Highlights Tom Brady's unparalleled dominance includes seven Super Bowls and multiple passing records, cementing him as the G.O.A.T.

Patrick Mahomes has quickly climbed the ranks with championship wins, MVP titles, and exceptional passing numbers.

Peyton Manning set the bar high for QB play, earning Hall of Fame status with two Super Bowls and an impeccable resume.

There are, in any given time frame, historically great NFL players. Future Hall of Famers -- and current Hall of Famers, of course, if you go back far enough.

One thing about time frames, though, is that the sport of football evolves, coaching styles change, and it can be hard to compare eras. The great quarterbacks of the 1950s, for example, would almost certainly not hold a candle to Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers.

Top 10 NFL Players Since 2000 Player Key Stat Tom Brady Seven Super Bowl Wins Patrick Mahomes 50 passing touchdowns in 2018 Peyton Manning 539 career passing touchdowns Randy Moss 15.6 yards per reception Aaron Rodgers 70.7 completion percentage in 2020 Aaron Donald Three DPOY awards J.J. Watt More than 20 sacks in multiple seasons Ray Lewis Only player with 40 interceptions and 30 sacks Charles Woodson 65 interceptions Drew Brees 80,358 career passing yards

The time frame for this article stretches back until the year 2000 -- in part because we're closing in on the quarter-century mark since that year and in part because the year 2000 is about when the modern version of football really started to take shape.

In light of ESPN's recent list of top 100 professional athletes of the 21st century, we've decided to zero in on the top 10 NFL players in that same time frame.

It will surprise no one that this list is full of skill-position players, especially quarterbacks. While offensive line play is critical to team success on the football field, certain positions tend to have an larger impact on the game, and so it follows that some of the best football players would end up at these impactful skill positions.

Here, then, is the list.

Note: The years active noted in each heading indicate the years in which that player was active since 2000. Some players were active before 2000 as well.

Related Ranking the 15 Best NFL Quarterbacks of All Time Where does Patrick Mahomes rank among the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history?

1 Tom Brady (Years Active: 2000-2023)

After seven Super Bowls and holding every major passing record, Brady is the undisputed G.O.A.T.

Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY Sports

Widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady also has a case for the best NFL player of all time. He came into the league as an unheralded sixth-round draft pick for the New England Patriots, took over for Drew Bledsoe after Bledsoe got hurt, and seven Super Bowl rings later, the rest is history.

Other key numbers for Brady include five Super Bowl MVPs, 15 Pro Bowls, three NFL MVPs, and NFL records for passing yards and touchdowns.

Yeah, we'd say that's enough for Brady to be the top man on this list.

2 Patrick Mahomes (Years Active: 2017-Present)

Despite his late arrival this century, Mahomes is already in the G.O.A.T conversation.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

His career isn't even remotely close to being over, and Patrick Mahomes is already on the list of the top 10 NFL players since 2000. Not just on the list, but near the top. He could still pass Brady for best NFL player of this time period, if not all time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Patrick Mahomes' only Super Bowl loss came to Tom Brady's Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55, in a 31-9 blowout.

Just check these numbers:

Three Super Bowl championships

Three Super Bowl MVPs

Two NFL MVPs

Six Pro Bowl appearances.

Don't forget the numbers he put up in 2018, his first season as a starter: 5,097 passing yards and 50 passing touchdowns.

Only one other quarterback has done that, and that's Peyton Manning, who we'll get to very shortly. Mahomes achieved this feat in his just his second season in the league (he sat on the bench his rookie season, backing up Alex Smith).

As long as Mahomes is under center for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Chiefs will be in the playoff and championship hunt.

3 Peyton Manning (Years Active: 2000-2016)

Manning set a standard for QB play that influences the game we see today.

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

There was no way Peyton Manning wouldn't be on this list. He's a Hall-of-Famer, of course, with two Super Bowl championships leading two different teams -- the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. He was in the Pro Bowl 14 times and has the NFL record for most MVPs with five.

He threw for nearly 72,000 yards and tossed 539 touchdowns. He routinely battled Brady for AFC supremacy throughout the Aughts. And he's one of the best quarterbacks -- and football players in general -- of all time.

4 Randy Moss (Years Active: 2000-2013)

On his best day, Moss was unstoppable.

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking up the quarterback parade, we shift gears to wide receiver. Randy Moss is a Hall-of-Famer and was a six-time Pro Bowler. He is second on the list of career touchdown catches with 156, behind only Jerry Rice.

He averaged over 15 yards per reception and finished with over 15,000 receiving yards.

Those of a certain age will remember how unstoppable Moss could be, especially during his prime with the Minnesota Vikings. He led the league in touchdown catches five times. Even as a rookie, he had 10 catches of 40 yards or more.

Rice may have set the standard for receivers, but Moss is right there near the very top of the list.

5 Aaron Rodgers (Years Active: 2005-Present)

His Jets career has yet to take off, but what he did in Green Bay cannot be forgotten.

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Whether Aaron Rodgers belongs on a list of the best quarterbacks of all-time is debatable, but he definitely has been one of the best quarterbacks of the past 23 seasons.

