Highlights Dynasty fantasy football emphasizes youth and skill when evaluating talent, making longevity and potential retirement a factor in player value.

Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa have shown significant improvement and potential, making them strong investments in dynasty fantasy football.

Established quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, C.J. Stroud, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Patrick Mahomes are elite options with high fantasy upside.

Instead of your standard redraft format, dynasty fantasy football is for those NFL fans who want to add a little more realism to their league. Also referred to as keeper leagues, the dynasty format allows for just that.

Owners keep the teams they initially drafted, only selecting rookies at the beginning of each league year. Essentially, it mimics the way one would run an actual NFL franchise.

As a result of the format rules, players tend to prioritize a combination of youth and skill when evaluating talent. This means that while it's nice to have a player of Tyreek Hill's caliber, the fact that he said he'd likely retire in just a few years (he somewhat walked it back during training camp) hinders his value a touch.

But we're not here to discuss wide receivers. We're here to talk quarterbacks. And from emerging rookies to NFL MVP candidates, these are unequivocally the best QBs to invest in when it comes to dynasty fantasy football.

For the sake of accuracy as well as the removal of any personal bias, the rankings will be based on the current standings on KeepTradeCut.com. KTC is a dedicated dynasty fantasy football website that accurately reflects player's value across all formats.

Related Why 49ers QB Brock Purdy is actually underrated Brock Purdy’s statistical output has been second to none. Despite his excellence, there remain questions about just how good he really is.

10 Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

The golden boy of the AFC South, Trevor Lawrence has finally begun to reveal himself as the talent that many expected him to be all along. After posting a 3-14 record as a rookie, in addition to a head coaching change, Lawrence has rewarded those who bought low on him a year or two ago.

With 2,746 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns, and a career-low seven interceptions thus far, Lawrence has delivered for both the Jacksonville Jaguars and dynasty owners. While the fantasy points may not be as high as some would like during the 2023 season, the fact that he's led the Jags to an 8-3 record while showing drastic signs of improvement is an incredibly encouraging sign.

9 Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Yet another QB who has seen steady growth throughout the early years of his career, Tua Tagovailoa is blossoming under the guidance of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. After sustaining multiple concussions and being limited to only 3,548 passing yards in 2022 as a result, Tagovailoa is now on pace to finish right around the 5,000-yard mark for the 2023 season.

Clearly, the addition of Tyreek Hill has greatly benefited Tua's career totals. However, he's also been afforded the luxury of having arguably the best number-two receiving option in the league in Jaylen Waddle. With a budding head coach, a loaded receiving core, and, most importantly, a clean bill of health, the possibilities are endless for Tagovailoa.

8 Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

The most speculative quarterback in all of dynasty fantasy football at the moment is undoubtedly Anthony Richardson. The fourth overall pick out of Florida shocked the world when he managed to go toe to toe with the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, and fellow rookie phenom C.J. Stroud.

While a season-ending shoulder injury dampened the festivities, Richardson's playmaking abilities have already created hope within the Indianapolis Colts franchise. At this point, it's impossible to determine where his actual value lies, and as a result, managers are best advised to simply stash him for next year.

7 Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite suffering a season-ending wrist injury, Joe Burrow remains an elite option for both dynasty owners and the Cincinnati Bengals for years to come.

Despite the poor offensive line play that has resulted in an ever-growing injury list, Joe Shiesty has managed to become a premier signal-caller in the NFL. While it helps that he's partnered with former collegiate teammate Ja'Marr Chase, Burrow's arm talent is undeniable.

Should the Bengals ever decide to get him some better blockers, expect his upside to come roaring back to life.

6 Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports



After establishing himself as arguably the greatest rushing quarterback in NFL history, in addition to winning NFL MVP in 2019, Lamar Jackson's value has absolutely skyrocketed.

Even more impressive is his evolution as a passer. With 2,618 passing yards through 11 games, Jackson is on pace to finish with a career-high in that department.

While Jackson's rushing upside has made him a cheat code for fantasy owners, his improvement in the passing game is a welcome sight for those invested in him on a long-term basis. The dynamism of Action Jackson shows no signs of slowing down, so don't expect to see his name on any trade deals in your league anytime soon.

5 Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert has been a stellar choice for managers across all fantasy formats for some time now, as he's only finished outside the top 10 in QB fantasy standings once throughout the first four years of his career. The cruel fact is that what's good for fantasy is not always good in reality.

While postseason struggles have been an issue for the Los Angeles Chargers, the reality is that the desperation of the team is good for Herbert owners.

Trailing in games and vying for wild card spots leads to more passing opportunities, resulting in more fantasy points. At just 25 years of age and with the Chargers' situation not expected to improve anytime soon, Herbert is in line for elite production for the foreseeable future.

4 C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud is currently enduring one of the most fantastic starts for a quarterback in NFL history. The rookie sensation currently ranks as the sixth overall QB in fantasy as he's produced 3,540 passing yards with 20 touchdowns against just five interceptions through the first 12 games of his career.

Arguably the best buy-low candidate in dynasty in recent years, Stroud's value has spiked dramatically. It's safe to say that no one saw this coming, not even the Houston Texans. At this point, no one could advise trading him. Simply hold on and see how high his stock can climb.

3 Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

One of the NFL's most recognized names today, the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen has consistently been one of the best quarterback options in fantasy football for the past five years despite the massive number of interceptions.

Since 2020, Allen has been the number one QB in fantasy three times and finished as the second overall signal-caller in 2022.

Between his arm talent, being featured in a pass-first offense, and his connection with Pro Bowl wideout Stefon Diggs, Allen is arguably in the most ideal situation any signal-caller could ever be in.

2 Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

The odds-on favorite to win NFL MVP through the first 12 weeks of the 2023 season, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts emerged as an elite option for fantasy football owners in 2021 following a shaky rookie campaign in 2020. Currently the second-ranked QB in fantasy, Hurts is seemingly allergic to field goals.

While the "Brotherly Shove" has received scrutiny from pundits and fans alike, the fact that Hurts has 18 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing touchdowns through Week 12 highlights his elite fantasy upside.

Given the fact that nobody can seem to keep him out of the end zone, both through the air or on the ground, it's safe to say Hurts is helping both the Eagles and dynasty owners to fly as high as possible.

1 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

In a keeper league, there's no one you could feel better about having on your roster than the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

Already a two-time Super Bowl champion, a two-time Super Bowl MVP, a two-time NFL MVP, and a five-time Pro Bowler, Mahomes is hands down the top quarterback in the NFL today.

The 28-year-old is both the face of the league and the most desirable flagship piece of any dynasty team. There's no need to cover his stats, as we all know what he has done and what he is capable of.

The only question now is how much more he'll do moving forward. Don't bother sending trade offers for him, as only a fool would move Mahomes off of their roster. Just admire the greatness while it's here and hope he has an off game during the week you have to play against him in your dynasty league.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.