Over the years, the Premier League has been home to some of the best midfielders in the world.

Patrick Vieira, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane and Paul Scholes are just some of the names that come to mind when discussing those who have patrolled the middle of the park since the Premier League's inception ahead of the 1992/93 season.

That quintet, of course, have long since retired, and there is now a new batch of star names in England's top tier.

But who are the current top 10 midfielders in the country's top flight? We have attempted to answer that question, starting with 10th place and moving up the ranking. However, be warned - this list is only our opinion and is not definitive.

10 James Maddison

Leicester struggled throughout the season and eventually met their fate with relegation, but Maddison has been a bright spark almost throughout. This caught the interest of Tottenham, who quickly swooped in and captured the England international during the summer of 2023.

The 26-year-old's goal and assist output have slowly increased over the past few years, and he managed 12 and eight respectively last term, a career-best amongst the elite on both counts. His performances, especially those towards the end of the campaign, even earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Whether Maddison can replicate his efforts with Spurs, remains to be seen. Nevertheless, the supporters will be excited to see what he can bring to the table.

9 Dominik Szoboszlai

This is one of two new entrants on this list with no proven experience in the Premier League as of yet. However, we believe that Dominik Szoboszlai will hit the ground running in England's top tier.

Having arrived from RB Leipzig for £60 million during the summer of 2023, Liverpool were keen to bring in midfield reinforcements to bolster up their title challenge for the current campaign, and the Hungary captain is a proven winner.

For each season during his senior career, Szoboszlai has won a trophy of some kind, providing the sort of mentality that manager Jurgen Klopp will be looking for with his new signings.

During the 2022/23 campaign, the 22-year-old scored 10 goals and provided 13 assists in 46 appearances for Leipzig, and is known for having a bullet of a right foot, along with an eye for goal.

More importantly, other than a serious abductor injury picked up during the 2020/21 season for RB Salzburg, Szoboszlai's injury record appears to be fairly clean, which is a huge plus for Liverpool.

8 Christopher Nkunku

The second of two new midfield additions to the Premier League is Christopher Nkunku.

Having also arrived from Leipzig, Chelsea underwent a mass summer clearout on the back of a hugely forgettable season in 2022/23. But the newly-appointed manager Mauricio Pochettino moved quickly to bring in one of the most highly-respected attacking midfielders in Europe. Nkunku is a phenomenal young talent, and despite not having made an appearance in the Premier League at the time of writing, he's still worthy of being considered as one of the middlemen that the league has to offer.

The Frenchman's performances are starting to be recognised by his country and has now made 10 caps for France, which is largely thanks to the 70 goals and 56 assists he amassed in 170 outings for Leipzig. One to watch, for sure.

7 Christian Eriksen

Eriksen's Premier League career appeared to be over when he left Tottenham for Inter Milan after seven successful seasons in north London, at least on a personal level. However, a series of unfortunate events led to his move to Brentford last January, where he looked to rejuvenate his career following his near-death experience at Euro 2020.

With all due respect to the Bees, it soon became clear that the Denmark international could play at a far higher level, and Manchester United took advantage of his contract situation to sign him on a free transfer in the summer.

He has been a revelation under Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford, and the reaction to his serious injury earlier this year shows just how important he already is to the Dutchman's plans.

6 Joelinton

There was a time when Joelinton was one of the most expensive flops in the Premier League following his move to the Magpies from Hoffenheim. He never settled as a striker, but Eddie Howe's arrival at St. James' Park has given the Brazilian a new lease of life.

The former Bournemouth coach transformed the 26-year-old from a forward into a midfielder, and he is now one of the most combative and dynamic players in the division. His previous life as a forward makes him an offensive menace, but it is his new-found defensive qualities that make him so invaluable.

Anyone writing a player off within a few months of a move to the Premier League should keep Joelinton's change in fortunes in mind when doing so.

5 Declan Rice

It is sometimes easy to forget that Rice is just 24 years of age given the leadership and authority he displays on the field for West Ham. Without him, the Hammers would probably not be a European outfit, even if they have been unable to carry on their momentum this term.

Ever since his debut for the club six years ago, he has been a key member of the starting XI. He has always been blessed with strength and a strong understanding of the game, but his clear improvement in possession is the result of hard work and dedication.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are just some of the clubs to have been linked with a move for the England international, and the extraordinary price tag West Ham have reportedly planted on his head shows just how desperate they are to keep him.

Having ended his Hammers career with a Europa Conference League win in Prague, it will be interesting to see how Rice adapts with his next club.

4 Casemiro

Given Casemiro won everything there is to win at Real Madrid and played in a midfield trio including Luka Modric and Toni Kroos for years at the Santiago Bernabeu, you have to wonder why some were so eager to criticise the Brazil international as he initially adapted to a new country and league.

It wasn't long before the 30-year-old began to exert his influence both on the Red Devils and the rest of the Premier League, which is hardly surprising considering he made over 300 appearances for one of the best clubs in the world before his move to these shores. After years of underwhelming displays from United's midfield, Casemiro, along with Eriksen, has given Ten Hag's outfit a strong identity, even if it is a shame that the duo are both closer to the end of their careers than the start.

3 Rodri

One of two City players in this top three, Rodri has barely been out of the side since his switch to the Etihad Stadium from Atletico Madrid in 2019. City had been looking for a long-term replacement for Fernandinho, and in the Spain international, they found their man.

Playing in a Diego Simeone team was perhaps the perfect preparation for the physicality of the Premier League, and Rodri has rarely if ever, looked out of place.

Despite being a defensive midfielder, he still found the back of the net seven times during the 2021/22 Premier League season and is a real all-rounder. It is telling that, even as Pep Guardiola changes his starting line-up at will, Rodri is almost always included from the start.

2 Martin Odegaard

For years, it seemed as if Odegaard would fail to deliver on the early promise that saw him become Real Madrid's youngest-ever player and the youngest goalscorer in the Norwegian top flight at the age of just 15. However, strong spells at Heerenveen and Real Sociedad gave him a platform to showcase his ability, and Arsenal moved to sign him permanently after a short stint on loan.

He has been at the Emirates Stadium for just over two years, yet is already the club captain and one of the Premier League's best players. As the Gunners have mounted an unlikely title challenge, Odegaard has been the orchestrator of many of their attacks.

He is at home playing under Mikel Arteta, and the £30m Arsenal paid for his services looks to have been an absolute bargain.

1 Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne would probably have topped this list at any time across the past five years, such has been his influence and consistency for City. The Belgian has a knack for casting a spell onto supporters and indeed opposition defences when he is in possession.

He has racked up more than 15 Premier League assists in three different campaigns and has also found the back of the net at a healthy rate. The four strikes he managed against Wolves towards the end of the 2021/22 term were an example of how he can take the game by the scruff of the neck.

By the time he is finished, he may not only be the best current midfielder in the league but perhaps the greatest it has ever seen.