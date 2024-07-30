Highlights ESPN have named and ranked the 10 greatest males boxers of the 21st century, and some big names have been left out.

The likes of Vitali Klitschko, Joe Calzaghe, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao, and Floyd Mayweather have all made the top 10.

There's no place for Vitali's brother, Wladimir Klitschko, however.

The sport of boxing has seen some phenomenal fighters and champions over the years. Both currently and in the past, the sport has been blessed with so many skillful fighters who captivate every time they step into the squared circle and, particularly since the early 2000s, the sheer number of elite-level boxers we have been so lucky to watch has been unbelievable.

The common names which are always in the conversation of the greatest boxers of their generation are the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, and Bernard Hopkins. However, there are quite a few boxers who, despite their incredible accolades and resumes, sometimes do not get the credit or publicity which they truly deserve.

To help settle the debate of who is the best fighter of the 21st century, ESPN has put together their very own ranking of the top 10 boxers of the 21st century. Included in ESPN's rankings, there are some names which are very much expected to be included, but there are also some outside shouts of fighters which have been included which people may not have expected to be included.

ESPN's top 10 male boxers of 21st century Position Name Wins Losses Draws Disqualifications No Contests 10. Vitali Klitschko 45 2 0 0 0 9. Joe Calzaghe 46 0 0 0 0 8. Juan Manuel Marquez 56 7 1 1 (loss) 0 7. Andre Ward 32 0 0 1 (win) 0 6. Canelo Alvarez 61 2 2 0 0 5. Oscar De La Hoya 39 6 0 0 0 4. Roy Jones Jr. 66 10 0 1 (loss) 0 3. Bernard Hopkins 55 8 2 0 2 2. Manny Pacquiao 62 8 2 0 0 1. Floyd Mayweather 50 0 0 0 0

10 Vitali Klitschko

Boxing record: 45-2 (41 KOs), Best win: Chris Arreola, Best career stat: Undefeated in nine years

A potentially surprising addition to the list of top 10 boxers of the 21st century is Vitali Klitschko. Calling this addition surprising is not a knock on Vitali, as he is truly one of the most underrated and underappreciated heavyweight boxers ever, but it is surprising as there is no place for his brother, Wladimir, who is considered by many as one of the most dominant heavyweight champions boxing has ever seen. Vitali had a phenomenal career and stayed consistent at the top end of heavyweight boxing for 16 years. Eight of those years included sheer dominance as the WBC heavyweight champion. As mentioned above, Vitali is one of the most underrated and underappreciated fighters in heavyweight boxing history and his dominance and resume at times is hugely overlooked.

9 Joe Calzaghe

Boxing record: 46-0 (32 KOs), Best win: Mikkel Kessler, Best career stat: Undisputed middleweight champion

Joe Calzaghe is considered by many of his fellow fighters as the greatest British boxer of all time. The Welshman's skill at times was often unmatched, but it is his longevity which receives the most plaudits as he enjoyed an unbelievable career which lasted over 15 years. Despite competing at the elite level of boxing for so long, Calzaghe's ability and heart inside the ring never faded and this led him to become just one of 15 world champions to retire as an undefeated world champion. In what many believe to be the biggest win of his professional boxing career, in November 2007, Calzaghe became the undisputed middleweight champion by defeating the then 39-0 Mikkel Kessler at a packed Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

8 Juan Manuel Marquez

Boxing record: 56-7-1-1 (40 KOs), Best win: Manny Pacquiao, Best career stat: World champion in four divisions

Juan Manuel Marquez is one of the best and most loved Mexican boxers of all time. He enjoyed a long and storied career which lasted an incredible 21 years, where he competed in over 60 professional fights. In his career, Marquez managed to become a world champion in four separate divisions and also had one of the best series in boxing history against fellow legend, Manny Pacquiao, where they competed in four fights against each other, two of which Pacquiao won, one which Marquez won, and one of the bouts being a tightly contested draw. Marquez, like Vitali Klitschko, could be a surprise inclusion to a few people, but he is absolutely deserving of his spot for having gone through such a long career at the very top of boxing.

7 Andre Ward

Boxing record: 32-0 (16 KOs), Best win: Sergey Kovalev, Best career stat: Undefeated two-weight world champion

Coming in at number seven on the list of ESPN's best male boxers of the 21st century is former super middleweight and light heavyweight champion, Andre Ward. The American enjoyed an incredibly successful career full of world titles and dazzling performances inside the squared circle and managed to retire as a champion with a perfect, undefeated record of 32-0. Ward's career consisted of incredible wins over the likes of Carl Froch, Mikkel Kessler, and, to end his career, back to back wins against Russian juggernaut, Sergey Kovalev. Ward's last two professional career victories came against the Russian, and he went out with a bang, finishing Kovalev in the eighth round in one of the best results of his career. Like other fighters on this list, Ward did not fight on until the wheels fell off, but instead, decided to leave the sport of boxing on his own terms, on top.

