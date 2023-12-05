Highlights As it can be difficult at times to grade defensive players, many deserving NFL defenders haven't been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

One of the key pieces of the Pittsburgh Steelers' famed Steel Curtain somehow never got the call to Canton.

If Darrelle Revis is in, legendary Raiders cornerback Lester Hayes should be as well.

It's quite easy to get into NFL debates surrounding offensive players, especially those at skill positions, as there are statistics for nearly everything they do on a football field.

But it's a bit different when it comes to defensive players. Sure, pass rushers can notch sacks, linebackers can be ranked by overall tackles, and defensive backs are typically judged on interceptions. But while those stats are important, they can sometimes be misleading ways to compare players.

Since it can be so tricky to grade defensive players, some deserving defenders haven't made the Pro Football Hall of Fame despite excellent credentials. Here are some of the best players of their day who deserve another look at enshrinement in Canton.

10 Mark Gastineau, DE

10 NFL seasons; New York Jets (1979-1988)

If a player with a shorter-than-average career (at least for a Hall of Famer) makes it to Canton, it's because they were dominant during their time. And there's no denying that Mark Gastineau was an elite pass rusher during his 10-year run with the New York Jets.

A second-round selection in 1979, Gastineau, who primarily played defensive end, was a five-time Pro Bowler, a four-time First-Team All-Pro, a one-time Second-Team All-Pro, and had three seasons in which he recorded 19 or more sacks, including a career-high 22 in 1984.

Gastineau had a prickly personality and could be quite self-promotional, which may have hurt him with Hall of Fame voters. Still, the Oklahoma native had a stretch of dominance that few players have ever matched and deserves enshrinement.

9 Jim Marshall, DE

20 NFL seasons; Cleveland Browns (1960), Minnesota Vikings (1961-1979)

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Marshall is sadly best remembered for the wrong reason as he returned a fumble nearly 70 yards in the wrong direction during a 1964 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

But Marshall was so much more than that, as evidenced by the fact that he played two decades of professional football.

A key member of the Minnesota Vikings' famed Purple People Eaters, the Ohio State alum only made the Pro Bowl twice but played in 270 consecutive games and notched 130.5 sacks.

Marshall has long been thought of as one of the greatest players -- either on offense or defense -- who has yet to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

8 Eric Allen, CB

14 NFL seasons; Philadelphia Eagles (1988-1994), New Orleans Saints (1995-1997), Oakland Raiders (1998-2001)

USA Today Sports

Most of the elite players on the Philadelphia Eagles' vaunted defense of the late 1980s and early 1990s played along the defensive line, Reggie White being the most notable name. But there were solid players in the secondary as well, and the best of them was Eric Allen.

And he continued to play at a high level with the New Orleans Saints and the Oakland Raiders as well.

Allen, who was taken in the second round of the 1988 NFL Draft out of Arizona State, was a six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro selection (one First-Team, two Second-Team). It’s important to remember that Allen achieved these accolades in an era when Deion Sanders, Rod Woodson, Darrell Green, and Aeneas Williams were all active.

Allen was especially dangerous when he got the ball in his hands. Of his 54 interceptions during his career, eight were returned for touchdowns.

7 Tommy Nobis, LB

11 NFL seasons; Atlanta Falcons (1966-1976)

The quality of the team for which someone plays can often factor into their case for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And legendary linebacker Tommy Nobis played for terrible teams.

The first overall selection by the expansion Atlanta Falcons in the 1966 NFL Draft, Nobis was one of few players Falcons fans could root for in the early days of the franchise.

Tackles weren't an official stat during Nobis' career, but the former Texas Longhorn unofficially had 294 of them during his first professional season, earning him NFL Rookie of the Year honors. For a little perspective, the official record for the most combined tackles in a season is 214, set by Hardy Nickerson for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1993.

Nobis, who died in 2017 at the age of 74, was a five-time Pro-Bowler, a two-time All-Pro selection, and a member of the 1960s All-Decade Team.

6 L.C. Greenwood, DE

13 NFL seasons; Pittsburgh Steelers (1969-1981)

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

There's certainly no shortage of 1970s Pittsburgh Steelers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on both sides of the football.

You've got the likes of Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris, Lynn Swann, and John Stallworth on offense. And you've got the likes of Mel Blount, Jack Ham, Jack Lambert, and "Mean" Joe Greene on defense.

