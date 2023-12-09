Highlights Dynasty fantasy football leagues allow managers to retain players from year to year, prioritizing skill and youth.

Tight ends have longer careers and can be difficult to navigate, so it's important to prioritize those on solid offenses with a good target share.

The top 10 tight end options in dynasty leagues range from emerging rookies like Sam LaPorta to all-time greats like Travis Kelce.

For those who enjoy fantasy football but want their league to be more like an actual NFL franchise, dynasty is the way to go.

Also referred to as keeper leagues, dynasty fantasy football leagues allow managers to retain players on their roster from year to year, only drafting when a new season begins.

As a result of the format, managers tend to prioritize a combination of skill and youth when evaluating players. But while age is certainly an overall factor in dynasty, managers often have to settle in that regard when it comes to the tight end position.

However, it's worth noting that tight ends are traditionally able to enjoy longer careers than many others at skill positions. With the position being historically challenging to navigate for fantasy managers, sometimes you just have to take the guy who's part of a solid offense and has a good target share.

From emerging rookies to all-time greats, these are hands down the best TEs to target when it comes to dynasty fantasy football.

For the sake of accuracy and the removal of any personal bias, the rankings below are based on the current standings on KeepTradeCut.com. For those unfamiliar, KTC is a dedicated website that accurately reflects players' value across all fantasy football formats.

Related Ranking the top 10 dynasty fantasy football RBs A look at the top 10 running backs dynasty fantasy football owners should hang onto.

10 Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

2023 per-game averages: 4.7 receptions, 40.2 yards

Really only one of two viable receiving options in the Windy City at the moment, Cole Kmet has significantly impacted the Chicago Bears' passing game. With 68 targets and 56 receptions through Week 13 of the 2023 season, the 24-year-old is the second-most popular target on the team next to wideout D.J. Moore.

Player Games Receptions Yards TDs Cole Kmet 12 56 482 5

While Kmet has only amassed 1,881 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns up to this point in his four-year career, his ever-growing chemistry with Fields and his large target share are enough to give dynasty managers hope for the future. He may not be the next Travis Kelce, but he's definitely worth a roster spot.

9 Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

2023 per-game averages: 4.2 receptions, 45.6 yards

Debuting in 2018, the soon-to-be 29-year-old star tight end of the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the most consistent mid-tier TE options in fantasy in recent years, ranking 11th in 2021, 12th in 2022, and 15th thus far in 2023.

Player Games Receptions Yards TDs Dallas Goedert 9 38 410 2

His current average of 5.8 targets per game, paired with an average of 45.6 receiving yards per game, makes him a respectable plug-and-play option for managers.

Goedert may never score more than five touchdowns in a season, but he's a great piece around whom managers can craft their squads. The consistency alone could also net managers some decent value on the trade market, as long as they receive the proper compensation.

8 George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

2023 per-game averages: 4.2 receptions, 61.3 yards

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers struck gold when they drafted George Kittle with the 146th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year career, Kittle has only twice finished outside the top four among tight ends in fantasy football points. He's finished as the third overall TE the last two seasons.

Player Games Receptions Yards TDs George Kittle 12 50 735 5

While he's been a boom-or-bust player at times during the current campaign, Kittle's upside is on par with the likes of Kelce. Despite being 30 years of age, the Wisconsin native still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Unless you require draft capital or are looking for more youth on your roster, keep Kittle firmly planted in your TE slot.

7 Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

2023 per-game averages: 4.3 receptions, 46.9 yards

After finishing as the 41st-ranked tight end in fantasy as a rookie in 2022, in addition to having only eight catches through the first five weeks of the 2023 season, Trey McBride of the Arizona Cardinals has made a tremendous leap in the rankings and now stands as the 11th-ranked TE in PPR formats.

Player Games Receptions Yards TDs Trey McBride 13 56 610 2

Since the return of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, McBride has posted an average of 8.5 targets and 80.8 yards per game. The chemistry between the two is emerging and should this level of production and target share continue, there's no reason as to why McBride can't become an incredibly reliable and consistent TE option across every fantasy format.

It's worth noting that the Cardinals recently released Zach Ertz, clearing the way for McBride to become a prominent feature in the Arizona offense for years to come.

6 Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

2023 per-game averages: 3.4 receptions, 41.0 yards

One of the most frustrating situations in all of fantasy football is being the manager of any offensive player on the Atlanta Falcons roster.

After being taken with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, making him the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history, Kyle Pitts was expected to provide nothing short of absolute dominance. But after finishing as the sixth overall TE in PPR formats as a rookie, it's been downhill ever since for the 23-year-old phenom.

