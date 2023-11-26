Highlights The NFL is a cut-throat business, and revenge games are worth noting as individuals often make the most of their opportunities to prove themselves against the teams that gave up on them.

Paul Brown’s revenge against the Cleveland Browns was the "greatest win of his career" after being fired and watching the team he built (and named after himself) win a title.

Terrell Owens' revenge against the Philadelphia Eagles didn't go as planned, with the Hall of Famer's former team shutting him down and taking the W.

At the end of the day, the NFL is a cut-throat business. Early goodbyes are a common thing in any player or coach's career. It's simply part of the job. While some franchises have the self-awareness to know that they messed up, others have to learn the hard way.

With so many variables factoring into each season, trade, schedule, and roster, individuals rarely get the opportunity to avenge themselves against the teams that turned their back on them. That's why, more often than not, revenge games are worth being noted, as said individuals tend to make the most of their opportunities.

Whether it's a player returning to their former home, or a coach wanting to prove his former franchise wrong, these narratives always add a little extra juice to the contest. Just like playoff football, revenge is a dish that is best served cold.

Related Dorian Thompson-Robinson can win a playoff game for the Cleveland Browns The fifth-round rookie has already accomplished more than expected this season. Could he take the Browns on a deep playoff run?

10 Paul Brown vs. the Cleveland Browns

Paul Brown earns 14-10 win over Cleveland Browns

The only team to be named after a coach and co-founder, the Cleveland Browns actually fired the very man whom the franchise was named after. Paul Brown was a football legend in the state of Ohio. After leading Ohio State to its first-ever national title, he went on to deliver the Cleveland organization a total of seven titles between the All-American Football Conference and the NFL.

After a man by the name of Art Modell took over the franchise, Brown would be fired and forced to watch the team that he had built win the title only two years later. A few years afterward, Brown became one of the leading investors in a new franchise. Subsequently, he found himself as the head coach of that franchise, which would be known as the Cincinnati Bengals, who played at Paul Brown Stadium and played their inaugural season in 1968.

After seemingly taking a shot at his former team by giving the Bengals strikingly similar uniforms and colors to those of his former team, Brown would finally get his chance at redemption in 1970. The merger between the AFL & the NFL placed the Browns and the Bengals in the same division.

With two divisional games to be played between the teams each year, a new rivalry had been born. Despite falling just short during their first meeting, and refusing to shake hands with opposing coaches after the game, Brown would finally exact his revenge. The Bengals fell into a 10-0 hole early on, but Brown was able to rally his troops and ultimately guide them to a 14-10 victory. Despite having one of the most decorated careers in history, Brown would call it the "greatest win of his career."

9 Steve Smith vs. the Carolina Panthers

Steve Smith goes for season-high 139 yards

After dedicating 13 years to becoming the greatest receiver in the history of the Carolina Panthers organization, Steve Smith was released from the team in 2014. Whether it was his age or personality that resulted in his departure, the release came only three days after rumors had emerged that the Panthers were looking to trade him.

Thankfully for Smith, the Baltimore Ravens quickly signed him to a three-year deal just north of $10 million. The only thing that made the deal sweeter, was that it set up a Week 4 showdown against the Panthers. Prior to the contest, Smith went on record saying that if he was to ever face off against his former team, there would be "blood and guts everywhere."

Smith made good on his word. He gashed Carolina for seven receptions and a season-high 139 yards to go with two touchdowns. The most notable play of the game was when Smith turned a tipped pass from QB Joe Flacco into a 61-yard touchdown. With the Ravens winning the contest 38-10, it was safe to say that Smith delivered on the bloodbath that he had promised.

8 Randy Moss vs. the Dallas Cowboys

Randy Moss puts up iconic 3-163-3 stat line

Oftentimes, during the NFL Draft, teams draft the wrong player. Whether it's a bad scouting report or simply ignorance that is to blame for it, some end up paying a heftier price than others for their mistake. On Thanksgiving Day in 1998, Hall of Fame WR Randy Moss made sure that the Dallas Cowboys paid the ultimate price for passing him up on draft day.