Left out of Canton, however, is defensive end L.C. Greenwood, who was an integral part of the famed Steel Curtain that helped the franchise win four Super Bowls in six seasons.

Greenwood was a dominant force of those devastating Steelers defensive units and stepped up when it mattered most, the most prime example being when he sacked Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach four times in Pittsburgh's 21-17 victory in Super Bowl 10.

A six-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro, Greenwood, who passed in 2013, was also a member of the 1970s All-Decade Team but never got the call from Canton that he truly deserved.

5 Jared Allen, DE

12 NFL seasons; Kansas City Chiefs (2004-2007), Minnesota Vikings (2008-2013), Chicago Bears (2014-2015), Carolina Panthers (2015)

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

It can be easy to forget that football is a game, and it's meant to be fun. Jared Allen, who spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, and Carolina Panthers during his 12-year NFL career, always played football with infectious joy.

But that doesn't mean that Allen, a fourth-round selection in 2004 out of Idaho State, wasn't ferocious when he took the field.

The California native totaled 136 sacks for his career, leading the league in 2007 and 2011. He was named a First-Team All-Pro four times and was named to the Pro Bowl five times. Allen was inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor in October 2022 but is still waiting for Canton's call.

4 Lester Hayes, CB

10 NFL seasons; Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders (1977-1986)

It was interesting to see legendary New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis get into the Hall of Fame so soon after being eligible. Not because Revis isn't worthy as he clearly is, but because Lester Hayes hasn't gotten into the Hall with a very similar case.

Like Revis, Hayes had a relatively short career, only playing for 10 seasons with the Raiders, both in Oakland and Los Angeles.

But in those 10 seasons, he won two Super Bowl rings and made the Pro Bowl five times. In 1980, he led the league in interceptions with an incredible 13 picks, returning one for a touchdown, and was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year.

Hayes has been both a finalist and a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame on several occasions but has yet to receive the bust he deserves.

3 Darren Woodson, S

12 NFL seasons; Dallas Cowboys (1992-2003)

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Darren Woodson was a player who could do it all. Despite being a linebacker at Arizona State, he also played defensive end on occasion.

When the Dallas Cowboys scouted Woodson and ultimately drafted him with the 37th overall pick in 1992, they felt he was too small to play linebacker in the NFL but thought he was athletic enough to play safety. They were right.

Woodson excelled for the Cowboys at his new position and spent his entire 12-year career with America's Team, winning three Super Bowls and earning five trips to the Pro Bowl and three First-Team All-Pro selections.

It's strange to see a player who played for such a prominent team fail to make the Hall despite excellent credentials. Woodson has been a finalist in the past and needs another look.

2 Kevin Williams, DT/DE

13 NFL seasons; Minnesota Vikings (2003-2013), Seattle Seahawks (2014), New Orleans Saints (2015)

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings selected Kevin Williams with the ninth overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, and the Oklahoma State product was well worth it.

Splitting time between defensive tackle and defensive end, Williams recorded 10.5 and 11.5 sacks in his first two seasons, respectively, and ended his career with 63 total.

But while his sack totals diminished a bit over the year, Williams was best known for his ability to completely shut down the run. His running mate in this endeavor was fellow defensive tackle Pat Williams, with whom he famously formed "The Williams Wall."

During his 13-year career, which included one-year stints with the Seahawks and Saints after 11 years in Minnesota, Williams was a six-time Pro Bowler and a five-time First-Team All-Pro selection.

Also a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team, Williams should get a serious look from Hall of Fame voters in the coming years.

1 Patrick Willis, LB

8 NFL seasons; San Francisco 49ers (2007-2014)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee-born linebacker Patrick Willis played his college football at Ole Miss, and despite playing in the star-studded SEC, Willis seemed to stand out each and every week. As such, the San Francisco 49ers selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

And Willis didn't waste any time making an impact at the professional level. In his very first season, he led the league in solo tackles (136) and combined tackles (174) en route to winning Defensive Rookie of the Year. He also earned the first of five First-Team All-Pro selections. Willis also earned one Second-Team All-Pro selection.

While he only played eight seasons as his career was cut short due to injuries, Willis made the Pro Bowl seven times and is already a member of the 49ers Hall of Fame. One has to think he'll be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at some point in the near future.