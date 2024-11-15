Goalkeepers are often overlooked as secondary to the success of individual clubs, yet their role goes way beyond what is perceptible to the eyes. These players are unsung heroes of their teams, directing between the sticks to their teammates during crucial in-game moments, displaying grit, reflexes, and a rare ability to rise above intense pressure.

Since 2000, goalkeepers across MLS have been challenged not only by the relentless pace of the game but by the evolution of MLS itself, which has seen both local and international stars test their mettle on the league’s largest stages.

Here’s a look at the top-10 goalkeepers who, through saves, penalty heroics, and defining moments, have etched their names into MLS lore. Each of these keepers brought something unique, from penalty heroics to last-minute saves, proving that in the world of MLS, the goalkeeper is not just the last line of defense but often the heart of the team.

10 Pat Onstad

69 clean sheets in 244 appearances

Rounding out this list, Pat Onstad’s legacy with the Houston Dynamo includes back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007. Known for his clutch penalty saves and his ability to stay calm under pressure, Onstad recorded over 600 saves and became a central figure in Houston Dynamo’s soccer identity. His leadership on the field made him a beloved figure, not only for his talent, but for his resilience and knack for making the impossible save look commonplace.

Pat Onstad MLS Career (2003-2011) Appearances Clean Sheets Save % 244 69 70.87%

Honors: Two-time MLS Cup Champion (2006, 2007) and MLS Goalkeeper of the Year (2003, 2005).

9 Joe Cannon

91 clean sheets in 360 appearances

Joe Cannon’s career, with the San Jose Earthquakes , Colorado Rapids , Vancouver Whitecaps and Los Angeles Galaxy , saw him rack up over 1,300 saves and earn two MLS Goalkeeper of the Year awards (with San Jose and Colorado). Known for his steady, confident play, Cannon was a crucial presence in the Earthquakes’ successes, where his saves became the backbone of his team, helping them win the 2001 MLS Cup, and his fan base’s trust in him never wavered.

Joe Cannon MLS career (1998-2013) Appearances Clean Sheets Save % 360 91 73.58%

Honors: Two-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and All-Star selections.

8 Matt Turner

23 clean sheets in 108 appearances

Though his time in MLS was shorter than others on this list, Matt Turner’s impact with the New England Revolution was immediate and substantial. Known for an astounding penalty save rate (above 37%), Turner recorded over 350 saves and was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021.

His contributions were a key part of the Revolution’s record-breaking season that year, and his fearlessness in penalty scenarios left a lasting impression before he took his talents to the international stage.

Matt Turner MLS career (2016-2022) Appearances Clean Sheets Save % 108 23 69.18%

Honors: MLS Goalkeeper of the Year (2021) and All-Star Game MVP.

7 Luis Robles

82 clean sheets in 276 appearances

A workhorse for the NY Red Bulls , Luis Robles tallied over 782 saves in his MLS career and anchored the team to three Supporters’ Shields (2013, 2015, 2018).

His reliability was legendary, allowing him to shine in high-stakes situations where his quick reflexes and powerful presence in the box made him an irreplaceable asset for the Red Bulls and a fan favorite across the league. Robles is also the Red Bull's all-time leader for career shutouts (89).

Luis Robles MLS career (2012-2020) Appearances Clean Sheets Save % 276 82 68.56%

Honors: 2015 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, All-Star selections, and three Supporters’ Shields with the Red Bulls.

6 Stefan Frei

132 clean sheets in 441 appearances

In the 2016 MLS Cup, Stefan Frei pulled off what many fans recall as a career-defining save. His pivotal stop in the final earned him MVP honors and secured the Seattle Sounders ’ title, making Frei a household name in Seattle and beyond. With over 1,276 saves, Frei’s career in MLS is defined by his consistency and ability to step up in penalty scenarios, carrying Seattle to the playoffs season after season.

