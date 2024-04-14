Highlights The NBA is largely dominated by Goliaths, with over 60% of champions being number-one seeds.

Few underdogs emerge to beat the favorites, with the 1995 Houston Rockets pulling off an improbable win as a sixth seed.

Underdogs like the 1999 New York Knicks and 2023 Miami Heat made significant playoff impacts.

Unlike March Madness, unpredictability isn’t a part of the DNA of the NBA Postseason. The league has been characterized by dynasties and expected results for most of its history. Over 60 percent of NBA champions have been number-one seeds. The NBA is a league of Goliaths.

There are a few Davids that emerge from the cracks. Not all of them can slay giants, but they can have a significant enough impact to be remembered by NBA fandom. During the regular season, they were undesirable, but come the postseason, they became undeniable.

GIVEMESPORT is here to list the top 10 most improbable postseason runs in NBA history.

1 1995 Houston Rockets

Won the NBA Finals vs. Orlando Magic

The 10 NBA teams in this list all became undesirable to undeniable, but only one can call themselves champion.

The 1995 Houston Rockets came into the NBA Playoffs as the defending champion champions and also happened to be the sixth seed. It’s a confusing spot to be in because, at that point, no team lower than the fourth seed had ever won an NBA championship. The Rockets had the opportunity to make history.

And they did.

Houston Rockets' Advanced Stats ORTG DRTG Net Rating SRS 109.7 107.4 +2.2 2.32

In an inspiring playoff run, Hakeem Olajuwon and the Rockets went on to beat Karl Malone and the Utah Jazz, Charles Barkley the Phoenix Suns, David Robinson and the San Antonio Spurs, and Shaquille O’Neal and the Orlando Magic. It was a crowning moment for Olajuwon, who shed all doubt that at that point, he was the undisputed best player in the league.

It was also a statement performance for Rudy Tomjanovich, who cemented his place as one of the all-time greatest coaches in NBA history. He said it best, “Don’t ever underestimate the heart of a champion!”

2 1999 New York Knicks

Lost the NBA Finals vs. San Antonio Spurs

The NBA was in a tough spot just before the 1998-1999 season. Michael Jordan had just left the league, leaving a GOAT-shaped hole in the league. They were also embroiled in a lockout which, after resolution, forced the season to be condensed to just 50 games. They needed something to jolt some life back into the league.

What better team to do the job than the New York Knicks?

New York Knicks' Advanced Stats ORTG DRTG Net Rating SRS 98.6 97.5 +1.2 1.45

Failure has characterized Knicks basketball for most of the modern era, which makes this 1999 Knicks team extra special for the city of New York. Plus, who does not love underdogs, right? They finished the regular season as the eighth seed and there were few reasons to believe they would make some magical run to the top.

Somehow, they did. In a physical and emotion-packed series, they upset the 1st-seeded Miami Heat in a 3-2 series win, then proceeded to sweep the 4th-seeded Atlanta Hawks. They booked a trip to the NBA Finals by beating the 2nd-seeded Indiana Pacers, only to fall short versus Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs.

Today, the Knicks are building more consistency as a true-blue playoff contender. But the underdog spirit that this 1999 team lives on 25 years later, speaks of the sheer impact they had on New York.

3 2023 Miami Heat

Lost the NBA Finals vs. Denver Nuggets

It would be easy to call the Miami Heat polarizing, but a more apt term would be deceiving. The 2023 Heat did not look like championship contenders entering the postseason. They nearly fell out of the postseason after they lost their Play-In game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Their offense was mediocre, which cannot fly in today’s NBA.

Numbers may not lie, but Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra also don’t. Heat Culture is built for the big time. Tell them when they are telling lies.

Miami Heat's Advanced Stats ORTG DRTG Net Rating SRS 113.0 113.3 -0.3 -0.3

The Heat went on an amazing tear, taking out the 1st-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, then proceeding to knock out the 4th-seeded Knicks. They nearly blew a 3-0 lead versus the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, but they grouped on time and booked their trip to the NBA Finals by beating their rivals on their home floor.

The Heat wound up running into a Nikola Jokic-sized wall, losing via a gentleman’s sweep against the Denver Nuggets. They may have not come out with a ring, but the organization, as well as select individuals from their team, cemented their legacies as postseason icons.

4 1994 Denver Nuggets

Lost the NBA Conference Semifinals vs. Utah Jazz

The 1994 Denver Nuggets had no business being competitive in the postseason.

Denver Nuggets' Advanced Stats ORTG DRTG Net Rating SRS 103.9 102.3 +1.5 1.54

They were matched up against the league-leading Seattle SuperSonics, who carried a 63-19 record. No 8th-seed had ever beaten a 1st-seed at that point, never mind the fact that the numbers did not paint the Nuggets as a team that stood a chance.

Numbers don’t lie, but they don’t make history. The Nuggets took the pen and rewrote the script.

After losing the first two games of their series versus Seattle, Denver rallied and won three straight games to eliminate the Supersonics. It was the very first time an 8th-seed had beaten a 1st-seed. That achievement alone makes this team one of the most memorable in league history.

5 1981 Houston Rockets

Lost the NBA Finals vs. Boston Celtics

During the 1981 NBA postseason, it initially seemed like Houston had a problem. They entered the playoffs with a losing record of 40-42 and were matched up against the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers. A sweep felt inevitable.