Considered to be one of the greatest holiday performances in the history of the NFL, Moss would need only three catches to punish his favorite team for not making his childhood dream of playing for them a reality.

This game truly marked the beginning of what would be one of the greatest careers in NFL history. Three catches, three touchdowns, 163 yards. "The Freak" had his draft night dreams shattered, so he ruined Thanksgiving in Dallas. Call it even.

7 Drew Brees vs. the San Diego Chargers

Drew Brees dominates with 339 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and 121.9 passer rating

The shoulder of Drew Brees is responsible for one of the greatest "What ifs?" in NFL history. The brutal 2005 injury was the reason the San Diego Chargers decided to part ways with the future Hall of Fame signal-caller. It also allowed the New Orleans Saints to change the trajectory of their franchise right after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.

While it would take three years before the Saints would eventually face the Chargers, the two would finally get their dance card punched in the city of London in 2008. What resulted was an absolute shootout. Philip Rivers, who replaced Brees at the helm in San Diego, admittedly did his best.

However, Brees managed to play a perfect game, while Rivers had an interception on the day. Despite both QBs throwing for over 330 yards and three touchdowns, the turnovers made all the difference as a Cool Brees swept over Wembley Stadium. The Saints won 37-32 and Brees would go on to put up a perfect 4-0 record against the Chargers in his career.

6 Deion Sanders vs. the Atlanta Falcons

Sanders rubs salt in the wound with 93-yard INT return TD and a lot of high-stepping

While Deion "Prime Time" Sanders has recently made an entirely new name for himself as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, he'll forever be remembered for his time spent as one of the most elite defenders in the history of the NFL. After spending the first five years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons and helping them reach the playoffs, in 1994 Prime Time and Atlanta landed in Splitsville.

Matching Sanders' drive to win, the San Francisco 49ers signed the free agent to a one-year deal. This guaranteed Neon Deion a lump sum of cash, the chance at glory, and a guaranteed showdown against his former team. The perfect deal.

In Week 4 of the 1994 season, the time had officially come for Sanders to show Atlanta what they had left on the table. The Niners absolutely rag-dolled the Falcons, posting a final score of 42-3. The highlight play of the day was a 93-yard interception return from Sanders, who stared down the Atlanta sideline and high-stepped for more than 30 yards before waltzing into the end zone.

From being blown out by a conference rival to having one of the best players in franchise history exact retribution, it's arguably the second most embarrassing loss in the history of the Falcons franchise.

Related Who is DaRon Bland: the Cowboys defense's pick six machine In the wake of Trevon Diggs' season-ending ACL injury, second-year phenom DaRon Bland has restored faith in the Dallas secondary.

5 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Terrell Owens

Owens held to just three catches and 45 yards on 13 targets

Not every revenge game can go perfectly. Sometimes the house just wins, as was the case with Hall of Famer Terrell Owens. After an immaculate season with the Philadelphia Eagles that was capped off with Owens giving the team his all by playing in the Super Bowl with a broken leg, contract disputes resulted in his departure. Seemingly out of spite, T.O. signed with a divisional rival in Dallas.

As his first game against Philly in a Cowboys uniform was winding down, Owens' performance had only amounted to three catches for 45 yards despite seeing a whopping 13 targets on the day. Philly DBs (and Owens' former teammates) such as Lito Sheppard and Brian Dawkins knew how to get under Owens' skin by being physical and keeping him out of rhythm.

As the Cowboys found themselves in the red zone on a crucial drive, the presence of the legendary WR loomed large. With time ticking away, QB Drew Bledsoe aimed for pay dirt, only to throw a game-sealing pick-six to Sheppard as the Eagles exacted revenge on Owens and his new club in a 38-24 victory.

4 Jon Gruden vs. Oakland Raiders

Gruden wins Super Bowl against his former employer

The only reason this isn't considered the greatest revenge game of all time is that Jon Gruden wasn't allowed to complete a pass that night. The controversial play-caller was traded by the Oakland Raiders to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a pair of first and second-round picks and $8 million prior to the 2002 NFL season.

