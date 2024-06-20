Highlights Caleb Williams, with a stacked receiving room, could lead in rookie passing yards at even money (+100 odds).

Michael Pittman's contract extension and increased targets hint at exceeding 5.5 receiving TDs at -115 odds.

Blake Corum, who has potential as the lead back for the Rams due to injury concerns elsewhere in the RB room, may surpass 450.5 rushing yards at -110 odds.

As it currently stands, sports betting is live and legal throughout 38 different states, with the expectation being that the rest will follow suit. With North American sports all wrapped up for the season apart from the MLB, bettors are now beginning to turn their attention to the ever approaching 2024 NFL regular season.

From season stats and win totals, to rookie leaders and playoff berths, there are plenty of ways to get in on the action before the season kicks off. Whether you're looking for a layup pick or an interesting piece to add as a leg to your parlay, you're likely to find some value on the board when examining this upcoming season.

1 Caleb Williams - Most Rookie Passing Yards (+100 Odds)

With a well stocked receiving room, Williams is primed to deliver

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

This one's a no-brainer. Since being selected with the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams has inherited arguably one of the best settings for a rookie QB in the history of the NFL. The Chicago Bears have assembled one of the most potent receiving rooms in the league.

The three-headed hydra that is D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze, is more than likely going to allow for any half-decent signal caller to thrive in the NFL. Should Williams prove to be half the man that Chicago thinks he is, he's liable to give bettors a rather sweat free ticket, and on even money no less.

Most Regular Season Rookie Passing Yards Player (Team) Odds Caleb Williams (CHI) +100 Jayden Daniels (WAS) +250 J.J. McCarthy (MIN) +500 Bo Nix (DEN) +500 Drake Maye (NE) +1,600

The odds seem to reflect that oddsmakers are of the belief that Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders are unlikely to produce the same amount of air yards as the Bears this season. As for J.J. McCarthy, while he may be inheriting the best WR in the league in Justin Jefferson, there's a chance that he doesn't earn the QB1 job by Week 1, which would make it very hard for him to lead rookies in passing.

The rest of the field seems to be a far cry from contending to be the top of their class, as only an injured starter would be the path to cashing a ticket for the majority of them. When it comes to betting on one of the most difficult to handicap leagues in sports betting, sometimes it's best to keep it simple. Take the number one overall QB with a stack of receiving talent to double your money.

2 Michael Pittman Jr. - Over 5.5 Receiving TDs (-115 odds)

Expect the Colts to get the most out of Pittman after granting him a sizable extension

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

During the height of free agency back in March, the Indianapolis Colts finalized a three-year, $70 million extension with Michael Pittman Jr. Running all the way through 2026, this ties the sure-handed receiver to Lucas Oil Stadium for the foreseeable future.

While Pittman did manage to surpass the 5.5 benchmark during his sophomore campaign, he's fallen shy of it recently, only managing to finish with four touchdowns in each of the past two seasons.

Michael Pittman Jr.'s Career Stats Year Targets Receptions Yards TDs 2020 61 40 503 1 2021 129 88 1,082 6 2022 141 99 925 4 2023 156 109 1,152 4

Given that his targets and receptions have only increased as he's developed into the premiere receiving option in Indianapolis, it stands to reason that a talent such as Pittman is due for some positive TD regression. It also doesn't hurt that he'll see the return of Anthony Richardson, who showed flashes of absolute brilliance prior to going down for the season due to a shoulder injury.

The shoulder and day-to-day progress of Richardson will be worth monitoring throughout the offseason, but as his health improves, so too will this number.

Thankfully, the value of this line isn't overly dictated by the health of Richardson, as Pittman has more than enough means to cover this number on his own, especially if Joe Flacco steps in, as the veteran's 6.4 TD rate last year would have ranked second in the league if he'd thrown enough passes to qualify.

3 Malik Nabers - Over 875.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Back the rookie sensation to prove his worth with the Giants

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Opting to roll the dice on Daniel Jones for another season, the New York Giants selected Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The most touted skill-position player of the draft not named Marvin Harison Jr., Nabers is a high-profile player who comes into the league with an abundant amount of expectations on his shoulders.