Turns out Houston didn’t have a problem; they were the problem.

Houston Rockets' Advanced Stats ORTG DRTG Net Rating SRS 110.7 110.3 +0.5 0.08

In a surprising turn of events, the Rockets, led by Moses Malone, beat the Lakers in three games to advance to the Conference Semifinals. They kept it going, beating the San Antonio Spurs in seven games, then booking a ticket to the Finals by eliminating the Kansas City Kings in a gentleman’s sweep.

They couldn’t finish the job after losing to the Boston Celtics in six games. They may have not gone home with a ring, but they did make history by being the first team to make the NBA Finals with a losing record since the 1959 Minneapolis Lakers.

6 2020 Miami Heat

Lost the NBA Finals vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Jimmy Butler came into the Miami Heat with a lot of baggage. He was a polarizing figure who had contentious relationships with superstars from his previous two teams. Winning wasn’t something you would equate to Butler.

The Heat were in a similar spot. At this point, their playoff success was limited after LeBron James left Miami. Was Heat Culture real, or was it a myth built on the backs of a generational trio?

Miami Heat's Advanced Stats ORTG DRTG Net Rating SRS 110.6 109.3 +1.3 1.34

The Heat and Butler took the 2020 postseason as an opportunity to rewrite their story. They kicked off their revenge tour by beating title favorites Milwaukee Bucks during the Conference Semifinals. They continued their tear by beating the up-and-coming Boston Celtics in the Conference Finals, only to fall to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

They may have come out of the bubble empty-handed, but this was the first proof that Heat Culture and Playoff Jimmy were real and here to stay.

7 1987 Seattle Supersonics

Lost Conference Finals vs. Los Angeles Lakers

At this point, Seattle was not synonymous with winning. There are normal signs of a miracle happening, whether it be organizational culture or having generational talents to rely on, but during the 1987 season, the SuperSonics did not have any of those things. They were fresh off a losing season and despite securing a spot in the postseason, it did not feel like they were a team to take note of.

That was a mistake for the league.

Seattle SuperSonics' Advanced Stats ORTG DRTG Net Rating SRS 110.7 110.3 +0.5 0.08

The SuperSonics went on a miracle run, upsetting the 2nd-seeded Dallas Mavericks to advance to the Conference Semifinals. They were not done as they went ahead and beat the 6th-seed Houston Rockets in six games to secure a spot in the Conference Finals.

They ultimately lost to eventual NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers in a sweep, but there is no denying they came out of this postseason as winners nonetheless. No one expected them to be here. There were no signs. They went ahead and defied the odds until the wheels fell off.

8 2007 Golden State Warriors

Lost the Western Conference Semifinals vs. Utah Jazz

Before Golden State became synonymous with basketball symphony, they were associated with losing. The Warriors were perpetual losers up until this point. No rich history to go back on. No superstars to hold on to. All they had was belief.

They believed. "We Believe." It paid off for one magical postseason run.

Golden State Warriors' Advanced Stats ORTG DRTG Net Rating SRS 107.0 107.4 -0.3 -0.00

Led by Don Nelson, the Warriors were matched up against the top-seed Dallas Mavericks and their soon-to-be MVP Dirk Nowitzki. It was the worst possible match-up for them until it wasn’t.

The scrappy Warriors clawed their way to a 4-2 series victory against the heavily favored Mavericks. Never mind they went on and lost the Conference Semifinals versus the Utah Jazz. What mattered at this moment was how unforgettable everything was and the spirit they had created in Oakland.

It’s a spirit that remains ‘to this day, even with all the banners hanging around Chase Center.

9 2011 Memphis Grizzlies

Lost the Western Conference Semifinals vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Grit ‘N Grind was born during this season.

Memphis Grizzlies' Advanced Stats ORTG DRTG Net Rating SRS 107.6 105.1 +2.5 2.55

More than their tendency to have low-scoring games and having a physical team across the board, the Grit ‘N Grind Grizzlies were who they were because of their sheer fighting spirit on the court. That was most evident during the 2011 postseason.

The Memphis Grizzlies upset the top-seeded San Antonio Spurs in the first round, beating them in six games. That could have been enough to stamp their class, but they went ahead and had a seven-game classic against the then-up-and-coming Oklahoma City Thunder. They were the perfect foil against the Thunder’s speed and athleticism. They may have not gone to the Conference Finals, but they did make a mark with this run.

Grit ‘N Grind had arrived.

10 2012 Philadelphia 76ers

Lost the Eastern Conference Semifinals vs. Boston Celtics

It would be easy to dismiss this run by the Philadelphia 76ers because Derrick Rose got injured during their first-round series versus the Chicago Bulls. What’s lost in the conversation is how they got to push the Big Three Boston Celtics to seven games during the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Philadelphia 76ers' Advanced Stats ORTG DRTG Net Rating SRS 103.9 99.2 +4.7 3.59

They were an enigma in many ways. They finished with the eighth seed but came out with the fifth-best net rating in the entire league. Their offense was in the bottom 10 in the league, but they had a top-three defense.

They may not exactly be unforgettable – chances are most people have forgotten about them – but this run of theirs was undeniably unexpected given their seeding and who they were against. Maybe if we looked closer, we would not have been blindsided by the Sixers, with or without Derrick Rose for the Bulls.