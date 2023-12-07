Highlights Jordan Addison, Jaylen Waddle, and Chris Olave are young wide receivers who have shown great potential and should be held onto in dynasty leagues.

A.J. Brown and CeeDee Lamb are established stars who are having impressive seasons and should not be traded for unless a significant offer is presented.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Ja'Marr Chase are rising stars on track for career-best seasons.

For those who enjoy fantasy football but want to add more realism, dynasty is the way to go. Often also referred to as keeper leagues, dynasty leagues allow managers to keep the teams they've built, only drafting rookies at the start of each new season.

As a result of the format rules, players tend to prioritize a combination of youth and skill when evaluating talent. And there's certainly plenty of that in the NFL these days at the wide receiver position. With that in mind, let's have a look at the 10 best options you should either hang onto or be looking to trade for in your dynasty league.

To remove any personal bias and for the sake of accuracy, the rankings below will be based on the current standings on KeepTradeCut.com, a site dedicated to fantasy football that accurately reflects player's value across various formats.

10 Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

2023 per-game averages: 4.5 receptions, 57.2 yards

Heralded as the next man up as a result of Justin Jefferson's Week 5 injury, Minnesota Vikings rookie Jordan Addison has seen his dynasty value skyrocket. While Jefferson's return to the throne of fantasy football is inevitable, Addison's debut year has essentially made him the most valuable handcuff in the game.

Player Games Receptions Yards TDs Jordan Addison 12 54 686 7

The 21-year-old has produced 437 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 35 catches since Week 5. While his total of 686 receiving yards and seven touchdowns through 12 games is nowhere near being considered a legendary rookie campaign, Addison's situation and overall performance provide insulated value.

So, unless offered elite value, managers of Addison are best advised to keep him.

9 Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

2023 per-game averages: 5.18 receptions, 67.5 yards

The best number two option in the passing game today, Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle, has been electric throughout his first three NFL seasons.

In 2022, many expected the arrival of Tyreek Hill to hinder Waddle's fantasy potential. However, the tandem has created a space in which both players have been able to thrive.

Player Games Receptions Yards TDs Jaylen Waddle 11 57 743 3

With 11 games played in the 2023 regular season thus far, Waddle is on pace to record his third consecutive 1,000-yard season and has proven to be capable of thriving as either the number one or the number two option for Tua Tagovailoa.

Considering he'll be under the wing of one of the NFL's all-time greats for at least another couple of seasons, the sky is the limit for the 25-year-old receiver.

8 Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

2023 per-game averages: 5.7 receptions, 74.2 yards

With veteran Michael Thomas having struggled with injuries for the better part of the last few years, the New Orleans Saints needed a fresh new face to lead their receiving corps. Enter Chris Olave.

The man they call Charlie Olives finished his 2022 rookie campaign with 72 catches for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns. With lackluster QB play plaguing the Saints' offense in 2022 and well into 2023, many suspect we have yet to see the full potential of the Ohio State alum.

Player Games Receptions Yards TDs Chris Olave 12 68 890 3

With 890 receiving yards and three touchdowns through 12 games of the 2023 campaign, Olave is on pace to finish with nearly 1,200 receiving yards in his second season, and it's safe to say he'll be the face of the New Orleans passing attack for the foreseeable future.

He's already been able to produce in less-than-ideal circumstances. Should the QB play improve, there's truly no telling how much higher he could climb in the rankings.

7 Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

2023 per-game averages: 5.6 receptions, 62.1 yards

One of the many unfortunate souls dragged into mediocrity due to Aaron Rodgers' Week 1 ACL injury, New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson has been underutilized in terms of fantasy value since entering the NFL in 2022.

In his rookie season, Wilson managed 1,103 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 83 receptions despite less-than-desirable performances at the quarterback position.

Player Games Receptions Yards TDs Garrett Wilson 12 67 745 3

Much like Olave, Wilson was expected to see an uptick in production under the presumption that his team was receiving a more dynamic signal-caller. But despite Rodgers' injury, he's still accounted for 745 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 12 games so far. While it may not be until next season, managers should hold onto Wilson as his stock will surely rise.

6 Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

2023 per-game averages: 7.8 receptions, 123.4 yards

The number one receiver in all of fantasy football today, there's not much that needs to be said about Tyreek Hill.

