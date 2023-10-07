Highlights Patrick Ewing, known for his scoring ability and tenacious defense, is one of the most respected centers in NBA history.

The center position in the NBA has long been the cornerstone of many great teams, serving as the anchor on both offense and defense. From scoring in the paint to blocking shots and grabbing rebounds, a dominant center can be a game-changer in the truest sense.

Every era of the NBA has been graced by centers who have left a lasting impression on the league. Think of Bill Russell in the 1960s, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the '70s and '80s, Shaquille O'Neal in the '90s and 2000s, and more recently, players like Nikola Jokić.

These giants of the game have not only racked up individual accolades but have often been the cornerstone of championship teams. GIVEMESPORT has ranked the top centers of all-time, based on their career accomplishments and impact on basketball history.

10 Bill Walton

Teams: Portland Trail Blazers, San Diego/L.A. Clippers, Boston Celtics

This entry might be the most controversial on this list, but there is little doubt that Bill Walton would be firmly accepted as one of the greatest centers to ever live if his career had not been plagued by injury.

Before stepping foot into the NBA, Walton became a national sensation at UCLA, winning two national championships and winning three National College Player of the Year awards under the tutelage of legendary coach John Wooden.

Selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the first overall pick of the 1974 Draft, Walton carried his dominance over to the NBA, leading Portland to the 1977 NBA Championship. He would go on to win the Most Valuable Player award the next season.

Known for his elite playmaking ability and savvy defensive acumen, Walton's peak would be short, as serious foot injuries would keep him off the court for long stretches of his tenure with the Blazers and Clippers.

His surprise resurgence would come with the Boston Celtics in the 1985-86 season, joining Larry Bird and Co. on their way to an NBA title. Walton would be named the Sixth Man of the Year that season, becoming the first player to ever earn both MVP and Sixth Man honors in a career (James Harden would become the second in the 2010s).

Bill Walton - Career Statistics (1974-1987) Points 13.3 Rebounds 10.5 Assists 3.4 Steals 0.8 Blocks 2.2 Field goal % 52.1

Career accolades: Hall of Fame, 2-time NBA Champion, 1977 Finals MVP, 1978 MVP, 1986 Sixth Man of the Year, 2-time All-NBA, NBA 75th Anniversary Team

9 Patrick Ewing

Teams: New York Knicks, Seattle Supersonics, Orlando Magic





Patrick Ewing, a name synonymous with New York Knicks basketball, was a dominant force during his time in the NBA. An 11-time All-Star, Rookie of the Year, and Hall of Famer, Ewing's contributions to the game are monumental.

Known for his scoring ability, especially his mid-range jump shot, and his tenacity on the defensive end, Ewing was a complete player who could impact the game on both sides of the floor.

Despite never winning an NBA championship, Ewing's legacy is far from diminished. His individual accolades and the heart with which he played the game make him one of the most respected centers in NBA history.

The Georgetown standout is seventh all-time in blocks (2,894), 12th in defensive rebounds (8,855) and 25th in total points scored (24,815).

Patrick Ewing - Career Statistics (1985-2002) Minutes 34.3 Points 21.0 Assists 1.9 Rebounds 9.8 Steals 1.0 Blocks 2.4 Field goal % 50.4

Career accolades: Hall of Fame, 7-time All-NBA, 11-time All-Star, 1986 Rookie of the Year, 3-time All-Defensive, NBA 75th Anniversary Team

8 Nikola Jokić

Teams: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokić, the Serbian sensation and Denver Nuggets superstar, has redefined the center position in today's NBA. Known for his exceptional passing and high basketball IQ, Jokić serves as the Nuggets' primary playmaker, a role rarely filled by a center.

His skill set extends beyond traditional post moves to include three-point shooting and deft passing, making him one of the most versatile and unguardable players in the league. A two-time NBA MVP and five-time All-Star, Jokić's impact on the game is undeniable.

Jokić peaked on his way to the 2023 NBA title and Finals MVP honors, averaging 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists in 20 playoff games as the Nuggets clinched their first championship.

Selected with the 41st overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, The Joker might go down as the greatest ever draft selection in the history of the league, based on how he's wildly outperformed his draft position.

