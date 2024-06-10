Highlights Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have ranked the top 10 goalkeepers in European Championships history ahead of Euro 2024.

The likes of Peter Schmeichel and Gianluigi Buffon featured after some remarkable displays on the international stage.

Both men came to an agreement on the greatest goalkeeper in the competition's history.

Alan Shearer and Micah Richards are among the most popular punditry duos in football. Often alongside host Gary Lineker, they clearly enjoy discussing all matters football together. The former England internationals may not know much about playing in goal, but they've had a go at ranking the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the European Championships ahead of Euro 2024.

While Shearer used to spend his career doing his best to get the ball past 'keepers, Richards spent his time protecting those between the sticks behind him. They've ranked the best 10 goalkeepers in the tournament's history for BBC Match of the Day's Top 10 podcast. The shortlisted names were handed to them, but the two men had their orders slightly different before coming to an overall conclusion.

Alan Shearer's Top 10 Goalkeepers

10. Gordon Banks

Gordon Banks is one of the most iconic names English football has ever seen, and perhaps the best goalkeeper the country has had. Shearer did, however, place him at the bottom of the rankings. The shot-stopper only played two games in the Euros, meaning his inclusion is incredible in the first place.

9. Oliver Kahn

The Bayern Munich legend is fondly remembered as one of the best 'keepers of all time with his fearless approach to the craft of keeping the ball out of the net. Shearer named 'Der Titan' slightly higher than his colleague.

8. Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer is the only man on the list to still be playing. Technically, he could make his way further up these rankings if he has a strong showing in goal at the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament.

7. Harald Schumacher

Harald Schumacher represented West Germany for seven years, making over 70 appearances in that period. While his country didn't win the competition, Schumacher was named the Goalkeeper of the Tournament at Euro 1984.

6. Edwin van der Sar

The imposing figure in goal kept a staggering 10 clean sheets in only 16 Euro appearances, Edwin van der Sar is more than deserving of his place in the top 10. Shearer was glowing in his assessment of the Dutchman's ability, commenting: "He was just a brilliant goalkeeper, wasn't he? He was brilliant at everything."

5. Gianluigi Buffon

Only two words were needed for the Newcastle hero to describe the Italian icon. Shearer simply said Gianluigi Buffon was a: "Great goalkeeper." It's hard to argue with this due to the incredible career he had for both club and country.

4. Lev Yashin

His playing days came before many people's time, with Shearer, Lineker and Richards admitting they didn't get to witness the 'Black Spider' during his pomp. Shearer used the statistics to come to this decision as he pointed out: "He only had four appearances. He won it in 1960 and was in the final in '64."

3. Dino Zoff

Dino Zoff's international career was up there with the very best as he not only won the Euros but also the World Cup 14 years later. Italy are one of the most successful European nations around and Zoff definitely played his part.

2. Peter Schmeichel

Premier League fans were more than familiar with the Denmark international, but he isn't always given credit for his performances on the international stage. Peter Schmeichel was Shearer's second choice pick as he featured in Denmark's unlikely Euro 1992 triumph.

1. Iker Casillas

Once again relying on the statistical information, Shearer named Iker Casillas as the best to have represented his nation in the Euros. To show the impact of the Spaniard, all that needed to be said was: "He had 14 appearances and nine clean sheets at the Euros. And he won it twice."

Alan Shearer's Top 10 Euro Goalkeepers Rank Player Nation 1 Iker Casillas Spain 2 Peter Schmeichel Denmark 3 Dino Zoff Italy 4 Lev Yashin Soviet Union 5 Gianluigi Buffon Italy 6 Edwin van der Sar Netherlands 7 Harald Schumacher West Germany 8 Manuel Neuer Germany 9 Oliver Kahn Germany 10 Gordon Banks England

Micah Richards' Top 10 Goalkeepers

10. Oliver Kahn

The man in between the sticks as Germany won the competition in 1996, Kahn props up the rest of Richards' list. However, there's no shame in that given the sheer amount of quality the other shot-stoppers possess.

9. Gordon Banks

England's Gordon Banks made it just above Kahn in the eyes of his compatriot. He only played in the competition once - in 1968 - and Banks helped his nation to a third-place finish just two years after lifting the World Cup.

8. Manuel Neuer

Playing in his homeland, the enigmatic German could add to his already world-class legacy. The innovator of the sweeper-keeper role, Neuer has played 15 times in the Euros but only kept five clean sheets, which could explain his low entry on both men's lists.

7. Edwin van der Sar

Richards kept his assessment of the Dutch shot-stopper brief. Van der Sar is best known for his time at Manchester United, but the ex-defender was quick to point out: "He was great at Fulham, too, wasn't he?"

6. Gianluigi Buffon

Buffon is a legendary figure at Juventus after his 19 years of service for the Serie A giants. However, the most iconic moments of his career came in Italy games. He won the World Cup in 2006 before captaining his nation to an impressive Euro 2012 performance. The Azzurri reached the final before unfortunately being comfortably beaten 4-0 by Spain.

5. Harald Schumacher

Known as 'Toni', Schumacher conceded only five goals in seven European Championship outings, while keeping three clean sheets in the process.

4. Lev Yashin

Even though he played many decades ago, Yashin is still fondly remembered as one of the best to ever pull on a pair of gloves, with his agility and quick feet being ahead of his time.

3. Dino Zoff

Just as Shearer did, Richards named Zoff as the third-best goalkeeper in the history of the European Championships. The retired defender mentioned the fact that Zoff went into management, where he then went on to guide his nation to a second-place finish in the tournament in 2000. This only adds to his legacy in the competition.

2. Peter Schmeichel

While he only finished second on both pundits' lists, Richards was full of praise for the overall career and ability of Schmeichel as he called the Dane: "The best goalkeeper since I've been watching football. I think he's the best. He was just good at everything."

1. Iker Casillas

A rare occurrence saw Richards and Shearer in total agreement with their number one choice. Casillas was synonymous with success in a Spanish shirt as he kept the likes of Victor Valdes and Pepe Reina out of the team as Spain won back-to-back European Championships (2008 and 2012).

Micah Richards' Top 10 Euro Goalkeepers Rank Player Nation 1 Iker Casillas Spain 2 Peter Schmeichel Denmark 3 Dino Zoff Italy 4 Lev Yashin Soviet Union 5 Harald Schumacher West Germany 6 Gianluigi Buffon Italy 7 Edwin van der Sar Netherlands 8 Manuel Neuer Germany 9 Gordon Banks England 10 Oliver Kahn Germany

Overall Top 10

With both men already agreeing on the order of the top four in their individual rankings, Iker Casillas came out on top as the greatest goalkeeper in the history of the Euros. Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel just missed out as he had to settle for a silver medal.

There was a slight shuffling of the deck in the middle of the pack with Italy's Gianluigi Buffon finished in fifth, ahead of Harald Schumacher and Edwin van der Sar. Oliver Kahn is the unfortunate man to finish in last place, although the German is still highly regarded.

Shearer and Richards' Combined Top 10 Rank Player Nation 1 Iker Casillas Spain 2 Peter Schmeichel Denmark 3 Dino Zoff Italy 4 Lev Yashin Soviet Union 5 Gianluigi Buffon Italy 6 Harald Schumacher West Germany 7 Edwin van der Sar Netherlands 8 Manuel Neuer Germany 9 Gordon Banks England 10 Oliver Kahn Germany

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 10/06/2024)