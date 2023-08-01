Highlights David Silva, Ryan Giggs, Yaya Toure, Gareth Bale, and Patrick Vieira are among the top 10 midfielders in Premier League history according to Ben Foster.

Foster ranks Steven Gerrard at 4th place and controversially places Frank Lampard above him.

Foster believes that Kevin De Bruyne is currently the best midfielder in world football and ranks him second on the list, with Paul Scholes being named the greatest midfielder in Premier League history.

Ben Foster has named the top 10 midfielders in Premier League on his latest Fozcast podcast.

The Premier League has been home to some of the greatest midfielders to have ever played the game.

But who is the greatest?

There are plenty of candidates.

Liverpool fans will argue Steven Gerrard's case. Chelsea supporters will shout Frank Lampard from the rooftops. While Man Utd will only accept Paul Scholes, Roy Keane or Ryan Giggs as acceptable answers. Gooners will vote for the leader of their Invincible side, Patrick Vieira.

Gareth Bale's incredible few years at Tottenham earned him a massive move to Real Madrid and will be remembered as a Premier League great.

Meanwhile, Manchester City fans have had the pleasure of watching the likes of David Silva, Yaya Toure and Kevin De Bruyne in more recent years.

All of those make Foster's top 10 midfielders.

Foster has played in the Premier League for many years - and played against all of the best midfielders to have ever graved the division. So he's in a pretty decent position to have a strong opinion on each one of them.

But where are they all ranked? Let's take a look:

10 David Silva

The Manchester City legend announced his retirement from football this summer after picking up a knee injury in pre-season. In his prime, the Spaniard was a joy to watch. He arrived in the Premier League in 2010 with City paying around £30 million for the then-24-year-old. It was an incredible piece of business.

David Silva spent the next 10 seasons at the Etihad, floating around the pitch with joy, dribbling past opponents for fun and creating hatfuls of scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Silva left for Real Sociedad in 2020 with 60 Premier League goals, 93 assists and four Premier League titles.

He was also named in the PFA Team of the Year three times.

9 Ryan Giggs

Only having Ryan Giggs at No.9 shows the incredibly difficult task that Foster has undertaken by attempting to rank the top 10 midfielders in Premier League history.

Giggs' first proper season as a professional came before the introduction of the Premier League but, for the next 22 years, he was a mainstay in Manchester United's side. The Welshman has far the most assists in the league's history (162) and the second most appearances behind Gareth Barry (632).

He also lifted the trophy a record 13 times and was named in the PFA Team of the Year on six occasions.

8 Yaya Toure

It's often forgotten just how good Yaya Toure was in his prime at Manchester City.

The Ivorian came to England from Barcelona in 2010, signed for around £24 million. He spent eight seasons at the Etihad, scoring 59 Premier League goals and leading them to three league titles. Toure's 2013/14 campaign was one of the greatest individual seasons from any player in Premier League history with 20 goals in 35 appearances as City pipped Liverpool to the title.

His City career may not have ended the way he wanted it to but he will go down in the club's history.

7 Gareth Bale

Talking about some of the greatest individual seasons in Premier League history...

Gareth Bale produced a season to remember in 2012/13 for Tottenham, scoring 21 goals in 33 Premier League appearances. It wasn't enough for Spurs to finish in the top four and he left for Real Madrid in an £85.3 million deal.

Bale had spent six seasons at White Hart Lane - although struggled early in his career at the club. But those final three seasons at the club saw him score 37 goals and become of the biggest stars in world football.

He may not have won a trophy at Tottenham but he did land the PFA Player of the Year for that 2012/13 season, as well as being named in the PFA Team of the Year three times.

6 Patrick Vieira

We can imagine Arsenal fans will be too impressed with this shout from Foster.

The relatively-unknown Frenchman arrived in north London in 1996 for just £3.5 million, with Arsene Wenger - although not officially the new manager of Arsenal at the time - having an influence on the arrival.

That £3.5 million spent is surely one of the best bargains in Premier League history.

Vieira would spend nine seasons at Arsenal, becoming club captain for the final three seasons.

