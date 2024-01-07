Highlights The Golden State Warriors have become the most valuable NBA franchise with a valuation of $7.7 billion, thanks to strategic investments and the success of their superteam.

Despite a lack of on-court success, the New York Knicks remain one of the most valuable franchises in the league with a valuation of $6.6 billion.

The Los Angeles Lakers, with their rich history and 17 championships, have a valuation of $6.4 billion, a testament to the success and popularity of the franchise.

The NBA is filled with some of the most valuable sports franchises in the world. Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics have gained worldwide renown thanks to their popularity and marketability. As such, they have extremely high valuations that would force any billionaire to pay a pretty penny in order to acquire them.

Recently, billionaire, Mark Cuban sold a majority stake of the Dallas Mavericks to the Adelson family for a whopping $3.5 billion. The 65-year-old billionaire bought the team back in 2000 for $285 million, reaping the profits of the successful franchise for over 20 years.

Given the high valuation of the Mavericks, GIVEMESPORT lists the top 10 most valuable franchises in the league.

All current valuations come courtesy of Forbes. Past valuations come courtesy of Statista.

10 Toronto Raptors

Valuation: $4.1 billion

One of the more successful teams in the NBA, at least in recent memory, the Toronto Raptors won their first NBA Championship in 2019. Back then, they had Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry on their roster. However, they aren't the only top players to have worn a Raptors jersey.

Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, and Chris Bosh are some of the other legends who have played for the franchise. All this put together, with their recent success sees them have a value of $4.1 billion. This is a $3.7 billion increase on the $400 million that Bell Canada, Larry Tanenbaum, and Rogers Communications paid back in 2012.

Toronto Raptors – Franchise Value Over the Years Years Value 2003 $217 million 2008 $373 million 2013 $405 million 2018 $1.4 billion

The team remains the only one in Canada, and with a new era ushering in with Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett, the country should be back in full force rooting for the Raptors.

9 Philadelphia 76ers

Valuation: $4.3 billion

The ninth most valuable team in the NBA is one of the most historically popular franchises in league history. The Philadelphia 76ers are valued at $4.3 billion. Founded in 1946, the 76ers are a team that is as old as the NBA itself. In that time, they have had numerous Hall of Famers play for them, all of whom helped add to the team's value.

Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone, Julius Erving, Charles Barkley, and Allen Iverson. These are just a handful of the legends who have played for the team. Now led by Joel Embiid, the 76ers have seen a $4.013 billion increase in value since Joshua Harris and Dave Blitzer bought the franchise for $287 million.

Philadelphia 76ers – Franchise Value Over the Years Years Value 2003 $298 million 2008 $380 million 2013 $418 million 2018 $1.2 billion

They are one of the best teams in the league today. And, their value is only sure to grow if they continue to be perennial championship contenders.

8 Houston Rockets

Valuation: $4.4 billion

The Dallas Mavericks' Texas rivals are next on the list, as the Houston Rockets have a valuation of $4.4 billion. In terms of success, they are only behind the San Antonio Spurs in the Lone Star State. They have two championships to their name, both of which were won before Tilman Fertitta bought the team in 2017 for $2.2 billion.

In the franchise's history, they have had several legendary figures grace the Toyota Center. Hakeem Olajuwon, Yao Ming, Tracy McGrady, and James Harden are the biggest names that come to mind. Now, the Rockets are building a young but talented squad led by Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, that could potentially challenge for titles in the future.'

Houston Rockets – Franchise Value Over the Years Years Value 2003 $255 million 2008 $462 million 2013 $568 million 2018 $2.2 billion

Despite the lack of championship banners since his purchase, Fertitta will be feeling good about the Rockets. After all, he has seen the team's valuation double since he bought it.

7 Dallas Mavericks

Valuation: $4.5 billion

The Dallas Mavericks, the team that kicked off the discussion surrounding the most valuable teams in the NBA, are seventh on the list. Having been purchased by Mark Cuban for $280 million back in 2000, the Mavs are a team that has had an unexpected rise to the top. Initially a team that experienced little success, Cuban's purchase revitalized the franchise.

He helped assemble the right pieces around Dirk Nowitzki, the team's greatest player of all time, and delivered the team's first NBA Championship in 2011.

Dallas Mavericks – Franchise Value Over the Years Years Value 2003 $304 million 2008 $461 million 2013 $685 million 2018 $1.9 billion

What's more, he is now in the midst of once again building a championship-worthy squad, only this time around another European superstar in Luka Dončić. With that in mind, the fact that they have a valuation of $4.5 billion is no surprise.

Moreover, Cuban cashed in on his purchase, selling a majority stake in the Mavs for $3.5 billion, earning a cool $3.215 billion in terms of profit.

6 Chicago Bulls

Valuation: $4.6 billion

At No.6, the franchise that dominated the 90s, the Chicago Bulls come in with a valuation of $4.6 billion. With six championships, the Bulls have a lot of thanks to give to the one and only Michael Jordan.

Jordan's presence elevated the franchise from a trophy-less team to where they are today. Some may say that he is even responsible for the high valuation the team now has.

