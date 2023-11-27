Highlights Kickoff and punt return touchdowns can completely change the momentum of an NFL game.

Here's a look at the top 10 kick/punt returners in NFL history.

10 Eric Metcalf

On October 24, 1993, Eric Metcalf showcased his electrifying skills as a return specialist by sealing a victory for the Cleveland Browns with his second punt return touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers, demonstrating his ability to impact crucial moments.

Over his impressive 14-season NFL career, during which he played for seven teams, Metcalf accumulated 17,230 all-purpose yards and found the end zone 55 times, a dozen of those scores coming via punt returns (10) or kick returns (two). His versatility was evident in the diverse range of yards he gained: 5,572 receiving yards, 2,392 rushing yards, 3,453 punt return yards, and 5,813 kick return yards.

Metcalf's reputation as a dynamic return specialist was well deserved, marked by a unique combination of speed and agility that left defenders struggling to contain him. His exceptional contributions were recognized with three Pro Bowl appearances and a pair of All-Pro selections, showcasing his impact on the game throughout his illustrious career.

9 Billy Johnson

Billy "White Shoes" Johnson may be most famous for his distinctive touchdown celebrations, but his true legacy lies in his remarkable skill at reaching the end zone after fielding a kick.

In addition to his eye-catching dance moves, Johnson recorded six punt return touchdowns and two kick return scores during his 14-year NFL career, showcasing his ability to turn special teams plays into game-changing moments.

His knack for finding the end zone wasn't just about flair; it was a testament to his exceptional speed, agility, and vision on the field. Johnson led the league in punt return yards per attempt twice with the Houston Oilers (now the Tennessee Titans) in 1975 and 1977, solidifying his reputation as one of the most dangerous returners in the league during his era.

8 Josh Cribbs

A wide receiver and return specialist who went undrafted out of Kent State in 2005, Josh Cribbs primarily played for the Cleveland Browns during his 10-year NFL career and showcased remarkable versatility.

He ended his career tied for the most career kickoff return touchdowns (eight), a feat also achieved by Leon Washington, and currently sits in the No. 2 slot in that department. He is renowned for his toughness, keen vision, and knack for single-handedly shifting the momentum of a game through electrifying returns.

7 Leon Washington

Leon Washington was a dynamic and effective kick returner during his nine-year NFL career. Used both as a running back and return specialist, the Florida State product's skill set made him a valuable asset in the special teams unit. Despite not fitting the typical physical profile of a kick returner, Washington's speed, agility, and vision allowed him to excel in that role.

As mentioned, he recorded eight career kick return touchdowns, tying him with Josh Cribbs for second on the all-time list, showcasing his ability to make significant impact plays on special teams. Maintaining an average of 25.9 yards per kick return speaks to the two-time Pro Bowler's reliability and effectiveness in providing a favorable field position for his team.

6 Dante Hall

On a memorable October 5, 2003, the Kansas City Chiefs, trailing 23-17 with just 8:45 left in the fourth quarter, forced a punt from the rival Denver Broncos. Enter Dante Hall, the Chiefs' dynamic returner nicknamed "The Human Joystick."

Positioned deep for the return, Hall fielded a high-arcing punt inside his own 10-yard line. What followed was a mesmerizing display of agility and speed. Hall skillfully dodged a Denver defender, maneuvered away from a second tackler, and then, seemingly surrounded by five Broncos players, executed a breathtaking loop back to the left, nearly returning back to the goal line.

With a burst of acceleration and a symphony of blockers, Hall navigated the left sideline, scoring a 93-yard touchdown that catapulted Kansas City ahead 24-23, the final score that secured a victory. This remarkable play became emblematic of Hall's prowess, earning him a spot as a First-Team All-Pro that season.

That was one of six punt return TDs for Hall during his nine-year career, and he also had the same number of scores on kickoff returns.

5 Gale Sayers

Gale Sayers, primarily celebrated as a legendary running back for the Chicago Bears, revealed his exceptional versatility as an outstanding return specialist as well.

His remarkable career includes a pivotal moment where he set the NFL record with six extraordinary touchdowns in a single game in 1965, with two of those unforgettable scores coming from electrifying kickoff returns, showcasing Sayers' unmatched speed and agility.

These remarkable plays solidified his place in NFL history and contributed to the Chicago Bears' overall legacy. Elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977, Sayers' impact on the game extends beyond his statistics as his career was sadly cut short due to knee injuries.

In just seven seasons, which was really only five as he only appeared in two games in each of his final two years, Sayers recorded eight return touchdowns, six from kickoffs and two from punts.

4 Deion Sanders

While Deion Sanders is celebrated as one of the most exceptional cornerbacks in NFL history, he also demonstrated his versatility as an outstanding returner. His impact on the game extended well beyond defense, as he recorded nine career return touchdowns, showcasing his prowess on kickoff and punt returns.

One of the most memorable moments was on September 21, 1998, when Sanders propelled his Dallas Cowboys to victory against the New York Giants in a Monday Night Football performance for the ages.

"Prime Time" orchestrated a remarkable display by scoring the game's first touchdown with a 59-yard punt return, secured the last touchdown on a 71-yard interception return, and contributed in the middle with a 55-yard reception on offense. Sanders' ability to impact the game in multiple facets solidified his status as one of the most dynamic players in NFL history.

3 Brian Mitchell

Brian Mitchell, a versatile running back and return specialist who had stints with Washington, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the New York Giants, left an enduring mark with an impressive array of accomplishments.

Mitchell's remarkable 14-year career boasts four kickoff return touchdowns, accompanied by an additional nine punt return touchdowns, 12 rushing touchdowns, and four receiving touchdowns. His extensive contributions encompassed 1,090 kick returns covering 19,013 yards and 463 punt returns spanning 4,999 yards.

Securing his place in NFL history, Mitchell's 13 total special teams scores rank second all-time, while his nine punt return touchdowns claim the third spot in that category. He was a three-time All-Pro selection and won a Super Bowl, and his multifaceted skills and prolific special teams performances have etched his name in the annals of football greatness.

2 Cordarrelle Patterson

Cordarrelle Patterson made NFL history in 2022, cementing his status as the undisputed kickoff return king. During a matchup between his Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears, Patterson grabbed a kickoff three yards deep in the end zone and unleashed a breathtaking 103-yard sprint to the promised land, marking his ninth kickoff return touchdown.

With this incredible feat, Patterson claimed the throne as the NFL's record holder for kickoff return touchdowns, leaving behind his shared legacy with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington. Patterson's exceptional speed and knack for breaking tackles have set him apart, and he's not just breaking records; he's rewriting the playbook on dynamic returns.

With an impressive NFL record for the longest kickoff return touchdown at 109 yards as a rookie, Patterson proved his multidimensional skills would make him a force to be reckoned with on the field for years to come.

1 Devin Hester

Devin Hester, the human highlight reel of kick and punt returns, brought unparalleled excitement to the NFL for a decade.

Known for his electrifying speed and jaw-dropping agility, his record-setting career includes the impressive title of holding the most punt return touchdowns (14) and combined kick/punt return touchdowns (20) in NFL history.

One of his most iconic moments came in Super Bowl 41 with the Chicago Bears when he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts, making him the first in Super Bowl history to do so.

Beyond the stats, Hester's ability to single-handedly change the momentum of a game made him a fan favorite and a constant threat every time he lined up to return a kick. Whether in the regular season or on the grandest stage of the Super Bowl, Hester was a game-changer who left an indelible mark on the art of kick and punt returns.

