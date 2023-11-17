Highlights Passing yards is a fun stat for quarterbacks, indicating an ability to move the ball on offense, but not necessarily success in the win column.

Jameis Winston led the league in passing yards in 2019 but still did not get his contract renewed, showcasing flaws in his game.

Only one guy on this list won a Super Bowl during the season in question and only two won the NFL MVP, but there are three guys that also led the league in interceptions on this list as well.

Passing yards is a fun stat for NFL quarterbacks. While it's great to rack up numbers, a lot of passing yards means a lot of passes, which also means a lot more opportunities for turnovers, which some on this list really struggled with.

However, while plenty of QBs win titles without being the league's passing leader, it is normally a good indication of how someone’s season went. Since the 2000 season, only eight of those 23 campaigns have seen the passing yards leader miss out on the playoffs. Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 passing seasons in NFL history, ranked by yards.

Read more: Chicago Bears and the QB: A constant Achilles heel

10 Jameis Winston - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019)

5,109 yards, 60.7 completion percentage, 33 TDs, 30 INTs

The last example of a quarterback leading the league in passing yards but not making the playoffs came in the 2019 season when Winston threw for 5,109 yards. The fact that Winston led the league in passing yards, the eighth most in history at that time, and still did not get his contract renewed shows how passing yards are just a part of a bigger statistical story.

In 2019, he became the first quarterback to throw for 30 or more touchdowns and 30 or more interceptions in the same season. Imagine that, leading the league in both passing yards and interceptions. He also led the league in pick sixes, with seven that year. In fact, his first and last passes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were both returned for a scores.

The next year, he joined Tampa Bay's division rivals, the New Orleans Saints, and watched his replacement, Tom Brady, not only guide them to the playoffs for the first time since the 2007 season, but also win them a Super Bowl. Despite the passing yards in 2019, Brady's performance in 2020 with a very similar supporting cast showed that Winston was indeed the problem in Tampa.

9 Ben Roethlisberger - Pittsburgh Steelers (2018)

5,129 yards, 67.0 completion percentage, 34 TDs, 16 INTs

Roethlisberger threw for 5,109 yards in the 2018 season in what was kind of his swan song, as he failed to throw for more than 4,000 yards in any of his final three years as a pro before retiring after the 2021 season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs in 2018, but the blame for that certainly couldn't be laid at Big Ben's feet as he set career highs in both passing yards (also led the league) and touchdowns, though his 16 picks also led the NFL.

8 Drew Brees - New Orleans Saints (2013)

5,162 yards, 68.6 completion percentage, 39 TDs, 12 INTs

In the first of four appearances on the list, Brees threw for 5,162 yards in 2013 as the New Orleans Saints ultimately fell short against the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round game. He also threw for 39 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in what was a golden period of his career. Despite his 5,000+ yard season, Brees didn't even make an All-Pro team in 2013.

7 Drew Brees - New Orleans Saints (2012)

5,177 yards, 63.0 completion percentage, 43 TDs, 19 INTs

The year before in 2012, Brees threw for even more yards in spite of their 7-9 record as a team. Not only did he throw for 5,177 yards, but he also threw for 43 touchdowns, serving as one of the shining lights of a disappointing year for the Saints, who at that point had only won one playoff game since being crowned Super Bowl champions after the 2009 season.

In fact, the Saints have only won three of their seven playoff games since 2012. While Brees led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns, his 19 interceptions also topped the NFL and represented the second-highest single-season total of his career.

6 Drew Brees - New Orleans Saints (2016)

5,208 yards, 70.0 completion percentage, 37 TDs, 15 INTs

Sensing a pattern here? This was yet another season where Brees excelled despite the team’s overall struggles, as they once again went 7-9. However, 5,208 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions did earn him a Pro Bowl selection.

It was Brees' third straight season leading the league in passing, but also the Saints' third straight season below .500. Somewhat surprisingly, the Saints didn't have winning seasons in five of the seven campaigns in which Brees led the league in passing.