Chicago Bulls – Franchise Value Over the Years Years Value 2003 $323 million 2008 $500 million 2013 $800 million 2018 $2.6 billion

They are currently owned by Jerry Reinsdorf, who bought the Bulls back in 1985 for $16.2 million. Since then, he has seen several superstars come through the ranks. Jordan aside, the likes of Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Derrick Rose, and Jimmy Butler have graced the team.

That said, things haven't been going well for the Bulls in the modern era. Despite the presence of stars like DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, Chicago is struggling. Nevertheless, Reinsdorf has seen his initial investment rise by around $4.583 billion.

5 Los Angeles Clippers

Valuation: $4.65 billion

Another team that finds themselves in the Top 10, but has had little to no success since its inception, is the Los Angeles Clippers. Valued at $4.65 billion, they are the second LA-based franchise on this list. However, compared to their Purple and Gold counterparts, they have no silverware to show for it.

Nevertheless, given its location and the superstars they have attracted in recent years, the Clippers are No.5 in terms of the most valuable teams in the NBA. They were last sold in 2014 after their previous owner, the controversial Donald Sterling, accepted a $2 billion bid from former Microsoft CEO, Steve Ballmer.

Los Angeles Clippers – Franchise Value Over the Years Years Value 2003 $205 million 2008 $294 million 2013 $430 million 2018 $2.2 billion

Now, the Clippers serve as a home to some of the top players in the league, including Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. As for Ballmer, he has seen the team's value rise by $2.65 billion after his purchase.

4 Boston Celtics

Valuation: $4.7 billion

Coming in at No.4 is the Boston Celtics, a team with 17 championships. The Cs are valued at $4.7 billion. A valuation that is about $1.7 billion less than their long-time league rivals in Los Angeles. Nevertheless, this takes nothing away from the historical success the team has had.

It is thanks to this success that they stand at the very top of the NBA. Legends like Bill Russell, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Paul Pierce, and Kevin Garnett have all played for this storied franchise. And now, they have some other future legends in the making, in the form of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. It's no wonder they have been valued so highly.

Boston Celtics – Franchise Value Over the Years Years Value 2003 $274 million 2008 $391 million 2013 $730 million 2018 $2.5 billion

The last time the Celtics were sold was in 2002. At the time, the Boston Basketball Partners, led by Wyc Grousbeck and Stephen Pagliuca, bought the team for $360 million. Now, they own a franchise that is worth $4.34 billion more than what they purchased it for.

3 Los Angeles Lakers

Valuation: $6.4 billion

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the two most successful teams in NBA history. Valued at $6.4 billion, the Lakers have been sold twice in their history. The first time was in 1979 when Dr. Jerry Buss bought the team for a measly $20 million.

Fast-forward 42 years later, and the Lakers had a minority stake sold to Todd Boehly and Mark Walter for $1.35 billion. However, the majority of the control is still held by Jerry Buss Family Trusts, led by Jeanie Buss.

Los Angeles Lakers – Franchise Value Over the Years Years Value 2003 $426 million 2008 $560 million 2013 $1.0 billion 2018 $3.3 billion

Over the years, several legendary figures have played for the Lakers, including, but not limited to, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, James Worthy, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, and LeBron James.

As one of the most popular franchises in the world, a lot of the credit for the team's success should be given to the Buss family. That said, they've got their money's worth, seeing their original purchase of the Lakers increase by $6.38 billion.

2 New York Knicks

Valuation: $6.6 billion

The New York Knicks come in at No.2 on the list of most valuable franchises in the NBA. With a valuation of $6.6 billion, the Knicks are one of those teams that have retained their popularity, despite being one of the least successful franchises of the 21st century. They were last sold in 1997, to Madison Square Garden Sports, which is now led by James Dolan, for $300 million.

Throughout the years, Madison Square Garden, which is regarded by many as the Mecca of basketball, has welcomed several incredible NBA superstars. Patrick Ewing, Amar'e Stoudemire, and Carmelo Anthony are but a few of the legends who have played in the legendary arena.

New York Knicks – Franchise Value Over the Years Years Value 2003 $398 million 2008 $608 million 2013 $1.1 billion 2018 $3.6 billion

Nevertheless, it remains a hot destination for any aspiring NBA superstar. And, while success on the court has been minimal, James Dolan has made billions off it. After all, his family has seen a $6.3 billion return on their investment, at least in terms of valuation.

1 Golden State Warriors

Valuation: $7.7 billion

In 2010, American venture capitalist and business executive, Joe Lacob, alongside film producer Peter Guber, bought the Golden State Warriors for $450 million. At the time, the Dubs were in the midst of a rebuild and were not a team many expected to be in the position they are today. Lacob, however, had other plans.

A big spender, Lacob, the majority shareholder in the Warriors, invested a lot of money into the franchise. Thanks to this, Golden State was capable of building a superteam. They acquired star players through the draft, including Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, while being able to add in more stars via free agency like Kevin Durant in 2016.

Golden State Warriors – Franchise Value Over the Years Years Value 2003 $176 million 2008 $309 million 2013 $555 million 2018 $3.1 billion

All this led to the Warriors securing four NBA Championships following Lacob's purchase. And now, they sit right at the very precipice as the most valuable franchise in the NBA with a $7.7 billion valuation. A massive $7.25 billion more than what they were originally purchased for.