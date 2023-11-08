Highlights Joshua Dobbs proved that even as a backup quarterback who comes on in relief mid-game, you can lead your team to victory in the NFL.

Dobbs' Week 9 performance in his team's comeback win was a refreshing sight, but he's not the first QB to come on in relief and put on a big performance in a win.

Backups like Jeff Rutledge, A.J. Feeley, and Steve Grogan have had big games in relief, but so have guys like Brett Favre and Ben Roethlisberger, who are well-known as great starting QBs but had to play the role of reliever once or twice in their careers.

There are no jobs where you can expect to perform at a high level within your first week. Whether you are a car salesman, telemarketer, or a supermarket stocker, you are not expected to be perfect straight away. The same goes in the NFL. However, Joshua Dobbs disproved this theory in the Minnesota Vikings’ thrilling comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Being a quarterback is about more than just throwing a ball. You have to be able to process information quickly, whether this is being told what play to go with, or learning the playbook in the first place. The game plan changes each week, as does the playbook as a result.

That's why it's always tough for a guy who wasn't preparing to start, to be thrown into the fire mid-game and put up a respectable performance. Dobbs showed that you can do a lot more than have a respectable performance—you can lead your team to a win. Here are the top 10 performances by QBs who came on in relief to lead their team to victory.

10 Steve Grogan - New England Patriots 26 Los Angeles Raiders 23 (January 1, 1987)

In Week 8 of the 1987 NFL season, the New England Patriots hosted the Los Angeles Raiders, and it looked like it could have been a difficult afternoon for the home team after their quarterback Tony Eason went down with a separated shoulder midway through the first quarter.

Grogan, 34, came on in place of Eason and guided the Patriots to victory. The first drive ended in just a field goal, but the veteran would end the day with 282 yards passing, one touchdown, and one interception. Under Grogan's guidance, the Patriots stormed out to a 23-6 lead before the Raiders mustered a comeback with 17 unanswered points to level the game at 23-23.

The Patriots started their final drive with 46 seconds remaining and Grogan managed to push them down the field with a 40-yard toss to Stanley Morgan to get them near field goal range. He threw an incomplete pass on fourth down with 15 seconds left, but there was a penalty for pass interference on the Raiders. Tony Franklin’s ensuing 37-yard field goal attempt was wide, but Lionel Washington was offside. They were given yet another chance, which Franklin did not waste.

9 Steve Grogan – Patriots 14 Buffalo Bills 3 (October 13, 1985)

Grogan makes back-to-back appearances on the list as one of the better backups the NFL has seen. He was placed in a similar spot two years prior to the Raiders performance, which could be why he was so comfortable in that situation already.

Rather than due to injury, this time Grogan replaced Eason because the latter was benched after a brutal 8-for-16 start that included two interceptions. Funnily enough, Grogan would go on to throw for exactly 282 yards and one touchdown once again, but this time he avoided the interception as the Patriots cruised to a 14-3 victory over Buffalo. The performance would cement Grogan as the starter for the next few weeks as well.

8 Brett Favre - Green Bay Packers 24 Cincinnati Bengals 23 (September 20, 1992)

Initially drafted by the Falcons in the second round of the 1991 NFL Draft, Favre was traded to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a first round pick the next year. He did not start right away for Green Bay, initially playing behind Don Majkowski. Favre got his chance after Majkowski went down with an injury, but the youngster did not have the best start to the game with a whopping four fumbles, though somehow none of them resulted in turnovers.

The fans were not happy. Favre and the Packers would start the fourth quarter down 17-3—that's when the unproven Favre inspired a brilliant comeback, with two touchdown passes to Sterling Sharpe and Kitrick Taylor, the latter resulting from a drive that started with 1:07 remaining. This would be the game that kick-started Favre’s career.

With Majkowski out for four weeks, Favre got the chance to stake his claim as the QB1, and he did not look back, starting the final 13 games of the season and earning his first of many Pro Bowl nods. He went on to break all the major passing records, won three straight MVPs from 1995-1997, won a Super Bowl in 1996, had his jersey number retired by Green Bay, and was a first ballot Hall of Famer.

7 Marc Wilson – Los Angeles Raiders 28 Seattle Seahawks 14 (October 7, 1984)

After just four passing attempts and zero completions, Jim Plunkett went down with an injury and was replaced by Wilson. The Raiders would go onto beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-14, with Wilson throwing for 309 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

This would include a brilliant 58-yard pass to Marcus Allen. On a third and three play from their own 42-yard line, Wilson lined up in a three-end formation and threw it downfield to Allen, who hauled it in and chugged all the way to pay dirt to give the Raiders a 21-14 lead from which they never looked back.