5 Tom Brady - New England Patriots (2011)

5,235 yards, 65.6 completion percentage, 39 TDs, 12 INTs

In any other season, Brady would have led the league in passing, but was instead pipped by Brees (more on that later). TB12 threw for 5,316 yards in 2011, as well as 39 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Strangely, this was the only season in an eight-year span from 2010 to 2017 where Brady didn't receive any MVP or Offensive Player of the Year votes.

The New England Patriots went on to a 13-3 record, comfortably winning the AFC East by a five-win margin before suffering the ultimate heartbreak in Super Bowl XLVI, once again at the hands of Eli Manning's New York Giants.

4 Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs (2022)

5,250 yards, 67.1 completion percentage, 41 TDs, 12 INTs

The only player on this list to win a Super Bowl during the season in question and one of just two to win MVP, Mahomes improved on his otherworldly 2018 numbers, which missed out on this list at number 11, as the Kansas City Chiefs went on to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona. On his way to his second career MVP, Mahomes threw for 5,250 yards and 41 TDs, both of which led the league, in a brilliant campaign that proved the youngster's best days are still in front of him.

3 Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2021)

5,316 yards, 67.5 completion percentage, 43 TDs, 12 INTs

Brady retired following the end of the 2021 season, before unretiring 40 days later for one last ride. He would have felt there was unfinished business after a 13-4 season ended in Divisional Round heartbreak against the Los Angeles Rams, with a comeback for the ages ultimately falling short after a late game-winning field goal by the Rams.

Brady rolled back the years with an excellent season, one that would end with his career high in passing yards, with 5,316 yards. That total led the league, and so did his 43 touchdown passes, as he finished second in MVP voting and earned a Second-Team All-Pro selection.

2 Drew Brees - New Orleans Saints (2011)

5,476 yards, 71.2 completion percentage, 46 TDs, 14 INTs

To have four of the top ten best passing yard totals in any season simply shows Brees’ Hall of Fame credentials. He's as prolific as any QB has ever been, and is surely a shoo-in to be inducted in Canton on his first try in 2026.

Leading the league with 5,467 yards, Brees broke the record previously set by Dan Marino way back in 1984. 2011 was arguably the greatest quarterback season of all-time, with three players in Brady, Brees, and Matthew Stafford all throwing for more than 5,000 passing yards and Eli Manning falling 67 yards short of the 5k club.

Aaron Rodgers would win MVP after 4,643 yards, 45 touchdowns, just six interceptions, and, most importantly, an NFL-best 15-1 record. Brees threw for 5,476 yards as well as 46 touchdowns (the seventh most in any NFL season) and 14 interceptions to earn his second Offensive Player of the Year award in four seasons.

The Saints would finish 13-3 and go into the playoffs on the back of a six-game win streak. After beating the Detroit Lions 45-28 in the Wild Card round, the Saints fell short in the Divisional round, losing 36-32 to the San Francisco 49ers.

1 Peyton Manning - Denver Broncos (2013)

Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports



5,477 yards, 68.3 completion percentage, 55 TDs, 10 INTs

Ten seasons on from Manning’s 2013 campaign, his record of 5,477 passing yards still ranks at the very top of the single season leaderboard and hasn't really been sniffed since. This campaign would ultimately end with a shocking 43-8 loss to Seattle in Super Bowl XLVIII, but this season will live long in the memory of NFL fans.

Manning would earn his fifth and final career MVP after his efforts in the 2013 campaign, with his 55 passing touchdowns also setting an NFL record. This Broncos offense helmed by the Sheriff is arguably the greatest of all-time, as it set a new NFL mark for points in a season with 606, which computes to an insane 37.9 points a game. He also had two 1,000-yard receivers, a 1,000-yard rusher, and four receivers with 10+ touchdown passes.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: Last 10 teams to start 8-1 and how their seasons turned out