6 Canelo Alvarez

Boxing record: 61-2-2 (39 KOs), Best win: Gennadiy Golovkin, Best career stat: Five weight world champion

Canelo Alvarez is one of just two currently active boxers on ESPN's list of best male boxers of the 21st century. The Mexican superstar has been one of the biggest stars in boxing for many years now and, at the age of 34, he continues to show improvements in the ring, making him an even bigger force fight by fight. Canelo has had a phenomenal career of over 60 professional fights, and he has shared the ring with some of the greats of boxing, such as Floyd Mayweather, Gennady Golovkin, and Dmitry Bivol. For over a decade, not only has the Mexican been one of the best boxers alive, but he has also been one of the biggest pay-per-view draws the sport of boxing has seen.

5 Oscar De La Hoya

Boxing record: 39-6 (30 KOs), Best win: Fernando Vargas, Best career stat: Six weight world champion

Despite his questionable antics outside of the ring and heavily criticised promotional ability, Oscar De La Hoya is undoubtedly one of the best fighters the sport of boxing has seen in the modern era. Like a few other fighters on this list, De La Hoya was not just an elite level boxer, he was also one of the biggest pay-per-view stars boxing has had, generating over 14 million pay-per-view sales in just 19 bouts. De La Hoya was incredibly successful in many different divisions in boxing and managed to share the ring with some of the greatest fighters of all time, such as Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, Bernard Hopkins, and Julio Cesar Chavez. De La Hoya gave Floyd Mayweather one of the toughest tests of his career and managed to take the 50-0 American the full 12 rounds and actually won the fight on one of the judges' scorecards, despite losing a split decision.

4 Roy Jones Jr.

Boxing record: 66-10 (47 KOs), Best win: John Ruiz, Best career stat: The first former middleweight champion to win a heavyweight title in over 100 years

Coming in at number four on ESPN's list of best boxers of the 21st century is Roy Jones Jr. The former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jones Jr, became the first former middleweight champion to win a heavyweight boxing title in over 100 years when he defeated John Ruiz in 2003 to become the WBA heavyweight champion. Like many other fighters on this list, Jones Jr's longevity is something special and his career has spanned over 34 years. Jones Jr made his professional boxing debut all the way back in 1989 and had his last professional bout against former UFC lightweight champion, Anthony Pettis, just over a year ago at the age of 54. Jones Jr, throughout his career, was a huge fan favourite given his exciting and dynamic fighting style and is fully deserving of his high position on this list.

3 Bernard Hopkins

Boxing record: 55-8-2-2 (32 KOs), Best win: Oscar De La Hoya, Best career stat: Eight year reign as middleweight champion with 20 defences

Bernard Hopkins is considered by many to be the greatest middleweight boxing champion of all time and is fully deserving of his spot on this list. Throughout his career, Hopkins' fighting style changed, and he adapted properly as he got older, but in his prime, he was one of the most devastating and most aggressive fighters in boxing, and as he got older, he adapted his style to be more defensive as he naturally got slower. Like the man who is ranked one spot below him, Roy Jones Jr, Hopkins' longevity also needs to be praised as he had a professional boxing career which lasted almost 30 years, many of those he spent as middleweight champion, fighting the world's best, such as Oscar De La Hoya, Felix Trinidad, Roy Jones Jr, and Joe Calzaghe

2 Manny Pacquiao

Boxing record: 62-8-2 (39 KOs), Best win: Juan Manuel Marquez, Best career stat: The only octuple champion in boxing (won titles in eight different weight divisions)

Taking the number two spot on ESPN's list of best male boxers of the 21st century is fan favourite, Manny Pacquiao. Pacquiao is an absolute legend in the sport of boxing and still remains the only octuple champion boxing has seen. This means that he has held world titles in eight different weight divisions, which is an unbelievable achievement. Throughout his long and storied career, Pacquiao shared the ring with some of the greatest fighters of all time, such as Floyd Mayweather, who he took to a decision in the biggest pay-per-view event ever, Juan Manuel Marquez, who he had a series of phenomenal fights with, and also the likes of Oscar De La Hoya and Miguel Cotto. Pacquiao is fully deserving of his number two spot on this list and is only just pipped to the number one spot by the man he shared the ring with back in 2015.

1 Floyd Mayweather

Boxing record: 50-0 (27 KOs), Best win: Oscar De La Hoya, Best career stat: Undefeated professional career of 50-0

Floyd Mayweather, despite not being that well-liked, is pretty much unanimously considered by many boxing fans to be the greatest boxer of all time. The American was known for his phenomenal and at times captivating defensive style where his opponents would often go through 12 rounds of sheer frustration and be unable to land any significant punches on him. Despite competing against the absolute best in the world for almost two decades, Mayweather remained untouchable and managed to see out his career with an incredible record of 50 wins with zero losses. The nickname 'Money' epitomises Mayweather, as he is by far the biggest pay-per-view star in combat history and still to this day holds the pay-per-view sales record for his fight against Manny Pacquiao back in 2015. Mayweather also competed in a huge crossover bout against UFC megastar, Conor McGregor, to improve his professional record to 50-0 and ride off into the sunset undefeated and with another big paycheck. Mayweather, despite many people not liking him, is fully deserving of the number one spot on ESPN's list of best boxers of the 21st century.