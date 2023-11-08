Highlights There have been many films centered on the game of football and its near-cult status, especially in the American South.

Football movies can be about a team, about the sport, or about the player, and they can range from dramas, to comedies, to historical/biographical stories.

The Blindside, based on a true story, follows the journey of NFL player Michael Oher, but has since faced much controversy, with Oher claiming the film is a lie.

Movies are a big part of U.S. culture, and there is nothing quintessentially more American than a father throwing a football to his son. There have been many films on the sport, with some performing better than others in the cinema. Football may appeal to a specific demographic, but football movies are fun for everyone, whether they're comedies or historical dramas. Here’s a breakdown of the ten best football movies.

10 Draft Day (2014) - Directed by Ivan Reitman

No American Football film divides opinion more than Draft Day. There are some that refuse to ever watch it again, and there are others that make it their routine every year to watch the film on the day of the real-life NFL Draft. It is the latter that puts this film in the top 10.

There is a niche fanbase for the film among the football community. Released in 2014, this film starred Kevin Costner as Cleveland Browns general manager Sonny Weaver, and the film documents the days leading up to the NFL draft, as well as the day itself.

From trades, to romance, to the drama of who will be taken first overall, this film has all the main components of a real-life draft day. While it is not a perfect film, and there are a plenty of clear errors script-wise, it is still a really fun film to watch if you just enjoy it for what it is and don’t take it too seriously.

9 The Blindside (2009) - Directed by John Lee Hancock

The legacy of this film has been massively affected, which has moved it down from a top five football movie, but this should not detract from it too much. Based on real-life NFL left tackle Michael Oher, who went on to win a Super Bowl, it was released in 2009 and follows his journey as a homeless kid to his adoption by a family that took him under their wing, with Sandra Bullock playing the adoptive mother, a role for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress.

The film illustrates his introduction to football and his eventual drafting into the NFL. However, in 2023, Oher claimed that the entire film is a lie, saying that the parents never actually adopted him and that he was tricked into a conservatorship. This is likely to deter many from watching this film again or for the first time. Despite this, it should still be seen as one of the best football movies to date, even if it should be viewed more as pure fiction than historical fiction.

8 The Waterboy (1998) - Directed by Frank Coraci

This is a cult classic for football fans. Every year, people will go to live NFL games donning a Bobby Boucher Waterboy jersey, which goes to show the impact and popularity of the film. This heart-warming movie follows the story of an overly-mothered Boucher (played by Adam Sandler) who eventually goes from being the waterboy to the team’s star linebacker.

Released in 1998, there are not many football films that have you testing your emotions more than this one. If you want a film that will make you feel good about the world, this is the one to watch.

7 The Replacements (2000) - Directed by Howard Deutch

From heat-warming to pure comedy, the next film in this list is The Replacements. Released in 2000, this film follows the story of a fictional team, the Washington Sentinels, and is based on the 1987 players strike when the Washington Redskins went on to win a Super Bowl without any of their usual starters. Played by Jack Warden, owner Edward O’Neil decides to find replacements after a player strike.

He hires head coach Jimmy McGinty, played by Gene Hackman, who then searches for players. He wants Shane Falco, played by Keanu Reeves, to be their quarterback. Falco was known for collapsing in the 1986 Sugar Bowl and the film starts off with him working at sea. Falco was not to be convinced straight away, and it took a while for him to agree to playing, but eventually he relents, with his arrival at practice greatly received by McGinty.

The team features characters played by Jon Favreau, Rhys Ifans, and Faizon Love and also features Falco’s love interest Annabelle Farrell, played by Brooke Langton. There is unrest, with the players on strike regularly damaging Falco’s car. This tension would eventually lead to an almighty bar fight. The film goes on to show their final four games as they try to make the playoffs. The film is likely to grab the attention of Baltimore Ravens fans especially, as the film's game scenes were shot at their M&T Bank Stadium.

6 The Longest Yard (1974 & 2005) - Directed by Peter Segal

This is the only movie on this list to have had a remake. It originally starred Burt Reynolds in 1974, before a 2005 version starring Adam Sandler, which also features a small role for Reynolds. Both films follow a disgraced former quarterback who has been sent to prison and accused of point-shaving in the past.

