Highlights Successful NFL teams benefit from strong fan atmospheres that can influence game outcomes, generating up to 140 decibels of noise.

Stadium-specific traditions and raw passion are essential in creating great fan atmospheres, beyond just the number of fans present.

Enhancements like video boards and concession stands further improve the fan experience in NFL stadiums, contributing to team success.

When you see a successful team in the NFL, you can be sure they have a strong fan atmosphere. The actions fans take in a stadium aren't just for their own pleasure—they can change the outcome of a game.

Numbers are important in creating a great fan atmosphere, but they aren't everything.

Rank Team Stadium Name Capacity 1 Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead 76,416 2 Seattle Seahawks Lumen Field 68,740 3 New Orleans Saints Caesars Superdome 83,000 4 Arizona Cardinals State Farm Stadium 63,400 5 Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field 81,441 6 Minnesota Vikings US Bank Stadium 73,000 7 Pittsburgh Steelers Acrisure Stadium 68400 8 Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium 70,000 9 New England Patriots Gillette Stadium 64,628 10 Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys 80,000

It's about stadium-specific traditions, deafening cheers, and displays of raw passion. The NFL itself is a game filled with passion and emotion, and the fans and the atmosphere they create are major ingredients that bring the sport to life. Here are the top 10 fan atmospheres in the NFL:

Related Ranking Every NFL Stadium by Seating Capacity NFL teams are building new stadiums in order to keep up with new league standards; here's a list of the stadiums ranked by capacity.

1 Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium

Chiefs Kingdom set an NFL record for noise levels

Credit: Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

You would expect one of the most successful franchises in modern NFL history to have the best fan atmosphere. Kansas City Chiefs fans, also called Red Coaters or Chiefs Kingdom, are the loudest in the NFL, and for good reason. Their noise level reached an astounding and NFL-record 142.2 decibels during a 2014 game.

It can be very demoralizing for opponents to have to play against such a noisy crowd. Perhaps, the Chiefs owe much of their success to their fans.

Work is ongoing to enhance the video boards, concession stands, retail areas, and restroom facilities at Arrowhead Stadium. These improvements will further enhance the fan atmosphere.

2 Seattle Seahawks, Lumen Field

Seattle's home crowd is so loud they got their own nickname, "The 12th Man"

Credit:Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are not strangers to winning games, as they have had 27 winning seasons.

The fans have been there through all of that, creating unreal experiences with their deafening cheers. The stadium itself makes games memorable with the structure made to keep the noise in.

Thanks to the overhead roof coverage, the fan noise level reaches up to 137 decibels. The fans had such a massive impact on the team during their most successful era in the early 2010s that they were bestowed with the nickname "The 12th Man".

3 New Orleans Saints, Caesars Superdome

Saints fans take in the action from one of the most storied buildings in the NFL

Credit: New Orleans Saints

Aside from being a beautiful edifice standing tall on Sugar Bowl Drive, the Caesars Superdome also has some eye-catching aesthetics that add life to every game. The bright lights are one of them. It gets even more beautiful at night when the New Orleans Saints are battling it out with their foes in primetime.

When it comes to noise and loud cheers, Who Dat nation is top-notch. The thunderous chants of the fans have been recorded at levels reaching up to 130 decibels.

That is equivalent to the sound of a jet engine from about 100 feet away. The fans have a famous “Who Dat” chant from where they sourced the fan name.

The partnership with EngageRM will only improve the fan atmosphere as the company is set to bring technological advancements to the stadium in the near future.

4 Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium

The Cardinals fanbase has remained rabid despite many lean years

Credit: Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals and their fans have seen very little success over the years. They have won only two NFL Championships in their history, with the most recent one coming as far back as 1947.

What is even more disturbing is that they are the oldest team in the NFL. The club, founded in 1920, has been a stranger to titles for much of its history.

However, their fans’ spirit will not be dampened by their lack of team success. The noise of the home fans during a game at State Farm Stadium usually reaches 102 decibels in the desert.

Even though the trophy cabinet is bare, the owners are improving the fan atmosphere going into the 2024 season by adding luxurious seats to create a better experience for high-end fans.

5 Green Bay Packers, Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field is the most iconic stadium in the NFL

Credit: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

An old-fashioned neighborhood, "Titletown District", surrounds the Green Bay Packers' longtime home, Lambeau Field. To reach the closest airport, you may need to drive for approximately two hours.

However, Lambeau Field is a stadium you definitely want to visit, especially during a Packers game. It breaks the 100-decibel mark as the fans maintain deafening cheers throughout Packers games. They can reach those massive noise levels because, despite the fact that it's one of the league's oldest stadiums, it also has the second-largest seating capacity.

The stadium sees extremely cold winter weather and sometimes a lot of snow, which adds to the experience. However, fans are so riled up during games they hardly notice the freezing temperatures.

The coldest game at Lambeau Field occurred during the NFC Championship Game on December 31, 1967, when the Green Bay Packers clashed with the Dallas Cowboys.

The game is famously known as the "Ice Bowl” as the temperature reached -13 degrees Fahrenheit. The Packers front office's renovation of the stadium in 2003 has improved the fan atmosphere. They have also adopted cashless policies and improved the network coverage around the stadium.