The former Green Bay Packer and current New York Jet is nearing the end of his career and recovering from a season-ending injury that occurred just four snaps into the 2023 season, but he has the numbers that earn someone a place on this list.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aaron Rodgers is second all-time in NFL MVP wins, with four - behind only Peyton Manning.

He's only won one Super Bowl, but he's already tossed for almost 60,000 yards and over 400 touchdowns. He was also the MVP in that Super Bowl. He had a 70.7 completion percentage in 2020 and led the league in touchdown passes in 2016 and 2020 with 40 and 48.

Outside of Manning, Brady, and Mahomes, Rodgers has probably been the most dangerous quarterback to face since the year 2000. Others are close, or are in the process of establishing themselves, but they aren't there just yet.

6 Aaron Donald (Years Active: 2014-2024)

Hanging up his cleats after 10 seasons, Donald may have retired too soon.

Credit: Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

It's time to switch to the defensive side of the ball, with the recently retired Aaron Donald. He made the Pro Bowl in all 10 of his NFL seasons, he's an eight-time first-team All-Pro, and he's tied for the most Defensive Player of the Year nods of all time with three.

He also helped the Los Angeles Rams with the 2021-22 Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Donald is -- or, was -- one of those pass rushers who could single-handedly wreck an opponent's game plan. It's a bummer for Rams fans and football fans everywhere that he decided to retire after just 10 seasons.

7 J.J. Watt (Years Active: 2011-2022)

Watt could destroy an offense, making plays anywhere on the field.

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of recently-retired pass rushers, J.J. Watt, who hung it up in 2022, was another impactful force that often did serious damage to opposing offenses.

Watt made the Pro Bowl five times and was named a first-time All-Pro five times. He's the one tied with Donald for the most Defensive Player of the Year awards, with three. He is also the only player with more than 20 sacks in multiple seasons.

His 2014 season was a particular eye popper, with 20.5 sacks, 59 solo tackles, 29 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and an 80-yard pick-six.

Watt is one of the best defensive players we've seen over these past 23 seasons, and perhaps ever.

8 Ray Lewis (Years Active: 2000-2013)

Striking fear into offenses for over 15 years, Lewis may be the best LB of all time.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Staying on the defensive side of the football, we move to linebacker and Baltimore Ravens icon Ray Lewis.

The Hall of Famer made 12 Pro Bowls, was an All-Pro seven times, and a two-time Super Bowl champ. He was named the MVP of Super Bowl 35 and his signature dance fired up the Ravens and fans in Baltimore each week.

He racked up 1,568 solo tackles, leading the league three times in that category. He was the leader of the Baltimore defense, which was often among the best in the league, and he's the only player to have 40 sacks and 30 interceptions.

Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher of the Chicago Bears redefined middle linebacking during the Aughts, with Lewis being regarded slightly higher than Urlacher, who was also one of the top defenders of his time.

9 Charles Woodson (Years Active: 2000-2015)

As the only CB to ever win the Heisman Trophy, Woodson redefined secondary play.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive back Charles Woodson redefined cornerback play before switching to safety to finish off his career. He's a Hall-of-Famer who went to nine Pro Bowls. He was a three-time first-team All-Pro, and 2009 Defensive Player of the Year.

Oh, yeah, he also played on a Super Bowl-winning team.

Woodson picked off 65 passes during his career, leading the league twice. He even had three pick-sixes in 2009.

Ask anyone of a certain age who the best defensive back in football over the past 23 seasons has been, and the majority would likely say it's Woodson.

Ed Reed was great. Darrelle Revis shut down plenty of talented wide receivers. But Woodson did things that few others could.

10 Drew Brees (Years Active: 2001-2021)

After a shoulder injury jeopardized his career, Brees resurrected his career in New Orleans.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

We'll go back to quarterback to round off this list. Drew Brees played for 20 seasons, won a Super Bowl (and Super Bowl MVP), went to the Pro Bowl 13 times, earned one All-Pro selection, and won two AP Offensive Player of the Year awards.

Along the way, he also racked up over 80,000 passing yards -- leading the league in that category seven times throughout his career -- and threw for 571 passing touchdowns. He led the league in that category four times. The only real statistical blemish is that he threw double-digit amounts of interceptions on a fairly regular basis, once leading the league with 19.

Brees was often mentioned in the same breath as Manning and Brady -- these three were generally the top three quarterbacks in the league during the Aughts, before Rodgers arrived in Green Bay.

In fact, sports-bar debates over which one of the three was the best probably continue to this day.

Brees helped turn a moribund New Orleans Saints franchise into a perennial contender, and he finally brought the Lombardi Trophy to Louisiana. Not bad from a kid who went to Purdue University, which isn't exactly known as a quarterback factory or being a perennial college-football contender.

Brees was instrumental in helping the Saints shake the "Aints" derogatory nickname, and that, along with his gaudy statistics, means he gets to round out this list.

If you have quibbles with the order or believe a player was left off the list -- or one shouldn't be on it -- feel free to leave a comment.

Source: ESPN

All stats are courtesy of ESPN and Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.