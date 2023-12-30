Highlights Klay Thompson's recent performance shows that he is still a dangerous off-ball threat and could be a valuable addition for teams in need of scoring.

Tobias Harris, despite his large contract, has become an underrated player who could provide scoring and versatility to any team's wing rotation.

OG Anunoby's potential and defensive impact make him a coveted talent in the upcoming free agency, and teams may be willing to bet on his growth and two-way abilities.

Player movement is one of the most exciting parts of the NBA. Regardless of how subpar a roster may seem, teams and their fans can always hope for reinforcements down the line. Whether it be through the draft, trades, or free agency, a franchise's personnel usually goes through major shake-ups pretty often.

Even if a team doesn't make any major additions in a season, there's always something around the corner to look forward to. Free agency is one of the most highly anticipated parts of the offseason for this very reason.

No matter how big or small the market is, if a franchise has cap space to blow, they have a chance to make a major addition through free agency.

Unfortunately, not all free agency periods are the same. While there are always a few desirable players hitting the open market every year, some classes are certainly stronger than others.

Summer 2024 might feature one of the most loaded free agency classes in recent history, with a number of the game's biggest stars able to hit the open market. These are the top 10 impending NBA free agents, slated to become mercenaries in the upcoming offseason.

Klay Thompson – UFA

2023–24 statistics: 17.2 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.2 APG, 42.5 FG%, 38.2 3PT%

Klay Thompson, now 33 years old, has been visibly declining over the past few seasons. In the early part of this season, it appeared like he hit a wall, but he's recently picked up his play and has returned to form as one of the most dangerous off-ball threats in the entire league.

Klay Thompson – Stats Over the Last 10 Games Category Stats Points 20.5 Assists 2.1 Rebounds 3.5 Field-goal % 47.4 3-point field-goal % 43.4

The Golden State Warriors have been struggling heavily with their aging core this season, meaning they could have strong reason to consider letting Thompson walk this summer and pivoting to a retool around Stephen Curry while he's still in the waning years of his prime.

They previously offered Thompson a two-year extension, which is apparently off the table now.

If they plan on keeping the Splash Bros together, it might cost them a pretty penny, as there could be several teams willing to spend a lot to poach Thompson away from the Bay. After all, when Thompson's at the top of his game, he might just be the perfect second star for any roster with his ability to be a constant scoring threat even without the ball in his hands.

Tobias Harris – UFA

2023–24 statistics: 17.3 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.0 APG, 51.3 FG%, 36.8 3PT%

Tobias Harris has become one of the most underrated players in the NBA over the past few seasons, mostly due to his astronomical five-year, $180 million contract he signed in 2019. Thankfully for the Philadelphia 76ers, though, this season is the last of that deal, and he'll hit unrestricted free agency this summer.

Tobias Harris – Philadelphia76ers Contract Breakdown Years Salary Percentage of league cap 2019-20 $32,742,000 30.00 2020-21 $34,358,850 31.5 2021-22 $35,995,950 32.0 2022-23 $37,633,050 30.4 2023-24 $39,270,150 28.9

While Harris wasn't worth the near-max contract he's playing on now and shouldn't sign for anywhere near that portion of the cap this summer, he should be a highly coveted talent this offseason. With the Sixers, Harris has proven to be a versatile wing scorer, who can provide supplemental scoring from all three levels and handle his own on defense against opposing forwards.

He might not be an All-Star, but he's more proficient at pouring in points than the majority of the league, leading some teams like the Detroit Pistons to inquire about his availability.

He has good size, plays a premium position, and would be an upgrade for pretty much every team's wing rotation. He won't command another $30 million per year, but he should sign another lucrative long-term deal this summer.

OG Anunoby – PO

2023–24 statistics: 15.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.6 APG, 48.9 FG%, 37.4 3PT%

For what has felt like ages now, OG Anunoby has been at odds with the Toronto Raptors organization over his usage and role within the team. As a result, he's been a perennial member of the NBA trade rumor mill. Year in and year out, there seems to be a list of different organizations interested in Anunoby's services, but the Raptors asking price always winds up being too high.

That may change this season, though, as teams are checking in on the forward ahead of the trade deadline.

