The United States occupies an important place in a number of areas, but certainly not soccer... yet.

And while this assumption remains true, the last few years have shown us that many players who have come through the American ranks have managed to carve out a place for themselves on the world footballing stage.

GIVEMESPORT has chosen to present you with a ranking of the most prolific goalscorers among them. And no matter how familiar you are with the sport of round ball on the other side of the Atlantic, certain names will inevitably ring a bell. See for yourself.

Top Scorers in USMNT History Rank Player Goals Appearances 1. Clint Dempsey 57 141 2. Landon Donovan 57 157 3. Jozy Altidore 42 115 4. Eric Wynalda 34 106 5. Christian Pulisic 32 76 6. Brian McBride 30 95 7. Joe-Max Moore 24 100 8. Bruce Murray 21 85 9. Eddie Johnson 19 62 10. Earnie Stewart 17 101

10 Earnie Stewart

USMNT goals: 17

Appearances: 101

101 International career: 1990-2004

In a career spanning almost 15 years at international level, Earnie Stewart has experienced many joys in a USMNT shirt. But none can come close to the joy of the goal he scored against Colombia Football in 1994.

Firstly, because it enabled his team to qualify for the second round of the World Cup for the second time in its history; and secondly, because the United States had been waiting for almost half a century to taste the exhilaration of victory in the most prestigious of competitions. A moment etched in eternity that would almost make you forget a career marked by more than 100 caps, 17 goals and a Player of the Year award won in 2001.

9 Eddie Johnson

USMNT goals: 19

Appearances: 62

62 International career: 2004-2014

When, in 2004, Bruce Arena decided to reward Eddie Johnson's good performances with a call-up to the national team, the legendary coach may have had no idea that his choice would pay off immediately. And even more so than he had imagined. In fact, the Dallas Burn striker made an immediate impact.

Scoring eight goals in his first eight appearances, including six — with a hat-trick — in the first four games, Johnson impressed. And even though his career took a rollercoaster ride after that, his performance was not really affected. A good reminder of the importance of taking chances.

8 Bruce Murray

USMNT goals: 21

Appearances: 1985-1993

1985-1993 International career: 85

At the time Bruce Murray decided to retire, no player had scored more goals than he had with the USMNT. 21, to be exact. His career spanned eight years, between 1985 and 1993, during which time the striker racked up 85 caps for the national team — and three for the Olympic side, with whom he took part in the 1988 Games — including 20 in 1990 alone.

It was a golden period that saw him take part in the 1990 World Cup and score eight goals in 19 appearances. Winner of the 1991 Gold Cup, he is now a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

7 Joe-Max Moore

USMNT goals: 24

Appearances: 100

100 International career: 1992-2002

Also inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame, Joe-Max Moore was one of the USMNT's key players for around ten years. In a 2002 World Cup match against Poland, he became the sixth player in the team's history to reach the 100-cap mark, and scored 24 goals in the process.

His victims include Germany , Argentina Football and Colombia, as well as El Salvador, against whom the former New England Revolution player scored four times in 1993. It was a feat that no US player had achieved since 1934, when Aldo Donelli scored four goals against Mexico prior to the start of the World Cup.

6 Brian McBride

USMNT goals: 30

Appearances: 95

95 International career: 1993-2006

A legend with Columbus Crew SC and Fulham , Brian McBride scored 30 goals during his international career — that's almost a goal for every three games he played. Known for his sensational heading, the former striker was nonetheless a skillful player on his feet.

These qualities enabled him to take part in no fewer than three World Cup final phases, where he was decisive on four occasions (three goals, one assist) in 10 matches. So it comes as no surprise that he was also honoured with an induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2014. A true great.

5 Christian Pulisic

USMNT goals: 32

Appearances: 76

76 International career: 2016-Present

Christian Pulisic is still only 26 years old, but he is already in fifth place. So it would be anything but a surprise to see him at the top in a few years' time. The man nicknamed ‘Captain America’ is one of the leading players of a generation.

His role as captain for almost four years now is one of the best examples of this. The only player in this top-10 who is still active, the AC Milan striker has already made 76 appearances for the USMNT and scored no fewer than 32 goals. That's an impressive tally, and one that puts him right up there with the best players in history.

4 Eric Wynalda

USMNT goals: 34

Appearances: 106

106 International career: 1990-2000

And the man most likely to see Pulisic pass him is none other than Eric Wynalda. And not just anyone. A true star of the national team during the 90s, the Fullerton native was a striker as intelligent as he was powerful, as fearsome as he was feared.

It was no coincidence, in fact, that in 1992 Saarbrucken decided to make him the first American to play in the Bundesliga .The German club had seen it all. And Wynalda proved them right. And it wasn't his return to MLS , where he will forever remain the leading scorer in history, that affected his eye for goal. His successful stint with the San Jose Clash is proof of that.

3 Jozy Altidore

USMNT goals: 42

Appearances: 115

115 International career: 2007-2020

With 115 caps to his name and 42 goals, Jozy Altidore is third on the podium. Powerful and quick, the 6-foot-1 striker is best remembered for his stints with AZ Alkmaar and Toronto FC, as well as for his goal against Jamaica to help USA win the sixth Gold Cup in their history.

A player whose performances on the green rectangle have won him US Soccer Athlete of the Year on two occasions (2013, 2016) and US Soccer Young Male Athlete of the Year in 2006, as well as a number of collective honours, such as the 2017 MLS Cup.

2 Landon Donovan

USMNT goals: 57