Nikola Jokić - Career Statistics (2014-Present) Minutes 30.8 Points 20.5 Assists 6.8 Rebounds 10.6 Steals 1.2 Blocks 0.7 Field goal % 55.3 3-point field goal % 34.7

Career accolades: 2-time MVP, 2023 NBA Champion, 2023 Finals MVP, 5-time All-NBA, 5-time All-Star, 2016 All-Rookie Team

7 David Robinson

Teams: San Antonio Spurs

David Robinson, affectionately known as "The Admiral," was a force to be reckoned with during his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs. A two-time NBA champion, 10-time All-Star, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and one-time MVP, Robinson's resumé speaks volumes about his impact on the game.

Known for his athleticism and defensive prowess, Robinson was a versatile center who could score, rebound, and block shots with ease.

After serving two years of military service in the U.S. Navy following his selection as the first overall pick of the 1987 Draft, Robinson burst on to the NBA scene, leading the league in scoring (1993-94), rebounds (1990-91) and blocks (1991-92) within his first five seasons in the Association.

Robinson's accolades are a testament to his all-around game and leadership qualities. His two championships came as part of the Spurs' dynamic duo with Tim Duncan, showcasing his ability to excel both individually and as part of a team.

David Robinson - Career Statistics (1989-2003) Minutes 34.7 Points 21.1 Assists 2.5 Rebounds 10.6 Steals 1.4 Blocks 3.0 Field goal % 51.8

Career accolades: Hall of Fame, 2-time NBA Champion, 1995 MVP, 1990 Rookie of the Year, 1992 Defensive Player of the Year, 1994 Scoring Champ, 10-time All-NBA, NBA 75th Anniversary Team

6 Moses Malone

Teams: Buffalo Braves, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Bullets, Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs

Moses Malone, also known as the "Chairman of the Boards," was a dominant force in the NBA, particularly known for his rebounding prowess, as his nickname suggests. A three-time MVP, one-time NBA champion, Finals MVP, and a staggering 13-time All-Star, Malone's accolades are a testament to his greatness.

His ability to dominate the glass and score in the paint made him one of the most effective centers in league history.

Malone's impact on the game goes beyond his individual achievements. His lone championship and Finals MVP award came with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1983, where he was instrumental in their playoff run.

The Petersburg, Virginia native is fifth all-time in rebounds with 16,212, and ranks 11th all-time in points with 27,409.

Moses Malone - Career Statistics (1976-1995) Minutes 33.9 Points 20.6 Assists 1.4 Rebounds 12.2 Steals 0.8 Blocks 1.3 Field goal % 49.5

Career accolades: Hall of Fame, 1983 NBA Champion, 3-time MVP, 1983 Finals MVP, 8-time All-NBA, 6-time Rebounds Leader, 2-time All-Defensive, NBA 75th Anniversary Team

5 Wilt Chamberlain

Teams: Philadephia/San Francisco Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers

Wilt Chamberlain, often known as "Wilt the Stilt," was a player of mythic proportions in the NBA. A four-time MVP, two-time NBA champion, Rookie of the Year, and the only player to ever score 100 points in a single game, Chamberlain's accomplishments are the stuff of legend.

Known for his scoring ability, rebounding, and athleticism, Chamberlain was a statistical marvel who dominated every aspect of the game.

Chamberlain's influence on the NBA is immeasurable. His 100-point game remains one of the most iconic achievements in sports history, and his multiple MVP awards speak to his sustained excellence.

While he faced criticism for not winning as many championships as some of his contemporaries, his individual brilliance is unparalleled.

Wilt Chamberlain - Career Statistics Minutes 45.8 Points 30.1 Assists 4.4 Rebounds 22.9 Field goal % 54.0

Career accolades: Hall of Fame, 2-time NBA Champion, 4-time MVP, 1972 Finals MVP, 1960 Rookie of the Year, 10-time All-NBA, 7-time Scoring Champion, NBA 75th Anniversary Team

4 Bill Russell

Teams: Boston Celtics

Bill Russell, often hailed as the ultimate winner in the history of the NBA, set a standard for excellence that remains unparalleled. A 12-time All-Star, five-time MVP, and an astounding 11-time NBA champion, Russell's accolades are a testament to his greatness and winning mentality.

Known for his defensive brilliance and rebounding, Russell was the cornerstone of the Boston Celtics dynasty that dominated the league in the late 1950s and '60s.

Russell's impact on the game transcends his individual achievements. His 11 championships are a record that still stands, and his leadership on and off the court has made him a respected figure in the history of the sport.