His presence and leadership in the centre of midfield helped Arsenal dominate English football on three occasions as well as becoming 'Invincible' in the 2003/04 campaign.

Vieira was named in the PFA Team of the Year no less than on six occasions, and won the Player of the Year for the 2000/01 season.

He did spend another two seasons in the Premier League later in his career with Man City but that did little to enhance his already stellar reputation in England's top-flight.

5 Roy Keane

Vieria's arch-rival comes next as the Man Utd great has to settle for No.5.

Keane is often pigeon-holed as a tough-tackling defensive midfielder but he was far more than that. He was a modern-day No.6 midfielder.

He played one season in the Premier League before a move to United with Nottingham Forest. But it was at Old Trafford that he became one of the best midfielders in Premier League history.

Keane played 12-and-a-half seasons at the club before a fairly unceremonious exit after a falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson. But during his time at United, Keane led the club to seven league titles - captaining some of the greatest sides the league has ever seen.

He made the PFA Team of the Year on five occasions.

4 Steven Gerrard

Many fans would put Steven Gerrard at No.1 but Foster has controversially stuck the Liverpool legend 4th.

The fact Gerrard didn't win a Premier League title may contribute to that decision with the midfielder playing in some fairly underwhelming Liverpool sides. But from an individual basis, Gerrard could do absolutely everything. He could defend, he could pass, he could tackle, he could score all types of goals.

He played more than 500 times in the league for Liverpool, scoring 120 goals.

He may not have won the Premier League but he was named in the PFA Team of the Year a record EIGHT times. He also won PFA Players' Player of the Year, FWA Footballer of the Year and PFA Fans' Player of the Year twice.

3 Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard above Gerrard? Foster thinks so.

Lampard probably wasn't an all-rounder quite like Gerrard but there are a number of statistics and accolades that are in the Chelsea legend's favour.

Firstly, he appeared for three different teams in the Premier League - West Ham, Chelsea and Man City - making 609 appearances. Only three players have played more matches than him in England's top-flight. And only five players have scored as many goals as him in the league, with 177 to his name.

He's Chelsea's record goalscorer and won three league titles with them during his 13 years at Stamford Bridge.

He was named in the PFA Team of the Year on three occasions, while also being named FWA Footballer of the Year and PFA Fans' Player of the Year.

2 Kevin De Bruyne

A current Premier League midfielder in at No.2?

Foster has stuck Man City's Kevin De Bruyne second in the list despite the fact he's still playing!

"Kevin De Bruyne is probably the best midfielder in world football right now," Foster said. "Honestly, he is. You can ask anyone who played against him, played with him. He's on a different level.

"I think even if you've got Scholes, Gerrard or Lampard in their pomp, and you put them against Kevin De Bruyne, I still think Kevin De Bruyne comes out ahead of them."

De Bruyne did make three Premier League appearances for Chelsea but we're pretty sure Foster is judging him on the previous eight campaigns at Man City. Eight campaigns in which De Bruyne has established himself as one of the best midfielders in world football - if not THE best.

His passing ability is staggering and has played a vital in probably the best team the Premier League has ever seen.

The Belgian has won five Premier League titles, two PFA Players' Player of the Year and has been named in three PFA Team of the Year. And counting...

1 Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes - the greatest midfielder in Premier League history?

Foster has given the former Man Utd hero the nod over the rest - and you can understand why.

Technically, Scholes was a joke. One of the best passers you'll ever see.

He won 11 Premier Leagues, playing almost 500 times for United. He did, however, only make two PFA Team of the Year.

Perhaps he was underrated when he was playing but, looking back now, there's no denying that Scholes is one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.

And the best in Premier League history, according to Foster.

Ben Foster's 10 greatest midfielders in Premier League history

Do you agree with Foster? It's unlikely.

Not because the Wrexham goalkeeper's selections are so wrong but because there's so little splitting the very top players.

The Scholes, Lampard, Gerrard debate rumbles on years after they've all retired because there's no definitive answer.

Meanwhile, De Bruyne is one of the best midfielders we've seen for many, many years and is the best in the world right now.

Where will he rank once he's retired - possibly with another few Premier League titles? Possibly No.1...