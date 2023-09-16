Highlights Top young talents yet to earn a national cap, including Levi Colwill and Elye Wahi, have the potential to make a big impact for their respective countries.

Joe Willock and Anthony Gordon have been key players for their clubs, but their impressive performances haven't translated into senior England call-ups.

Michael Olise and Morgan Gibbs-White have shown promise on the domestic scene and have the potential to earn international recognition in the future.

As much as football is all about enjoying the here and now, a big part of it is always keeping an eye on for the next big talent emerging. And that's just for fans too, as managers must be careful not to let real quality slip through their fingers. It happens at international level too. Take for instance, Declan Rice picking England having actually played three times for the Republic of Ireland.

Well, at the moment there are a number of top youngsters across the world who are yet to represent their nations, when they surely would have been picked for other teams if they were of a different nationality. In fact, Transfermarkt, has released a list which ranks the most valuable players in the world who are yet to earn a cap. At GIVEMESPORT, we've elaborted on the top ten. Enjoy!

10 Levi Colwill, England - €35m (£30m)

Chelsea defender Colwill truly established himself as one of the brightest young defenders while on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion last season, playing 17 times in the Premier League as the Seagulls impressed with a sixth-placed finish. He had a good summer too, captaining the England youth team to glory at the European Under-21 Championship without conceding a single goal.

Unspursingly, Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea had no interest in letting him leave despite interest from Brighton and Liverpool. With Harry Maguire's form on the wobble, Gareth Southgate may be looking for a new left-sided centre-back to come in, and Colwill could soon get his shot. For now, though, he remains uncapped.

9 Elye Wahi, France - €35m (£30m)

Still only 20 years of age, Wahi has been an exciting talent for some time now, once scoring 89 goals in a single season for the Caen academy as a 14-year-old. What's more, in Ligue 1 over the last 50 years, only Kylian Mbappé has reached the 25-goal landmark at a younger age.

This summer, after scoring 19 league goals, he completed a move from Montpellier to Lens becoming the club's record signing at €35m (£30m) – which, incidentally, is his current Transfermarkt value. Wahi has played for France at youth level (from U16-U21) but is also of Ivorian descent so could potentially switch international alliances should Les Bleus hesitate too long to hand him a cap.

8 Joe Willock - €38m (£32.65m)

There was a moment where Willock looked as though he might break into the Arsenal senior team but unable to really force his way into the starting lineup on a regular basis, he took his chances with a loan move to Newcastle in 2021. It turned out to be an excellent decision as he scored eight league goals in 14 outings – which included a run of seven goals in seven games (becoming the youngest player in Premier League history to do so).

Unsurprisingly, the Magpies went all in to sign him that following summer and paid a reported £25m to complete the deal on a permanent basis. And while he hasn't quite scored goals at the same rate, he's established himself as a key part of Eddie Howe's squad in the seasons since. Despite this, it's never really felt as though he's been particularly close to an England cap (apart from in the immediate aftermath of that excellent loan spell).

7 Anthony Gordon, England €38m (£32.65m)

Another Newcastle player, Gordon was signed from Everton in the winter 2023 for £45m. And while his current Transfermarkt value isn't that high, the Magpies will have been happy to overpay due to the potential the 22-year-old has.

He was also part of the England youth set up to win the Under-21 Euros in the summer and was even named as the Player of the Tournament. That certainly would have caught the eye of Southgate but with only two goals in 20 games for Howe, he'll have to do more on the domestic scene if he wants to get a senior call up with the Three Lions any time soon.

6 Michael Olise, France - €38m (£32.65m)

Olise was born in England, is of Nigerian heritage, but represents France at youth international level, meaning he has a options when it comes to who he might play for at future World Cups and other such tournaments. Of course, he has to earn up a call first, and he is still waiting for that moment.

However, his performances have been pretty promising for Crystal Palace in recent times, so France might want to move fast if they have any plans for Olise. With 11 assists in the Premier League, only four players provided more than the young winger last season, while he also created 72 chances in the league – which is 15 more than the next Palace player (Eberechi Eze with 57). A big move to Man City was touted in the summer, and had it not been for an injury which has ruled him out for the star of the current campaign, perhaps that transfer would have happened.

5 Morgan Gibbs-White - €40m (£34.3m)

Like Gordon, Gibbs-White won the Under-21 Euros in the summer. And like Gordon, Gibbs-White has also already completed a transfer worth more than his actual Transfermarkt value. Indeed, the 23-year-old completed a £42.5m move from Wolves to Nottingham Forest in August 2022.

It seemed like a lot to pay at the time but with three goals and three assists in the final seven games of last season, he was absolutely pivotal for Steve Cooper and co, coming up clutch just when they needed him. Unfortunately, though, with so much attacking midfield talent floating around in Egnald right now, it won't be easy to earn a Three Lions cap any time soon.

4 Jeremie Frimpong, Netherlands - €40m (£34.3m)

The Dutch defender has been one the radar for some time now, after swapping Manchester City for Cetlic and then breaking into the Bhoys' first team while still only 18 years of age. Having made his Scottish football debut, manager of the time Neil Lennon picked out Frimpong as a true "crowd-pleaser".

He's not been wrong on that front as the attacking fullback has delivered the goods time and time again since moving to Germany. For instance, this season already he has one goal and three asissts in just three Bundesliga outings for Bayer Leverkusen. He actually went to the World Cup last winter, but didn't play a minute meaning he is still uncapped for the Netherlands. That will surely change soon.

3 Manu Koné, France - €40m (£34.3m)

As Liverpool looked to pull off their midfield rebuild this summer, Koné was long touted as a target in the media but no transfer ever came to pass. The Frenchman caught the eye in Bundesliga last season with a string of fine performances for Borussia Mönchengladbach, so it's no shock to have seen him linked with a big move.

He is a youth international for France, having has competed at U18, U19 and U21 level, but is still awaiting a call-up to the senior set-up despite now being 22 years of age. Unfortunately, with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni to contend with for spots in the team, it might not be easy to break into Didier Deschamps' plans.

2 Jacob Ramsey, England - €42m (£36.11m)

Ramsey has been an exciting talent at Aston Villa for a few years now but there was a danger of him losing momentum under former manager Steven Gerrard. Thankfully, things have improved for both player and club since Unai Emery took charge. Indeed, under the former coach, the midfielder scored six goals and claimed two assists in 37 outings. Under the Spaniard, however, he has scored five goals and claimed seven assists despite playing 13 games fewer.

Sadly, the 22-year-old got injured during England's triumphant U21 Euro campaign and hasn't been able to play for the Villans since. He is at least expected to be back in training soon having suffered a broken metatarsal. Midfielders who score goals are hard to come by and it does feel as though Ramsey has the potential to do that on a regular basis under Emery. A senior England call up feels some way off at this stage of his career, though, so he'll just be focusing on his fitness for now.

1 Sven Botman, Netherlands - €45m (£38.69m)

The Dutch defender has already won Ligue 1 during a his time in France with Lille. That earned him a move to Newcastle United in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth around £35m. In his debut season in England, he slotted in seamlessly, helping the Magpies finish fourth in the league, as they conceded just 33 goals – the joint-best, tied with division winners Man City.

With that in mind, it feels strange that he is yet to represent his country. However, Botman has been called up to the Dutch squad before, but was left to sit on the bench for all four of the games in which he could have made his debut. Still only 23, it feels but a matter of time before he pulls on the famous orange kit for the Netherlands.