OG Anunoby – 2023–24 Defensive Impact Category 2023–24 Totals Rank Among NBA Forwards Deflections 57 T-25th Steals 28 T-31st Blocks 13 T-71st

This summer, Anunoby has the chance to take matters into his own hands. Should he decline his player option, he'll get unrestricted free agency and can field offers from his next potential teams. For him, his potential role on the team should play just as big a factor in his decision as the value of his next contract.

There should be a few franchises willing to bet on his potential along with Anunoby himself. Even if he doesn't drastically improve in a new situation, however, he'll still be a coveted talent for the two-way impact he provides already. He's one of the best perimeter defenders in the entire game and has shown glimpses of a more potent offensive player than he's been so far.

Jrue Holiday – PO

2023–24 statistics: 13.1 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 4.7 APG, 45.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT%

This past summer showed how highly the NBA views Jrue Holiday. First, he was a centerpiece in a trade that netted his previous team, the Milwaukee Bucks, Damian Lillard. Then, the Portland Trail Blazers were able to send him to the Boston Celtics in return for Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III, and two additional future first-round picks.

Jrue Holiday – 2023-24 Defensive Impact Category Totals Rank Among NBA Guards Deflections 78 11th Steals 26 53rd Blocks 24 T-6th

Reportedly, the Cs weren't the only team interested in Holiday after he was dealt to the Blazers; they just happened to win the bidding war. For Boston, he's been worth every penny, even if he's taken a step back as a scorer. At 33 years old, he's still one of the best point-of-attack defenders in the entire league, if not the best.

While his offensive production has declined, the efficiency is still there, as are the scoring outbursts when his team needs them. Holiday should command a large sum this summer from a team looking to shore up their perimeter defense and boost their guard rotation.

DeMar DeRozan – UFA

2023-24 statistics: 22.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 5.5 APG, 45.3 FG%, 35.4 3PT%

Like his Chicago Bulls, DeMar DeRozan has regressed a bit this season. While he's not playing like the dark-horse MVP candidate that he was in 2021-22, he's still one of the most lethal scorers in basketball. Using his long gait, hypnotic dribble, and 90th percentile athleticism, DeRozan can get into his spots at will, constantly a threat to score at the cup, in the mid-range, or at the foul line.

DeMar DeRozan – 2023-24 Clutch Stats Category Stats Points Per Game 4.4 Field Goal % 60.6 3-Point Field Goal % 66.7 Plus-Minus +1.5

Any team looking to add more star power and go-to scoring this summer should be bidding for DeRozan's services, much like they will be before the February deadline. He isn't quite as pliable as most of his fellow superstars, due to his outside shooting limitations, but he's talented enough to make it work on nearly any roster.

DeRozan's ability to create offense for himself, especially through his patented mid-range jumpers, makes him a force to be reckoned with in the clutch. Countless teams could use his self-sufficient scoring to get them over the hump as contenders.

James Harden – UFA

2023-24 statistics: 17.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 7.9 APG, 46.2 FG%, 42.3 3PT%

At the beginning of this season, James Harden was an undesired player. The 76ers had made him publicly available for trade, but there was only one suitor: the Los Angeles Clippers. Harden did express his interest in joining the Clippers specifically, but that wasn't the only reason they were the only team willing to deal for him.

James Harden – 2023-24 Assist Recipients Players Total Assists Kawhi Leonard 43 Paul George 43 Ivica Zubac 41 Norman Powell 23 Terance Mann 14

In the past few years, the former MVP has grown a reputation for being a melodramatic malcontent; one more capable of depleting a team's title chances than improving them. These concerns aren't unfounded either, as he's burnt bridges with all three of his former teams while attempting to flee them.

Harden's name was only dragged further into the mud when both he and Los Angeles initially struggled after acquiring him.

Recently, though, he's returned to form and has once again proven why he's one of the most devastating offensive creators in the history of the NBA. If he can maintain this level of play and help lead the Clippers on an extended playoff run, he should be one of the most sought-after free agents this summer.

Pascal Siakam – UFA

2023–24 statistics: 21.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 5.2 APG, 50.9 FG%, 24.8 3PT%

Like Anunoby, Pascal Siakam is suffering the consequences of being on a Toronto Raptors team stuck in limbo. Reportedly, teams were interested in trading for Siakam and freeing him from NBA purgatory this past summer, but he and his camp informed those inquiring franchises not to deal for him, as he won't re-sign with any potential new team.

