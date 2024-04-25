Highlights Nikola Jokić's remarkable playoff stats exceed his regular season stats significantly.

Jokić ranks in the top 10 in points and top 20 in rebounds and assists in NBA playoff history.

Jokić dominated in incredible performances, setting historical records and sparking the Nuggets to victories.

Nikola Jokić opened up the NBA playoffs with a couple of massive performances against the Los Angeles Lakers. Both were outrageous individual efforts that could possibly sneak into his top 10 playoff games.

Jokić has been nothing short of spectacular during the last four seasons. He is already a two-time Most Valuable Player award winner and is likely to add a third to that collection this season.

Not only has Jokić been spectacular in the regular season, but he is the reigning Finals MVP after leading the Denver Nuggets to their first-ever championship last season. It was a postseason that included some monster performances.

His jump in statistics from the regular season to the postseason is phenomenal for a multi-time MVP winner. He has higher career averages in the playoffs in points per game, rebounds per game, assists per game, and three-point percentage.

Nikola Jokić career statistics in regular season vs playoffs Category Regular season Playoffs PPG 20.9 27.5 RPG 10.7 12.2 APG 6.9 7.3 FG% 55.7% 53.1% 3P% 35.0% 41.2%

His overall statistics in the playoffs are incredible, as he is in the top 10 all-time in average points per game in the NBA playoffs. He is in the top 20 for rebounds per game and assists per game in the playoffs as well.

He is the only NBA player in history to be in the top 20 in all three categories. He also ranks seventh of all players in true shooting percentage in playoff history.

Jokić's remarkable talent not only translates well to the playoffs, but it also dominates and demoralizes teams in the playoffs.

Last year, he became the first player to ever lead all players in total points, rebounds and assists over an entire postseason. He achieved that feat while only playing 20 games, which was the same amount as the Boston Celtics, who lost in the Eastern Conference Finals.

His playoff run last year consisted of many amazing performances, but so have his other playoff runs.

Here are Nikola Jokić's 10 best playoff performances:

1 May 16, 2023 - Game 1 vs Lakers

Jokic was an unstoppable force that got the Nuggets to an early series lead

Jokić was on a mission against the Lakers last season. The Lakers had consistently had the Nuggets' number in the previous playoff series prior to this series.

Jokić wasn't going to let that happen again and proved that in game one of the series.

Nikola Jokić stat line - May 16, 2023 Category Points Rebounds Assists FG% Steals+Blocks Totals 34 21 14 70.6% 2

This game is Jokić's best playoff game to date, both statistically and on film. He was dominant, especially in the first half where he dropped 19 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 assists.

It was a huge kick-start for the Nuggets in the series and helped them get out to an 18-point first-half lead, which was big enough to outlast the Lakers' second-half comeback.

2 May 11, 2023 - Game 6 vs Suns

The most dominant Jokić games do not always have the most eye-popping stats

Jokić and the Nuggets blew the brakes off the Phoenix Suns in the sixth and final game of their series against them from the tip-off.

Nikola Jokić stat line - May 11, 2023 Category Points Rebounds Assists FG% Steals+Blocks Totals 32 10 12 72.2% 4

Although Jokić's stat line was incredible in this game, it's not as outstanding as some of his other playoff games. Despite not having the best stats, his performance from the start was so good that he barely had to contribute in the second half.

In the first quarter of the game, Jokić already had 14 points with four rebounds and five assists with a steal and a block, leading the Nuggets to an 18-point lead.

His pure dominance in the first half got them a 30-point lead at the half, which was insurmountable for the Suns and locked the Nuggets into the Western Conference Finals.

3 May 7, 2023 - Game 4 vs Suns

Jokić's offensive explosion wasn't enough to pull out the win

Jokić scored his career-high in playoff points in this game against the Suns last season.

Nikola Jokić stat line - May 7, 2023 Category Points Rebounds Assists FG% Steals+Blocks Totals 53 4 11 66.7% 1

His 53 points came from 20/30 from the field, a staggering percentage mark for a playoff game.

The game was close throughout, having 16 lead changes and 12 ties, but Kevin Durant and Devin Booker both scored 36 points on a combined 25/37 from the field.

Booker and Durant's dominance combined with five threes from Landry Shamet allowed the Suns to pull away late, making Jokić's career-high game end in a loss.

4 May 5, 2023 - Game 3 vs Suns

The Suns had no answer for Jokić this series

Yes, three out of Jokić's top five playoff games came in one series, and two of them were in losses. He played like a raid boss in this series.

The Suns had no answer for him at all. Their only solution was to outshoot the Nuggets, which they happened to do in both of their home games.

Nikola Jokić stat line - May 5, 2023 Category Points Rebounds Assists FG% Steals+Blocks Totals 30 17 17 57.9% 1

This was one of the two losses Jokić had against the Suns, but it wasn't due to his performance.