Player Games Receptions Yards TDs Kyle Pitts 12 41 492 1

Despite the obvious talent, Pitts finished as the 33rd-ranked tight end a season ago. And while his standing has improved in 2023, he still barely cracks the top 20. Several times this season, he's been out-snapped and outproduced by fellow tight end Jonnu Smith as Falcons head coach Arthur Smith continues to baffle us all with how he prioritizes his personnel.

In addition, QB Desmond Ridder continues to struggle, and an increase in production for Pitts doesn't appear to be coming anytime soon. If you have him on your roster, do your best to ride out the storm. The talent is there, and once Smith or some other coach figures that out, things will improve. If you don't have him, this could be a tremendous buy-low window.

Related Ranking the top 10 dynasty fantasy football QBs From emerging rookies to MVP candidates, these are unequivocally the best QBs to invest in when it comes to dynasty fantasy football.

5 Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

2023 per-game averages: 4.5 receptions, 54.4 yards

One of the greatest fantasy tight ends of the modern era, Mark Andrews has played a crucial role for the Baltimore Ravens since making his NFL debut in 2018. In fact, in his first five full seasons, he finished as a top-five TE in fantasy four times.

Player Games Receptions Yards TDs Mark Andrews 10 45 544 6

While injuries have been a factor at times in Andrews' career, it's clear that he's easily one of the best options in all of fantasy.

Sadly for the Ravens, an ankle injury sustained during Week 11 put him on injured reserve, and he's not likely to return this season. However, until something catastrophic happens, dynasty managers should still treat Andrews as an elite option. Simply put, do not trade him.

4 Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

2023 per-game averages: 5.1 receptions, 43.1 yards

Recently dubbed "Baby Kelce," Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has begun his ascension toward the top of dynasty rankings everywhere. Since Week 7, the 24-year-old is averaging more than points per game in PPR formats and is currently ranked as the ninth overall TE.

After a lackluster start to the season, Kincaid has finally begun to emerge as the elite fantasy option many expected him to be.

Player Games Receptions Yards TDs Dalton Kincaid 11 56 474 2

Managers (and Buffalo fans) hope the ever-growing chemistry between him and Josh Allen will continue, as the Bills have the potential to recreate their own version of the dynamic Kelce-Mahomes duo.

There's genuinely no telling as to how high Kincaid's upside is. If you have him on your roster, don't even consider trade options for him, as there's a real chance that he'll be the top-ranked tight end in the NFL for many years to come.

3 Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

2023 per-game averages: 6.7 receptions, 73.9 yards

If you're upset that Travis Kelce is not considered the number one tight end in dynasty football, you need to shake it off (as if we wouldn't throw one Taylor Swift reference in here).

Despite being the most elite TE in both fantasy football and the NFL as a whole for the better part of the last decade, Kelce's time in the league will be coming to a close sooner rather than later.

Player Games Receptions Yards TDs Travis Kelce 11 74 813 5

Nevertheless, the 34-year-old is still more than capable of putting up game-breaking numbers. However, the name of the game in dynasty is building for the future.

The time has come for owners to make a tough decision. Ride out the rest of Kelce's historical career for better or worse, or cash out now while the value is still high, much like the Kansas City Chiefs did with Tyreek Hill.

2 T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

2023 per-game averages: 6.7 receptions, 65.5 yards

Since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings last season, T.J. Hockenson has been undeniable. He was the second-ranked tight end in fantasy in 2022 and currently stands as the top TE through 13 weeks in 2023.

Player Games Receptions Yards TDs T.J. Hockenson 12 80 786 5

Averaging 6.7 receptions, 65.5 receiving yards, and 15.55 fantasy points per game in PPR and still only 26 years of age, Hockenson is everything you could ask for in a starting tight end.

While his target share will almost certainly take a hit with the return of star wideout Justin Jefferson, his transition to the Land of 10,000 Lakes has made his value in dynasty anything but murky.

1 Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

2023 per-game averages: 5.3 receptions, 56.6 yards

Iowa product Sam LaPorta is booked as the most valuable TE asset thanks to a combination of youth and production, the two critical ingredients to making a stud in dynasty fantasy football.

With 64 receptions, 679 receiving yards, and six touchdowns in 12 games, the 22-year-old rookie has announced his arrival with a roar and has become a top target for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Player Games Receptions Yards TDs Sam LaPorta 12 64 679 6

LaPorta's immediate production, paired with being the unchallenged starter in a high-powered offense, is what dynasty managers dream of.

While it's hard to predict just how long he'll hold his current value, it's safe to say those who were able to steal him in their rookie drafts are more than pleased with the results thus far. Those who managed to snake him from their league mates late in the second round of their rookie drafts should be more than content to see this one through.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.