Nabers by no means inherits a good situation in New York, but he is being brought in specifically for his ability to generate success on offense, and to be the first recognizable Giants receiver since Odell Beckham Jr., whose final season in New York in 2018 was also the last time the team had a 1,000-yard receiver.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Only five WRs have been selected as a top 10 overall pick since 2018. Four of them recorded more than 875.5 receiving yards during their rookie seasons.

However, the concern about him being limited by the QB play is somewhat credible. Jones has yet to produce an 800-yard receiving season for one of his receivers, underlining the gamble that is drafting an elite WR prior to finding a reliable QB.

Ultimately, the prevailing belief is that the raw talent of Nabers, who can do more than enough damage after he catches the ball, thereby limiting Jones' impact, will be able to separate itself from the rest of the herd, regardless of who is throwing the ball to him. Sometimes, it's better to back the talent over the situation.

4 Blake Corum - Over 450.5 Rushing Yards (-110 Odds)

Expect Sean McVay and the Rams to utilize the latest addition to the RB room

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Los Angeles Rams and head coach Sean McVay have never been particularly shy about their willingness to play the hot hand at RB, going all the way back to the days of Todd Gurley. With that in mind, selecting Blake Corum with the 83rd overall pick in the draft is right on brand for this franchise.

Corum established himself as a prominent candidate by way of producing 134 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 21 carries en route to winning the University of Michigan a long sought CFP Championship. Given his style of play, it's clear to see why McVay is complimentary of him.

Another incredibly important angle to consider is the recent foot injury that was sustained by starter Kyren Williams earlier in the spring. While Williams has since returned to on-field workouts, the time spent away from the OTAs may have afforded Corum just enough of an opportunity to seize some of his workload. Williams also missed five games last year due to injury.

It may not be what William bettors want to hear, but the presence of Corum may be just strong enough to turn this backfield into a committee.

5 Drake Maye - Under 2,400.5 Passing Yards (-110 Odds)

Expect a slow start for the former Tar Heel as the Patriots attempt to rebuild

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots believe they have found the long-term solution to their rebuild in Drake Maye. However, he will be under the guidance of Jacoby Brissett until he proves to be ready for the next step in competition.

Considering that the Patriots are a long ways away from solving their identity crisis, opting to throw Maye to the wolves halfway through the season may not prove to be the best course of action. When asked about Maye potentially doing his learning on the job, New England head coach Jerod Mayo didn't sound particularly certain about Maye's ability to transition to the NFL.

The Patriots seemingly drafted Maye as a developmental piece, so it's incredibly unlikely that he sees enough field time throughout the season in order to generate any meaningful yardage total. In fact, Brissett could hold onto the job for the whole year, as he's arguably the most reliable and consistent bridge/backup QB in the league.

Even if he manages to find his way onto the field, it's not like New England is a hotbed of offensive talent at the moment. Trust the Patriots to take their time with the future of their franchise.

6 Dallas Cowboys - Over 10.5 Regular Season Wins (+130 Odds)

Cowboys get the luck of the draw in 2024 with one of the easier schedules

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

While Jerry Jones' now infamous "All in" quote has officially turned out to be a joke, there is still value to be had in taking the Dallas Cowboys at plus money here.

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are still one of the most dynamic duos in the league, and their defense will more than likely rank among the best in the NFL yet again in 2024.

Dallas has won 12 games in three straight campaigns, and they draw the NFC South, easily the weakest division in all football, which contributed heavily to their weak strength-of-schedule (T-12th toughest), which is the third-easiest among 2023 division winners.

While there's no such thing as a free win in the NFL, the Cowboys will rightfully be the betting favorites for nearly every matchup in this upcoming season.

Love them or hate them, America's Team has been clearing this number for quite some time now. Regardless of what they may or may not do in the playoffs, Dallas has proven to be trustworthy enough throughout the regular season for there to be some value on a slight underdog bet here.

