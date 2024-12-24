Having long remained in the shadows, Canada Football 's soccer team is now one of the most important on the North American continent. Much of this progress is down to the development and export of its talent to the world's top leagues.

From Jonathan David to Alphonso Davies and Tajon Buchana, many Canadian players have crossed the Atlantic to get a taste of Europe's top level. But they have not been the pioneers of the Reds' rise to prominence. Before them, there were others who worked to achieve this. Players who, through their performances on the pitch, have enabled the country with the maple leaf to establish itself on the world footballing stage.

It's an intergenerational effort that, over the years, has seen Canada's colours worn by some memorable attacking players. That's why GIVEMESPORT has decided to pay tribute to them by compiling a list of the 10 most prolific players.

Top Scorers in Canada History Rank Player Goals Appearances 1. Jonathan David 31 59 2. Cyle Larin 30 78 3. Dwayne De Rosario 22 81 4. Lucas Cavallini 19 40 5. Dale Mitchell 19 55 6. John Catliff 18 45 7. Tosaint Ricketts 17 61 8. Alphonso Davies 16 56 9. Junior Hoilett 16 65 10. Ali Gerba 15 31

10 Ali Gerba

Canada goals: 15

Appearances: 31

31 International Career: 2005-2011

Ali Gerba is undoubtedly one of the great figures of Canadian football. And his impact on the national team is one of the most tangible testimonies to this. Scoring almost a goal every two games, the second-highest ratio among the players in this ranking, the striker was the Canucks' attacking leader from 2005 to 2011.

A semi-finalist at the 2009 Gold Cup, winner of the 2002 Quebec Ballon d'Or and three-time winner of the Male Professional Player of Excellence award (2008, 2009, 2010), the former Les Rouges No10 was also named one of the 100 best players in the history of the national team in 2012.

9 Junior Hoilett

Canada goals: 16

Appearances: 65

65 International Career: 2015-Present

All Canadians will remember Junior Hoilett as one of the four scorers — the third in the 4-0 win over Jamaica — that helped the Reds return to the World Cup after a 36-year absence. First capped in 2015 at the age of 25, the striker has since established himself as a key figure in the national team.

At the age of 34, he has made 65 appearances, including 44 starts, and has had the honour of wearing the captain's armband on several occasions. A player whose achievements have led to an interesting European career, where he distinguished himself in the colours of Welsh club Cardiff City.

8 Alphonso Davies

Canada goals: 16

Close

Appearances: 56

56 International Career: 2017-Present

It is no disrespect to his elders to call Alphonso Davies the greatest player in Canada's history. Regarded as one of the best full-backs on the planet for his achievements with Bayern Munich , it is in a decidedly more attacking role that he shines with his national team.

Scoring 16 times in 56 appearances, the man who now wears the captain's armband is the symbol of this emerging golden generation. And all the individual awards he has received since the start of his career only serve to legitimize his status. At just 24 years of age, there is no doubt that his eighth place in this ranking is nothing more than provisional.