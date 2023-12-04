Highlights Dynasty fantasy football is a format that allows owners to keep players from year to year, adding a sense of realism to the game.

Running backs are valuable in dynasty leagues, but their value can be difficult to assess due to the position's volatility.

The article provides rankings of the top running backs in dynasty leagues based on their current value, using data from KeepTradeCut.com.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, dynasty fantasy football is for those NFL fans who want to add a little more realism to their game. Also known as keeper leagues, the dynasty format allows owners to hang onto players from year to year, only drafting rookies at the beginning of each season.

With this in mind, owners typically tend to look for a mix of youth and skill when evaluating talent. As running backs continue to hold weight in all fantasy formats, despite being a volatile position, it can be challenging to accurately assess their value in dynasty.

Whether it's youth, potential, or raw talent that creates the value, these are the 10 running backs owners should be looking to hold onto in dynasty leagues.

For the sake of accuracy and the removal of any personal bias, the rankings here are based on the current standings on KeepTradeCut.com, a dedicated dynasty fantasy football website that accurately reflects a player's value across all formats.

Related Top 10 rushing seasons in NFL history, ranked by yards In the last 50 years, NFL fans have been treated to the greatest rushing seasons in the sport's history.

10 Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

2023 stats: 771 rushing yards, 6 TD; 280 receiving yards

In 2022, Josh Jacobs set or tied career highs with 340 touches, 1,653 rushing yards, and 12 touchdowns, making him a valued asset across all fantasy formats. And with this season being only his fifth year in the league, the 25-year-old was primed for a boom in dynasty value.

Fantasy managers and the Las Vegas Raiders have struck gold with Jacobs. While 2022 wasn't his first 1,000-yard season (it was actually his third, and he's on pace for a fourth in 2023), those in the know were rewarded for betting on his sneaky value.

Despite a slight drop in value, his 771 rushing yards and six touchdowns through 12 games still make it likely that dynasty managers will have a hard time trading for him.

9 Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

2023 stats: 697 rushing yards, 1 TD; 168 receiving yards, 4 TD

Saquon Barkley was heralded as a generational talent upon entering the league in 2018. But while injuries, age, and the overall poor state of the New York Giants offense have contributed to a decrease in value, Barkley is still a relatively elite option.

Given that the Giants only signed him to a one-year contract this past offseason, Barkley has become an incredibly speculative piece.

Moving forward, his value could easily be determined by whether he stays in New York, finds a home in a better offense, or winds up in a less-than-desirable situation. With the clock ticking toward his 27th birthday, fantasy managers who want to make a move on Barkley should look to do so sooner rather than later.

8 Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

2023 stats: 613 rushing yards, 6 TD; 173 receiving yards, 1 TD

A year ago, rookie sensation Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks announced his arrival with a solid season, carrying the ball 228 times for 1,050 yards with nine touchdowns to earn a second-place finish in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race.

As such, Walker caught the attention of fantasy managers nationwide in producing a 1,000-yard season despite appearing in just 15 games, starting 11 of them.

While it took a while for Walker to officially take over the backfield in Seattle, there was no looking back once he did.

A 23-year-old second-year star with a limited injury history who also commands the majority of the touches at his position is a dynasty manager's dream. And while there is some concern surrounding the security of his volume as a result of the Seahawks drafting Zach Charbonnet, Walker is still a favorable target for managers.

7 De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

2023 stats: 534 rushing yards, 7 TD; 101 receiving yards, 2 TD

Rookie De'Von Achane took the NFL and the fantasy world by storm earlier this season but has become one of the most heavily speculated running backs in dynasty fantasy football today.

After a lackluster debut in Week 2, Achane rumbled for 455 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 37 carries across the next three weeks. However, a knee injury put a stop to the fun as the Texas A&M missed the next four weeks.

While he returned from injured reserve in Week 11 when the Miami Dolphins hosted the Las Vegas Raiders, Achane was forced out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury after recording just a single reception in the first quarter.

The explosiveness of Achane, who currently splits time with Raheem Mostert but could carry the lion's share of the load in the next few years, has seen his dynasty value boom. But the ongoing struggle with injuries has made some weary, and caution is advised for any involved in trade discussions surrounding the 22-year-old.