7 Carolina Panthers - 0 Wins After 5 Games (+600 Odds)

Backing the Panthers to have another slow start could pay dividends

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Easily considered to be the lowliest team in the NFL last season, the misery of the Carolina Panthers seems to have no end in sight. In addition to finishing with a league-worst regular season record of 2-15, the Panthers have only won a single game throughout the first five games in each of their last two seasons.

The team was two field goals away from going win-less in 2023 and there's not much room for optimism heading into 2024. The addition of Diontae Johnson should help provide Bryce Young with a much-needed receiving option, but that alone won't be enough to save a team as severely mismanaged as the Panthers.

While a showdown with the rebuilding Chargers may cause a bit of a sweat, the rest of the five-game slate will be in our favor, as the Panthers are set to be the underdogs in each of those contests:

Week 1: at New Orleans Saints

Week 2: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3: at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 4: Cincinnati Bengals

Week 5: at Chicago Bears

If you're looking to get some extra bang for your buck, a more juiced-up number such as this may be for you.

8 Chris Olave - Over 1025.5 Receiving Yards (-110 Odds)

Saints' premiere receiver will clear 1,000 yards for the 3rd consecutive time

Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

After being selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Chris Olave has steadily risen to stardom in the bayou. In spite of inconsistent QB play that has plagued the Saints for the better part of the last three years, Olave has managed to surpass the 1,025-receiving yard mark in his last two pro campaigns.

Chris Olave Career Stats Year Targets Receptions Yards TDs 2022 119 72 1,042 4 2023 138 87 1,123 5

An emerging talent who's showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, Olave should have no problems continuing to climb the charts. Given that HC Dennis Allen has made a point of saying that the Saints "...can get a lot more out of him." it seems rather safe to assume that Olave is in line for another 125+ target season.

Whether it's Derek Carr, Jameis Winston, or Andy Dalton throwing him the ball, Olave has proven that he is able to create big plays for New Orleans. Unlike some of the other WRs on this list who have legitimate QB concerns, bettors can rest easy knowing that their odds of cashing won't be hindered by injury or poor passing.

9 Saquon Barkley - Over 6.5 Rushing Touchdowns (-110 Odds)

Expect Barkley to find success behind an elite offensive line

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles made arguably the biggest splash in free agency with their signing of Saquon Barkley. Since entering the league in 2018, Barkley has long been revered as one of the premiere rushing talents in the league, and now he gets to run behind one of the top tanked offensive lines in the league.

Saquon Barkley Career Stats Year Carries Rushing Yards Rushing TDs 2018 261 1,307 11 2019 217 1,003 6 2020 19 34 0 2021 162 593 2 2022 295 1,312 10 2023 247 962 6

There's also cause to believe that with the retirement of center Jason Kelce, the Eagles will not be opting to use the "tush push" as much as they did last season when in short-yardage situations. Jalen Hurts is sure to get his fair share of rushing touchdowns, but a healthy Barkley should have no problem at all with making seven trips to the end zone behind blockers of this caliber.

In the only two seasons in which he played 16 games, Barkley shattered this number, recording 10 and 11 touchdowns respectively. Eagles running backs contributed seven rushing TDs last year.

10 Patrick Mahomes - Passing Yards Leader (+500 Odds)

It's never a bad idea to bet on Patrick Mahomes

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

While this bet may not have been plausible last season, the recent enhancements to the Kansas City Chiefs' receiving corps warrant a sprinkle on Patrick Mahomes to return to glory at five-to-one odds.

The presence of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and first-round burner Xavier Worthy should help take the top off of defenses and create multiple long ball opportunities for Mahomes, who already has a tendency for producing insane passing yard numbers, having led the league in 2022 and topped 4,700 yards in four times in six seasons.

This is more of a value bet than anything else, as the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming suspension of Rashee Rice will surely hinder the Chiefs' offense on some level. However, we're all familiar with Mahomes and the magic that he is capable of.

The best QB in the league just got a couple of shiny (and speedy) new toys and is seemingly only getting better. A chance to quintuple your account balance on a player of this quality doesn't come around that often.

All odds and futures are provided courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference. All salary and contract info courtesy of Spotrac.