He is second all-time in the NBA in total rebounds (21,620) and rebounds per game (22.5), behind his longtime rival — and close friend — Wilt Chamberlain.

With a focus on team success over individual glory, Russell's legacy as one of the greatest centers — and players — in NBA history is indisputable.

Bill Russell - Career Statistics (1956-1969) Minutes 42.3 Points 15.1 Assists 4.3 Rebounds 22.5 Field goal % 44.0

Career accolades: Hall of Fame, 11-time NBA Champion, 5-time MVP, 11-time All-NBA, 12-time All-Star, NBA 75th Anniversary Team

3 Hakeem Olajuwon

Teams: Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors

Hakeem Olajuwon, affectionately known as "The Dream," was a marvel to watch on the basketball court. A 12-time All-Star, two-time Finals MVP, two-time NBA champion, one-time regular-season MVP, and the NBA all-time leader in blocks, Olajuwon's career is filled with accolades that speak to his dominance.

Known for his footwork, scoring ability, and defensive prowess, Olajuwon was a complete player who could impact the game on both ends of the floor.

Olajuwon's influence on the game is significant, both in terms of individual accomplishments and team success. His two championships with the Houston Rockets in the mid-'90s were a testament to his ability to lead a team to the pinnacle of the sport.

The Lagos, Nigeria native is the NBA's all-time leader in blocks with 3,830, and third all-time in blocks per game at 3.1. He is also 13th all-time in points with 26,946.

With a unique skill set that included the infamous "Dream Shake," Olajuwon's legacy as one of the greatest centers in NBA history is well-deserved.

Hakeem Olajuwon - Career Statistics (1984-2002) Minutes 35.7 Points 21.8 Assists 2.5 Rebounds 11.1 Steals 1.7 Blocks 3.1 Field goal % 51.2

Career accolades: Hall of Fame, 2-time NBA Champion, 1994 MVP, 2-time Finals MVP, 2-time Defensive Player of the Year, 12-time All-NBA, NBA 75th Anniversary Team

2 Shaquille O'Neal

Teams: Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers

Shaquille O'Neal, commonly known as "Shaq" or "The Diesel," was a force of nature in the NBA. A 15-time All-Star, four-time NBA champion, three-time Finals MVP, Rookie of the Year, and one-time regular-season MVP, Shaq's list of accomplishments is as imposing as his physical presence on the court.

Known for his overpowering strength, scoring ability, and charismatic personality, O'Neal was a dominant center who could take over a game at will.

O'Neal's impact on the NBA is monumental, both in terms of individual accolades and team championships. His four titles, earned with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat, showcased his ability to be the cornerstone of a championship team.

With a playing style that combined brute force with surprising agility, Shaq's legacy as one of the greatest centers in NBA history is secure.

Shaquille O'Neal - Career Statistics (1992-2011) Minutes 34.7 Points 23.7 Assists 2.5 Rebounds 10.9 Steals 0.6 Blocks 2.3 Field goal % 58.2

Career accolades: Hall of Fame, 4-time NBA Champion, 3-time Finals MVP, 2000 MVP, 1993 Rookie of the Year, 14-time All-NBA, 2-time Scoring Champion, NBA 75th Anniversary Team

1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Teams: Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stands as one of the most accomplished players in NBA history. A staggering 19-time All-Star, six-time NBA champion, six-time MVP, and two-time Finals MVP, Kareem's accolades are almost unparalleled.

Known for his scoring ability, particularly his skyhook shot, as well as his defensive skills, Kareem was a complete player who dominated the league for two decades.

Abdul-Jabbar's impact on the game is monumental, both in terms of individual achievements and team success. The Captain is third all-time in both rebounds (17,440) and blocks (3,189).

His six championships, earned with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers, are a testament to his greatness and versatility. As the second all-time leading scorer in NBA history, Kareem's legacy is not just that of a great center but of one of the greatest players to ever set foot on a basketball court.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Career Statistics (1969-1989) Minutes 36.8 Points 24.6 Assists 3.6 Rebounds 11.2 Steals 0.9 Blocks 2.6 Field goal % 55.9

Career accolades: Hall of Fame, 6-time NBA Champion, 6-time MVP, 2-time Finals MVP, 11-time All-Defensive, 1970 Rookie of the Year, NBA 75th Anniversary Team