As a critical component of the Sounders, Frei has lifted two MLS Cups, a Supporters' Shield, a U.S. Open Cup, and perhaps most impressive of all, the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League.

Stefan Frei MLS career (2008-2024) Appearances Clean Sheets Save % 441 132 71.57%

Honors: MLS Cup MVP (2016), an MLS All-Star selection, and the Sounders’ MVP.

5 Tim Howard

39 clean sheets in 190 appearances

Tim Howard’s name resonates globally, and his MLS tenure, especially with the Colorado Rapids, was no less impactful. Known for his nerve in high-stakes games, Howard brought his Premier League and U.S. national team experience to the league, adding over 790 saves to his MLS career stats.

His role in Colorado’s 2016 playoff campaign was memorable, as his saves kept their postseason dreams alive longer than expected.

Tim Howard MLS career (1998-2019) Appearances Clean Sheets Save % 190 39 73.96%

Honors: MLS All-Star and recognition for his clutch performances in playoff games.

4 Andre Blake

81 clean sheets in 258 appearances

For Philadelphia Union fans, Andre Blake has been more than a goalkeeper; he’s been a symbol of their ambition. With over 790 saves, Blake’s shot-stopping and three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year awards have been crucial to the Union’s deep playoff runs.

Known for his quick reflexes and fearless demeanor, Blake has consistently turned matches around, making him one of the most formidable keepers since joining the league. He's been instrumental in their 2020 Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup runner-up finish in 2022.

Andre Blake MLS career (2014-2024) Appearances Clean Sheets Save % 258 81 72.79%

Honors: Three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year (2016, 2020, 2022) and four All-Star selections.

3 Brad Guzan

91 clean sheets in 299 appearances

Known for his boldness and sharp instincts, Brad Guzan’s journey through MLS led him to Atlanta United , where he played a vital role in their 2018 MLS Cup title run.

With over 920 MLS saves, Guzan has shown his commitment to rising to high-stakes moments, including his standout performances in the First Round of the MLS Cup Playoffs taking down the heavily-favored Inter Miami. Guzan’s ability to stay focused in the league’s most intense matches has cemented his reputation as a go-to leader on the field.

Brad Guzan MLS career (2005-2024) Appearances Clean Sheets Save % 299 91 70.09%

Honors: MLS Cup Champion (2018), U.S. Open Cup (2019), two All-Star selections, and an MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award (2007).

2 Kevin Hartman

127 clean sheets in 465 appearances

Kevin Hartman’s long MLS career, spanning 15 years, made him a beacon of consistency. Amassing an extraordinary 1,651 saves, Hartman’s presence on the field gave his teams the foundation they needed, culminating in his first MLS Cup win with LA Galaxy in 2002.

His consistency, game after game, set him apart, and his journey from LA to Dallas has left an indelible mark on MLS goalkeeping.

Kevin Hartman MLS career (1997-2013) Appearances Clean Sheets Save % 465 127 74.16%

Honors: two-time MLS Cup Champion (2002, 2005), two-time Supporters' Shield winner (1998, 2002), two-time U.S. Open Cup winner (2001, 2005), and an MLS Goalkeeper of the Year (1999).

1 Nick Rimando

167 clean sheets in 553 appearances

For 20 years, Nick Rimando was synonymous with shot-stopping prowess and penalty mastery. He holds the MLS record for saves with 1,848, but his most famous feat may be his penalty-kick heroics, a skill that saw him save more penalties than any other keeper in league history with a remarkable penalty kick save percentage over 42 percent.

Rimando’s quick reflexes and ability to read attackers earned him MVP honors during Real Salt Lake ’s 2009 MLS Cup victory, setting a standard in MLS that remains nearly untouchable.

Nick Rimando MLS career (2000-2019) Appearances Clean Sheets Save % 553 167 72.24%

Honors: MLS Cup MVP (2009), six All-Star selections, and three MLS Save of the Week titles.