6 Minnesota Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium

The Vikings have created a unique atmosphere with their 'SKOL' chant

Credit: AP

U.S. Bank Stadium is home to the Minnesota Vikings and their fans, who go ballistic during games. U.S. Bank Stadium has gained recognition for its high decibel levels, earning its place among the NFL's most raucous arenas.

The fans’ noise levels reach an average of 98 decibels. The famous “Skol” chants are what you would hear most of the time. The chant involves fans clapping rhythmically and chanting "Skol" (a Norwegian/Swedish term for "cheers" or "good health") in unison to rally support for the team.

The chant starts off slow, and slowly builds up as the fans scream 'Skol!' and clap their hands over their head at a faster and faster rhythm. It's quite a sight to see and to hear.

It quickly became a beloved tradition at Vikings home games, adding to the unique atmosphere at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings got the inspiration from Iceland's national soccer team's Viking clap during the UEFA Euro 2016 tournament.

The Vikings adopted it, incorporating their own Viking heritage. The installation of 1600 DAS antennas, 300 amplifiers, and over 47 miles of fiber optic cable has also improved the high-speed upload and download capabilities to cater to the fans’ needs.

7 Pittsburgh Steelers, Acrisure Stadium

Terrible Towels waving and "Renegade" playing spell trouble for visiting teams

Credit: Pittsburgh Steelers

Formerly known as Heinz Field, Acrisure Stadium has hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2001. While the massive Heinz ketchup bottle's removal was disappointing following the name change, the stadium is still one of the nicer ones in the league.

The Stadium is undoubtedly the most striking edifice in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, sitting at the confluence of the three main rivers in the city and right next to beautiful PNC Park, where the MLB's Pirates play.

The Steelers’ fans, or Steeler Nation, as they prefer, have had every reason to stick with the club over the last half century.

The Steelers are tied for the record for the most Super Bowl victories among all NFL teams, with six (Patriots). Their pride shows as the stadium receives a noise level of up to 97 decibels. That's enough cheers for any slacking player to get his head in the game.

A recent tradition that has cropped up over the last decade or so sees the stadium play the song "Renegade" by the Styx at a crucial moment in the game when the Steelers need a big play, and surprisingly often, the team will will recognize that and make a big play to change the game shortly thereafter.

Steelers fans vigorously wave the "Terrible Towel" as a symbol of their unwavering support and enthusiasm for the team. Improvements to the stadium during the 2023 season include a charging station, updated restrooms, and escalators.

8 Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium

Colts fans fill up the massive stadium no matter what

Credit: Indianapolis Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium opened in 2008 as the Indianapolis Colts’ home, among other purposes. Their fan base is among the most passionate in the NFL. Lucas Oil was created to keep the roofs blazing with deafening cheers. The noise levels reach up to 99 decibels.

The stadium does justice to the “oil” in its name as it is a magnificent edifice covering 1.8 million square feet. The Colts’ fans make it more beautiful during games.

Their recent pre-game tradition is a beautiful sight to watch as the fans turn up the cheers when the light goes dim. The noise in the stadium is something “cool to hear” as the Club's director of events put it.

9 New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium

Massive success in the last two decades have turned game day in Foxborough into a party

Credit: New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have seen many successes in the past, and nearly all of them have occurred at Gillette Stadiu. The six-time Super Bowl champions owe many victories to their electrifying fan atmosphere.

Gillette Stadium was opened in 2002, and although it is a multipurpose stadium, the Patriots have a way of owning it whenever they're around.

Before Gillette Stadium, the Patriots played at Foxboro Stadium. They left Foxboro Stadium after the 2001 season, during which they won their first ever Super Bowl title, and moved to Gillette Stadium, which opened in 2002.

The stadium has a unique atmosphere. One of the most notable traditions is the “Keeper of the Light” which started in the 2023 season and pays homage to the tradition of lighthouses in the New England region. Tom Brady did the honors of ringing the fog bell to mark the beginning of the season.

Although the fans do their best to get loud, the stadium's structure has a way of fizzing out noise. So, Gillette isn't usually as noisy as many other NFL stadiums.

10 Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium

One of the most expensive stadiums in history delivers a great gameday fan experience

Credit: Dallas Cowboys

AT&T Stadium, also known as Jerry's World, is not one of the oldest stadiums in the NFL, and it is the 10th-most expensive stadium ever built. Nevertheless, Cowboys fans have quickly created an atmosphere befitting a five-time Super Bowl champion.

The stadium has a capacity of 80,000 seats and 105,000 including standing room. However, that's not even what makes it stand out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dallas Cowboys have the largest fanbase in the NFL, comprising a staggering 8.5 million supporters.

The fans' screams create an ecstatic atmosphere that has helped them to the 10th-best home winning percentage this century, including an undefeated regular season run at Jerry's World through the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The noise levels measure up to 95 decibels. That is about as loud as a subway train passing nearby.

“How ‘Bout Them Cowboys” is the fans' signature chant. The 300 suites and retractable roof have massively contributed to the fan experience over the years as well.

All statistical data is sourced from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.