Pascal Siakam – 2023-24 Driving Stats Category Averages Drives 11.6 Points 6.5 Field Goal % 48.3 Assists 1.5

Fast-forward six months later, and Siakam is in the midst of a down year while playing for a Raptors squad that's a game-and-a-half behind the final Play-In Tournament spot in the Eastern Conference. Gone are Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, and this organization seems to have recommitted itself to third-year point forward, Scottie Barnes.

Siakam may have wanted to stay with Toronto, but the choice may not be his anymore. If he's made available for trade this season – the Sacramento Kings have shown interest in the power forward – or hits unrestricted free agency without a deal in place with the Raptors, there should be plenty of suitors betting on him returning to form in a new situation.

Still only 29 years old, Siakam has a lot left to give and should receive several lucrative long-term offers this summer.

Paul George – PO

2023–24 statistics: 22.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 4.0 APG, 45.0 FG%, 39.9 3PT%

This summer, three of the game's greatest superstars have the ability to opt out of the last year of their deal and become unrestricted free agents. One of them is Paul George. Since leaving the Indiana Pacers, George has proven with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Clippers that he's one of the best second options in the NBA.

Paul George – Los Angeles Clippers Playoff Stats Category Stats Points 24.2 Rebounds 8.2 Assists 4.7 Field-goal % 42.5 3-point field-goal percentage 33.5

He has the ability to create offense for himself both with and without the ball in his hands, can open up opportunities for his teammates, and lock down the opponent's most threatening perimeter player. He's also gone on record to express his contentment with playing second fiddle, a rare trait among elite second and third options in the league.

The Clippers have been relatively disappointing this decade, but not much of the blame can be placed on George's performance in LA. He's also likely capable of more than he's shown there, especially this season with Harden joining the fold. If he declines his player option for next season, there should be no shortage of teams willing to throw a max offer at George.

Kawhi Leonard – PO

2023–24 statistics: 24.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.5 APG, 52.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT%

Kawhi Leonard is in the same boat as George, equipped with a player option that'll likely be influenced by the Clippers' performance in the playoffs this season.

Should they finally reach the pinnacle, it wouldn't be surprising to see both players pick up the final seasons on their respective deals or at least re-sign with LA after opting out. But, if the Clippers are given the boot early in the postseason again, both Leonard and George could be flight risks this summer.

Some fans and teams might value George as a free agency target more than Leonard, due to the latter's injury history and reputation as a general pariah in the league. When both star wings are fully healthy, though, there's no question which one is the Clippers' true leader and most talented player.

Kawhi Leonard – Los Angeles Clippers Playoff Stats Category Stats Points 29.6 Rebounds 8.4 Assists 5.1 Field-goal % 52.8 3-point field-goal % 37.5

This season, Leonard has addressed the primary concern surrounding him: his availability.

In 2023-24, he's played 27 of a possible 30 games, missing LA's last three outings with a right hip contusion. But aside from that minor injury, Leonard has made it a priority to be available this year and hasn't missed a single game with rest or load management, which is a common talking point among his dissenters.

There is certainly a risk to offering Leonard another max contract with his track record of injuries, especially with him entering his age-33 season next year, but any organization looking for a superstar closer to take their roster over the hump should be more than happy to throw a short-term max at Leonard in pursuit of a championship.

LeBron James – PO

2023–24 statistics: 25.1 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 7.4 APG, 53.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT

At the end of his 21st season playing in the NBA, going into his age-40 campaign, LeBron James will be at the top of every team that has even an inkling of a chance of signing him. He's not only earned that respect by compiling arguably one of the greatest resumes in league history but also with his recent play.

LeBron James – 2023 Playoff Stats Category Stats Points 24.5 Rebounds 9.9 Assists 6.5 Field-goal % 49.8 3-point field-goal % 26.4

In last year's playoffs, James proved that he can still be the number one option on a title team by leading his Los Angeles Lakers to the Western Conference Finals. This season, he's showing that he's still winning his prolonged struggle against Father Time.

At his age, there's an undeniable injury risk, as well as the possibility of retirement at any point. And yet, any team that has the opportunity to add James in free agency would be absolutely delusional not to throw whatever contract he desires at him.

The ticket sales and media attention that he'll bring to his new franchise will be worth the price of his contract by themselves, and any on-court production he has for his new team will simply be gravy — dominant, title-contending, seemingly evergreen gravy.