While the Raiders were compensated rather handsomely, it was Gruden who would have the last laugh. While the aforementioned Paul Brown was able to exact revenge on his former team, his efforts would pale in comparison to the shame that Gruden bestowed upon the Oakland organization.

On the grandest stage of them all, Super Bowl 37, Gruden found himself squaring off against the Raiders. What came after kickoff was nothing short of a defensive masterclass. Gruden's stacked defense secured five turnovers and three touchdowns en route to a 48-21 victory.

The performance was so dominant, that it's without a doubt the greatest revenge game by any coach in NFL history. Not to mention that it set the Raiders on a course of futility rarely seen in the NFL: they haven't won a playoff game since that fateful day, not even when Gruden returned to run things for a few years from 2018-2021.

3 Joe Montana vs. San Francisco 49ers

Joe Montana throws 2 TDs in comeback win over 49ers

In 1992, the 49ers were blessed with a cursed choice between QBs Joe Montana and Steve Young, both of whom were future Hall of Famers. Opting to go with the younger option for the sake of the future, Montana was allowed to request a trade and joined the Kansas City Chiefs before the 1993 season.

A year later, in Montana's final season in 1994, he was gifted what would be his only game ever against his former team. While both signal-callers are considered to be legends, Montana's thirst for vengeance put him over the top that day. Throwing for 203 yards and two touchdowns, Montana made the city of San Francisco and its NFL franchise think twice about the decision they'd made.

In true Montana fashion, he led the team back from down 14-7, scoring 17 unanswered points before a garbage-time San Francisco field goal made the final score 24-17 for the Chiefs. While Montana got the last laugh on that day, Young would get the Montana monkey off his back later that season as he led the 49ers to his first and the franchise's fifth Super Bowl title.

2 Tom Brady vs. New England Patriots

Brady shows Belichick and the Patriots he still had gas in the tank

It may not be the greatest revenge game from a numbers standpoint, but Tom Brady's single victory over Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots settled what otherwise would have been a never-ending debate. Responsible for the greatest dynasty ever seen in the history of football, the duo would finally find each other on opposite sidelines during a Week 4 duel in 2021.

After Brady's frustration with the organization finally hit a breaking point, he famously took his talents to Florida. They weren't able to do it in Brady's first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, but he did win them a Super Bowl. The next season in 2021, however, NFL fans everywhere got their wish as the architects of the Patriots dynasty were forced to turn on each other.

Not to mention the matchup gave us the best pre-game hype video in history, featuring Adele's Grammy-winning "Hello." While Brady would fail to find the end zone, a testament to Belichick's defensive genius, he would manage to engineer the game-winning drive that saw Ryan Succop nail the 45-yard field goal to give the Bucs the 19-17 win.

After winning a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay and beating his old boss Bill, Brady largely settled the debate about who was truly responsible for the Patriots' dynasty. Despite the low-scoring affair, the sheer amount of history between these two individuals is more than enough to credit this game as one of the greatest revenge games in NFL history.

1 Brett Favre vs. Green Bay Packers

Favre is flawless in victorious return to Lambeau

Widely considered by many (including us) to be the greatest revenge game of all time, Hall of Famer Brett Favre's return to Lambeau Field was simply iconic. After 16 years with the Green Bay Packers, and a one-off with the New York Jets, Favre did the last thing any Cheesehead could have imagined: he signed with the rival Minnesota Vikings in 2009.

He was officially an NFC North rival. While Aaron Rodgers is considered to be one of the best of this generation, Favre still had a few more lessons to teach him. Throwing for 271 yards and three touchdowns, Favre successfully dominated his former team.

The only thing that makes it sweeter? He did it twice. Favre pulled off the divisional sweep against the Packers that year and took the divisional title with him on the way out. The 30-23 win over the Packers also made Favre the first quarterback in NFL history to beat every one of the league's 32 teams.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.