Reynolds and Sandler’s character, Paul Crewe, agrees to an exhibition game between the prisoners and prison guards. Crewe assembles his crew of prisoners, with hilarious consequences, and the two teams meet for an epic battle for the ages. The remake also featured a few former NFL players, such as Michael Irvin, Brian Bosworth, and Bill Romanowski, as well as a bevy of real-life WWE stars, such as Steve Austin.

5 Jerry Maguire (1996) - Directed by Cameron Crowe

This is more of a romantic comedy, but does feature football heavily, with Jerry Maguire (played by Tom Cruise) playing a sports agent who has clients from college football looking to be selected in the NFL Draft. Also featuring Renée Zellweger, this film was released in 1996 and follows their love story as well as the drama that would unfold for the football players.

It also stars Cuba Gooding Jr. in an Oscar-winning role as one of Maguire's more high-profile clients. And it was Gooding Jr.'s character that attempted to get Maguire all riled up by screaming "Show me the money!" during a phone call. The film was also the genesis of the classic line, "You had me at hello."

4 Friday Night Lights (2004) - Directed by Peter Berg

Released in 2004, this is another film with a famous quote. Starring Billy Bob Thornton as the head football coach, it focuses on the Permian High School team after an injury to running back James “Boobie” Miles, who is seen as the big star. The team uses this as inspiration, and later we see a heart-wrenching moment for Miles, who lies about his injury to get back on to the field, which leads to a career-ending injury.

Clear eyes, clear hearts, can’t lose.

There is also focus on the pressure from parents illustrated in the strained relationship between fullback Don Billingsley and his father. This movie does a good job of showcasing the hard-blooded nature of the sport, especially in the American South, and how taxing it can be on young players.

3 Any Given Sunday (1999) - Directed by Oliver Stone

With a star-studded cast including Al Pacino, Dennis Quaid, Cameron Diaz, James Woods, Jamie Foxx and even NFL Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Lawrence Taylor, this is one of the most popular football movies, and for good reason. There are more real-life players that make appearances, such as Dick Butkus, Warren Moon, Johnny Unitas, Emmitt Smith, Terrell Owens, and Barry Switzer, to name a few.

Released in 1999, it focuses on a struggling fictional pro football team, where there is eventually a quarterback change. This film not only focuses on the cruel business of the NFL, but what problems players go through off the field. The movie was highlighted by Pacino's iconic pre-game "Inch by Inch" speech that is still quoted to this day. The film was quintessential Oliver Stone and delivered a sense of realism that did a great job at capturing people’s attention.

2 Rudy (2003) - Directed by David Anspaugh

A real feel-good movie, this one focuses on the true story of Rudy Ruettiger, whose dream it was to play college football for Notre Dame. There was only one problem with Rudy’s dream: he didn't have the size. He is constantly told what he can’t do, and he makes it his mission to prove everyone wrong.

Released in 2003, Ruettiger is struggling to make the grades necessary for Notre Dame and tries to go on a school trip to the university before being told by his teacher that he is not good enough academically, explaining that not everyone gets to go to college. The film skips forward to Rudy's life four years later, and he is working in his father’s mill. The tragic death of his best friend Pete then forces Rudy to rethink his life choices.

He gets the bus to Notre Dame straight after the funeral and tries to get in as a walk-on. He then meets a priest who helps enroll him into Holy Cross college as he attempts to get the grades necessary. Rudy eventually gets into Notre Dame and makes it onto the team after many trials and tribulations, with the film culminating in his inspirational first appearance in a real competitive game for the Fighting Irish.

1 Remember The Titans - Directed by Boaz Yakin

Released in 2000 and based on a true story from 1971, Remember the Titans does a great job of not only focusing on the sport of American football but also the topics of racism and social injustice.

The film revolves around Herman Boone (played by Denzel Washington), who was hired as the high school’s new head coach and attempts to bring the white players and black players together. The film focuses on their attempts to win a state championship, with twists and turns along the way. There are so many layers to this movie that there is no option other than to have this film at number one on this list.