In his 42 minutes during the game, he was a plus-five in a game where they lost by seven. The Nuggets were outscored by 12 in the six minutes Jokić was off the court.

Booker and Durant absolutely dominated this game. Booker dropped 47 points on 80 percent from the field in one of the most incredible individual efforts in a playoff game.

5 June 7, 2023 - Game 3 vs Heat

Jokić and Murray made history as the Nuggets cruised to a win

Jokić and Jamal Murray became the first pair of teammates to both put up 30-point triple-doubles in the same game in NBA history, regular season and playoffs.

Nikola Jokić stat line - May 16, 2023 Category Points Rebounds Assists FG% Steals+Blocks Totals 32 21 10 57.1% 2

Jokić and the starters dominated their minutes in this game, as every starter was at least a plus-10 or higher and every Miami Heat starter was a minus-10 or lower.

Jokić played within his game in this contest and let the game come to him, which made it just another day on the job for him, but was a dominant performance from start to finish.

6 May 3, 2021 - Game 3 vs Trail Blazers

Jokić had an incredibly well-rounded performance in 65 minutes played

Yes, Jokić, the heralded unathletic, slow big man at the time, played 65 minutes in an NBA playoff game, which is a big part of why it is so impressive.

His per-36 numbers for this game are a lot less impressive.

Nikola Jokić stat line - May 16, 2023 Category Points Rebounds Assists FG% Steals+Blocks Totals 33 18 14 52% 3

A big man playing 65 minutes in the modern NBA is unheard of as it was the most minutes in an NBA playoff game since 1953.

It is the sixth-most minute played in any NBA game.

What is more impressive is that Jokić was a plus-five in those 65 minutes, meaning that in the three minutes he was off the court, the Nuggets were outscored by eight points.

Although he only scored three points during the four overtimes, his 24 second-half points helped the Nuggets stay in the game to give them a potential chance to win the game.

7 April 25, 2019 - Game 6 vs Spurs

Jokic's first outburst in the playoffs was a spectacular one

Jokić has yet to win a playoff game where he scores 40 or more, but his individual performances remain impressive.

Nikola Jokić stat line - May 16, 2023 Category Points Rebounds Assists FG% Steals+Blocks Totals 43 12 9 63.3% 3

In what was only his sixth playoff game, Jokić proved that he had another level in him. Before his MVP trophies and elite playoff runs, Jokić was considered a great player, but not elite.

This game and series changed people's perspectives. Jokić had a near triple-double in the first half, but took over in the second half.

Most of the games where Jokić finds his teammates struggling to score are the games where he scores more, which is why he has yet to win in a 40-point performance.

He put up 27 of his 43 points in this contest in the second half, mostly due to the rest of his teammates only shooting 25 percent in that half.

8 April 29, 2019 - Game 1 vs Trail Blazers

Jokić's flashes of greatness in his first playoff run proved he was going to be an all-time great

Jokić put up one of his best all-around performances in this game. He had multiple steals and blocks, showing he could be effective defensively and was an offensive powerhouse.

Nikola Jokić stat line - May 16, 2023 Category Points Rebounds Assists FG% Steals+Blocks Totals 37 9 6 61.1% 5

Jokić's biggest critique at the time was his lack of defense, which was valid, but he showed up in this game adding three steals and two blocks.

The third quarter of this game was when he took over and dominated, scoring 15 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out three assists.

For the game he was a plus-16 and made Enes Freedom look like grilled chicken on defense.

9 June 1, 2023 - Game 1 vs Heat

His NBA Finals debut wasn't met with any speed bumps

Jokić absolutely dominated this game while only taking 12 shots. He didn't need to take any more than he did because he was so effective.

Nikola Jokić stat line - May 16, 2023 Category Points Rebounds Assists FG% Steals+Blocks Totals 27 10 14 66.7% 2

He had a first-half double-double with 10 points and 10 assists on 100% shooting from the field and was a plus-18 in his 19 minutes.

Nothing the Heat threw at Jokić was going to stop him. He was inevitable.

It was one of those individual performances that demoralized the other team as it felt like the beginning of the end of the Heat's incredible underdog run.

10 April 22, 2024 - Game 2 vs Lakers

Jokić capped off the Nuggets' 10th straight win over the Lakers with a ridiculous triple-double

Jokić matched all other players in NBA playoff history combined with his fourth playoff game with 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in this game.

Nikola Jokić stat line - May 16, 2023 Category Points Rebounds Assists FG% Steals+Blocks Totals 27 20 10 56.3% 2

Jokić added a double-double in the first quarter, but the Nuggets struggled as a team and found themselves down 20 points in the third quarter.

Jokić helped spark their comeback and was a +16 in the second half. He added a near triple-double in the second half alone with 15 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

The Nuggets fought their way back and ultimately won on a Murray buzzer-beater.

The rest of this year's playoff run is yet to be seen, but based on the start of the playoffs, it seems more spectacular Jokić performances are coming.