Standing as one of the most high-octane receivers in the history of the NFL, Hill has already recorded close to 1,500 receiving yards and a dozen touchdowns in 12 games for the Miami Dolphins.

Player Games Receptions Yards TDs Tyreek Hill 12 93 1,481 12

As Hill announced that he may retire after the 2025 season, a statement he did walk back a touch, however, his value in dynasty formats is somewhat up in the air. So perhaps the seven-time Pro Bowler is best reserved for teams prepared to win now.

If that description doesn't match your roster, maybe look to cash out on Hill while you still can. Dynasty managers can get a healthy amount of value for the future of their franchise, just like the Kansas City Chiefs were able to when they shipped him to South Beach.

5 A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

2023 per-game averages: 6.8 receptions, 97.0 yards

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Simply put, A.J. Brown is one of the premier players at his position in the NFL today. Currently standing as the fifth overall wide receiver in PPR formats, Brown has risen to new heights since joining the Philadelphia Eagles.

With 1,164 receiving yards and seven scores through Week 123, he's currently on pace to have the greatest season of his career.

Player Games Receptions Yards TDs A.J. Brown 12 81 1,164 7

At age 26, Brown is a prime option in dynasty leagues. With plenty of years left ahead and a contract that ensures his role as the top option in one of the NFL's best offenses until 2026, at the very least, he'll bolster any roster. Just don't expect to land him in a trade without giving up a massive haul in return.

4 Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

2023 per-game averages: 7.6 receptions, 94.7 yards

Since entering the league in 2021, Amon-Ra St. Brown has made a significant impact on the Detroit Lions' offense. Totaling 1,042 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 84 receptions with five weeks remaining in the 2023 season, the "Sun God" has indeed shone his light on the Motor City.

Player Games Receptions Yards TDs Amon-Ra St. Brown 11 84 1,042 6

St. Brown is currently on pace to shatter his career highs in both receiving yards and touchdowns. With the Lions having one of the best offensive units in the NFL, on top of the fact that St. Brown is only 24 years old, the third-year receiver is ripe with value.

Trade for him if you still can because sooner rather than later, he may very well be one of the top receivers in the NFL for years to come.

3 CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

2023 per-game averages: 7.5 receptions, 98.5 yards

One of several stars of the Dallas Cowboys' offense, CeeDee Lamb is having yet another phenomenal year for America's Team. Only failing to surpass the 1,000 receiving-yard mark once during his career, that being his rookie season, Lamb has seen a steady increase in his overall performance year after year.

Player Games Receptions Yards TDs CeeDee Lamb 12 90 1,182 7

With 1,182 receiving yards already under his belt during Dallas' 9-3 start, Lamb is on pace to finish the 2023 season with a career-high 1,600 receiving yards.

His increasingly large role in the Cowboys offense, paired with his obvious talent, indicates that he's not slowing down anytime soon. Do not look to trade him, do not expect to trade for him, and fear No. 88 when you see his name on your opponent's roster that week.

2 Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

2023 per-game averages: 7.2 receptions, 88.6 yards

If it weren't for one other man, Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase would be the most valuable asset in dynasty football, at least at his position. Responsible for the second-most receiving yards by a rookie in NFL history in 2021, everyone is familiar with Chase's game three years into his career.

Player Games Receptions Yards TDs Ja'Marr Chase 12 86 1,063 7

Despite the Bengals' routine of having slow starts to the regular season, an injury in 2022, and quarterback Joe Burrow's injury history, Chase is still set to clear 1,000 receiving yards for the third year in a row.

He has more than earned the moniker of "Mr. 711", as he is indeed always open. If Chase isn't already on your dynasty roster, don't bother thinking about him, as it's highly likely he won't hit the trade block.

1 Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

2023 per-game averages: 7.2 receptions, 114.2 yards

The most prized possession in all of dynasty football, perhaps at any position, is none other than Justin Jefferson. Sure, his extended absence due to a hamstring injury in Week 5 may have dampened many managers' expectations for 2023, but it's nowhere near enough to warrant trading him.

Player Games Receptions Yards TDs Justin Jefferson 5 36 571 3

If anything, dynasty managers were afforded the opportunity to tank their 2023 season in order to pair Jefferson with an elite rookie next year.

Given that he's amassed 5,396 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns in just 55 games played, it's a no-brainer that Jefferson will remain with whichever manager in your league currently has him. He is the king, after all.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.