6 Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

2023 stats: 414 rushing yards, 4 TD; 137 receiving yards, 1 TD

Jonathan Taylor has been one of the most frustrating players to own in fantasy football, what with his injury history and subsequent contract negotiations with the Indianapolis Colts keeping him out of action.

After finishing as the number six and number one RB in fantasy his first two years in the league, respectively, the aforementioned issues put a damper on Taylor's value over the last two seasons.

He'd seemingly returned to his old ways after regaining command of the Colts' backfield in Week 7, but a thumb injury recently forced him out of action yet again.

However, while the injuries and contract issues may have scared some folks away, the upside is still there, given that Taylor got the long-term extension he sought and is signed through the 2026 season. If he could just stay healthy, the 24-year-old is still one of the premier backs in the NFL.

5 Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars

2023 stats: 726 rushing yards, 7 TD; 312 receiving yards, 1 TD

Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Debuting in 2022 to the tune of 1,125 rushing yards, 316 receiving yards, and five touchdowns, Travis Etienne has become a significant asset for both dynasty owners and the Jacksonville Jaguars. And the second-year superstar is now on pace to shatter his rushing and receiving totals from last year and has already found the end zone eight times in 2023.

With no competition in sight, in addition to being partnered with one of the most promising quarterback talents in the league in Trevor Lawrence, Etienne is one of the most desirable backs in both redraft and dynasty leagues. Barring a setback with injuries, the sky is the limit for the former Clemson Tiger.

4 Breece Hall, New York Jets

2023 stats: 585 rushing yards, 2 TD; 349 receiving yards, 2 TD

Despite Breece Hall having been hindered by an uninspiring New York Jets team, the 22-year-old has still shown glimpses of brilliance in his first two seasons with Gang Green. Expected to post a breakout year in the 2023 season, Hall proved to be one of the many affected by the unfortunate Week 1 injury to quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

But despite the struggles for the Jets, Hall has tremendous talent and plenty of upside moving forward. While everyone is now familiar with his potential, which has genuinely yet to be truly unleashed, he remains one of the top "buy low" candidates on the board.

3 Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

2023 stats: 626 rushing yards, 5 TD; 272 receiving yards

Getty Images

Easily one of the highest-touted running backs of the 2023 NFL Draft class, Jahmyr Gibbs has proven to be an instrumental piece of the Detroit Lions' offense. After having limited involvement during the first six weeks of the season, an injury to David Montgomery opened the door for Gibbs to let his talent shine.

Since then, Gibbs has rarely finished lower than third among RBs in PPR formats and separated himself from his draft mates with a four-game touchdown streak.

While he wasn't the most hyped rookie at his position at the start of the season, Gibbs has by far been the most productive, resulting in him being one of dynasty's most coveted prizes at the moment.

2 Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

2023 stats: 756 rushing yards, 3 TD; 266 receiving yards, 3 TD

Heralded as the next best thing since Dijon mustard, rookie sensation Bijan Robinson has had a mixed start to his rookie campaign with the Atlanta Falcons.

Last year, many dynasty managers were willing to tank their seasons in order to draft him. However, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has been the bane of fantasy owners' existence as it pertains to the 21-year-old's first season.

While he's only seen north of 20 carries once, Robinson has been more than efficient throughout his rookie campaign. His 4.8 yards per attempt is more than acceptable, but the frustration comes with his lack of usage.

The most notable instance was when he was limited to a measly carry against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, a situation weird enough for the NFL to feel the need to investigate. While Robinson's situation may be frustrating, given his raw talent, don't expect whoever owns him in your dynasty league to trade him anytime soon. He's just that good and will ultimately get the football more often as time goes on.

1 Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

2023 stats: 1,032 rushing yards, 12 TD; 429 receiving yards, 5 TD

None other than the king of fantasy football himself, Christian McCaffrey is still the most sought-after prize across all formats. With career totals of close to 6,000 rushing yards, more than 4,000 receiving yards, and 77 total touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers' Week 13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, McCaffrey is undoubtedly the most valuable piece in fantasy football today.

The only other player besides Tyreek Hill to defy the age factor in dynasty, the 27-year-old will seemingly remain the top option for a while. Everybody loves him, everybody wants him, but almost nobody will trade him.

If you're ever lucky enough to see his name featured in a trade notification, just click accept and worry about the details later. There's nothing tricky about owning the man they call "Run CMC."

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.