cup as both player and manager, the late, great Franz Beckenbauer pioneered the modern sweeper role – and there’s arguably never been anyone better at it than Der Kaiser. Nevertheless, for the reason being that he came before Richards' time, the Englishman felt he couldn't place him any higher than second.

1. Sergio Ramos

With 180 Spanish caps, a World Cup and two European Championships, there's simply nothing left for Sergio Ramos to win in football. He will go down as one of the few footballers who can lay claim to having completed the sport, and although Lineker was eager to point out the former Real Madrid man's big ego, Richards argued he had every right to be a narcissist when he's that good.

Micah Richards' Top 10 Euro Defenders Rank Player Nation 1 Sergio Ramos Spain 2 Franz Beckenbauer Germany 3 Carles Puyol Spain 4 Lilian Thuram France 5 Pepe Portugal 6 Giorgio Chiellini Italy 7 Ronald Koeman Netherlands 8 Paolo Maldini Italy 9 Philipp Lahm Germany 10 Andi Brehme Germany

Alan Shearer's Top 10 Defenders

10. Andi Brehme

At international level, Brehme is best known for scoring the winning goal for Germany in the 1990 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina from an 85th-minute penalty kick. Although this success isn't relevant to a list regarding the best EURO defenders, it still lives long in the memory for Shearer, who couldn't help relive that moment when picking the German at the same point of his ranking as his colleague.

9. Philipp Lahm

Shearer also agreed with Richards on the position of Lahm. The German midfielder-turned-defender was a leader among men during his salad days, and he was included in the UEFA Team of the Year in 2006, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2014. Along with this, his 113 appearances at international level sees him slot into the top 10 most-capped Germany players of all time.

8. Pepe

Coining Pepe as the 'Master of the Dark Arts' came as both a positive and negative for Shearer. While he raved about the 137-capped Portugal defenders' aggression to win by any means necessary, he argued that there were better, more technically-gifted players out there in the tournament's history, thus leaving Pepe three places below Richards' valuation.

7. Giorgio Chiellini

Desite suggesting that Chiellini "wouldn't get away with his ruthlessness nowadays", Shearer still praised the Italian for his maverick playing style. The defender, who could play in a back-three or back-four setup, was an animal when it came to man-marking, and Shearer expressed his gratitude towards never having to play against the now-retired centre-back, who often played like a bloodhound with his constant niggling at opposition forwards.

6. Paolo Maldini

Lineker still couldn't quite believe that Maldini was so low in both lists. However, without any European Championship glory, both Richards and Shearer agreed that players who haven't won the continent's ultimate prize are limited to how far up they can be placed in the pecking order.

5. Carles Puyol

The room unanimously agreed that Puyol played a huge role in one of the best football teams ever built in the form of the Spain team either side of 2010. But whereas Richards gave him a bronze medal, Shearer felt fifth was his rightful rank after his injury that forced him out of the 2012 European Championship.

4. Lilian Thuram

Another rare occurrence saw Richards and Shearer in total agreement with their fourth-placed choice. Praised for his versatility across the backline and speed to cover all areas of the pitch, Thuram played in four European Championships throughout his 14-year international career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lilian Thuram remains France's second-highest appearance maker. The retired defender earned 142 French caps, which is second only to Hugo Lloris, who has featured for Les Bleus an impressive 145 times.

3. Ronald Koeman

The biggest difference between Richards' and Shearers' lists was Koeman. Despite coming in at seventh for Richards, the prolific Dutchman was hailed as third-best in EURO history by the former Newcastle striker. Of course, Shearer and Lineker couldn't help but reminisce on their playing days by honoring Koeman's deadly shooting boots, with the latter looking back on his winning goal in Barcelona's first European Cup triumph in 1992.

2. Sergio Ramos

It's extraordinary that Ramos is still playing. Although he retired from international football two years ago after new coach Luis de la Fuente told him he would no longer be selected, at 38 -years-old, he's still going strong, having featured for Sevilla 28 times last season in La Liga alone. In Shearer's list, longevity played a crucial role in the elimination process, despite not wuite believing just how long Ramos has been playing.

1. Franz Beckenbauer

Between 1971 and 1974, the triple Ballon d’Or winner, Beckenbauer, captained Bayern Munich to their historic three successive European Cups – and West Germany to World Cup glory. It’s an admirable trophy haul unlikely ever to be repeated without an armband on, let alone with it. And because Shearer was fortunate enough to grow up watching him, his decision to swap Richards' first and second choices around was justified.

Alan Shearer's Top 10 Euro Defenders Rank Player Nation 1 Franz Beckenbauer Germany 2 Sergio Ramos Spain 3 Ronald Koeman Netherlands 4 Lilian Thuram France 5 Carles Puyol Spain 6 Paolo Maldini Italy 7 Giorgio Chiellini Italy 8 Pepe Portugal 9 Philipp Lahm Germany 10 Andi Brehme Germany

Overall Top 10

After Richards and Shearer explained their reasoning behind each decision in their lists, it was up to Lineker to have the last say on the final 10 best EURO defenders in the competition's history. While they surprisingly agreed on a lot of rankings, the main decision their intermediary had to make was over Franz Beckenbauer and Sergio Ramos, with the latter coming out on top in the end.