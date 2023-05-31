While some players have endured a difficult season in England’s top division, there are some who have shown major improvements compared to last term.

Manchester City ended up winning their third-straight title and Liverpool and Chelsea had poor seasons by their own standards.

However, the likes of Newcastle, Arsenal and Brighton surpassed the expectations set by players and fans alike.

Some players may spring to mind when you think of how better they’ve performed in comparison to the season before.

But, have you ever wondered which players, statistically, have improved the most?

Fear not, WhoScored have used their match rating scale to show which Premier League stars had the largest increase from the 2021/22 season to the 2022/23 season.

You can see the top 10 improvements below…

Ranked: The top 10 most improved Premier League players this season

10. Michael Olise

One moment of brilliance defines Olise’s blistering season, and that is his last-ditch free-kick against Man United, which clinched a point for the Eagles.

His outrageous dead ball heroics aside, Olise performed to a high standard under both Palace managers, whereas some of his teammates suffered off the back of the switch.

9. Fabian Schar

Newcastle’s back line was defensively astute all season and although Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Sven Botman may creep into many Team of the Seasons, Schar was equally brilliant.

He’s a criminally underrated asset to Eddie Howe.

8. Gabriel Martinelli

While Bukayo Saka is stealing the limelight on the opposing flank, Martinelli often flies under the radar.

The young Brazil international produced a career-best tally of 15 goals and five assists, but don’t be shocked if those numbers continue to rise.

7. Martin Odegaard

Galvanised by the armband, Odegaard took Arsenal within inches of Premier League glory.

He is central to Mikel Arteta’s plans and was part of the Gunners’ solid foundation which led to their most impressive season for a while.

6. Mathias Jensen

Brentford, as a whole, improved drastically from their 13th-placed 2021/22 campaign and crept into the top half as the season concluded.

Jensen was a mainstay in the Bees’ engine room and missed just one game of the whole season, hence the impressive increase in match rating.

5. Bruno Fernandes

Often compared to Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, how integral to United Fernandes is often goes unnoticed.

Though the midfield magnifico didn’t enjoy his finest goal-scoring campaign, it was his off-the-ball improvements that impressed the most and the reason why he’s high up on this list.

4. Joelinton

The Magpies’ striker-turn-midfielder has embarked on a remarkable redemption arc which has seen him turn into one of the division’s finest central midfielders.

His large presence in the midfield was felt, and he even popped up with the odd goal here and there.

3. Miguel Almiron

Newcastle qualified for the Champions League for the first time in two decades and have Almiron’s form pre-World Cup to thank.

Although he wasn’t consistently brilliant throughout the whole season, his rating increase attests to how well he performed in the early embers of the 2022/23 season.

2. Marcus Rashford

The Englishman scored 17 goals for United this season and his post-World Cup form had people debating whether he was the best player in Europe at that time.

A respectable third-place finish, a Carabao Cup triumph, and an FA Cup final spot have been largely down to his goal-scoring exploits.

1. Solly March

Forget your Alexis Mac Allister's and Kauro Mitoma's. One of Brighton’s unsung heroes in their historic season, March has been an outstanding performer in their front line.

Statistics-wise, he has added 14 domestic goal contributions over the course of the season to his CV, but his skill set provides much more than that.