6 Ryan Fitzpatrick - St. Louis Rams 33 Houston Texans 27 (November 27, 2005)

Against a team that he would eventually play for (no surprise there), Fitzpatrick had a dream NFL debut in Week 12 of the 2005 NFL season. Starter Jamie Martin went down with a concussion after just two completed passes from three attempts for 14 yards, allowing the seventh-round pick out of Harvard to play in his first NFL regular season game. This game would introduce ‘Fitzmagic’ to the NFL world.

The Rams went down 17-0 early, and with a 4-6 record going into the game, they knew it was a must win with only a few game weeks left. They got some points back, as Torry Holt caught a 19-yard touchdown reception from Fitzpatrick. However, they would go down 24-10 again before making it 24-17 as the third quarter ended.

Enter, Fitzmagic. Running back Steven Jackson would run in for a one-yard touchdown and, after a Kris Brown field goal, Fitzpatrick kept the Rams within striking distance with a 43-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Bruce with less than 30 seconds left. They had to resort to an onside kick, which was incredibly recovered by Holt, who was involved again as Fitzpatrick found him with less than 10 seconds left to set up the game-tying field goal that sent this one to overtime.

The Texans had the ball first but would fail to convert a third down and were forced to give the ball back to the Rams. Fitzpatrick found Holt with multiple passes to move down the field before throwing a screen pass to Kevin Curtis, who took it to the house for a 53-yard touchdown. Fitzpatrick would end the day with 310 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

5 Brad Johnson - Minnesota Vikings 31 New Orleans Saints 24 (November 8, 1998)

Johnson is best known for serving as the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they beat the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII, but there was once a time when he played for the Vikings, who took him in the ninth round of the 1992 NFL Draft.

Minnesota’s 1998 season is infamous thanks to a Gary Anderson missed field goal against the Falcons in the Conference Championship that cost them a place in the Super Bowl despite a 15-1 season. Randall Cunningham was the starting quarterback for most of that season, but Johnson had started the campaign as QB1.

In the Week 10 clash with New Orleans, Johnson, now the backup, came in when Cunningham sustained an injury and ended up guiding them to victory with 316 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. The stats suggest it was not a perfect performance, but he helped guide the team back to winning ways after suffering their only regular season loss of the year to Tampa Bay in the previous week.

4 A.J. Feeley – Philadelphia Eagles 24 Atlanta Falcons 17 (December 31, 2006)

On the final week of the 2006 regular season, the Eagles kicked a field goal to open the scoring in the first quarter. Word then went around that the Dallas Cowboys lost. With the win no longer needed for Philadelphia to secure the division, head coach Andy Reid pulled out his starters, including quarterback Jeff Garcia.

So Feeley came in, and he did a bang-up job on mop up duty, throwing for 321 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. It ended up being backup against backup as Michael Vick went down with an ankle injury, allowing Matt Schaub to come in for the Falcons.

Feeley found the end zone through passes to Matt Schobel and Jason Avant before what would end up being the winning touchdown throw to Hank Bassett, who turned on the after-burners for an 89-yard score.

3 Earl Morrall – Baltimore Colts 35 New York Jets 20 (December 19, 1970)

Morrall is best known for serving as Joe Namath's unwilling patsy during Super Bowl III, when Namath guaranteed a victory despite Morrall's Colts being double-digit favorites. Morrall had led the Colts for most of that 1968 season and even won the NFL MVP, usurping Johnny Unitas as the starter in the process. Over the next few years, the QB1 role would change hands several more times.

Unitas replaced Morrall in their Super Bowl III loss, and Morrall replaced Unitas in their Super Bowl V win a couple of years later. This back-and-forth game against the Jets, a repeat of the aforementioned Super Bowl III loss, came during the season that ended up in Super Bowl glory for the Colts.

Morrall found Eddie Hinton twice for 25- and 7-yard touchdown passes in the first half as it ended 14-14. He would find Jimmy Orr with an 18-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to take the lead. The Jets would not score a single touchdown in the entire second half, managing just two field goals.

However, there would be just one point separating the two teams in the fourth quarter before Morrall's 41-yard touchdown pass to Ray Perkins and a Ted Hendricks fumble return sealed the game for Baltimore. Morrall would end the game with four touchdowns, one interception, and 348 passing yards.

2 Jeff Rutledge - Washington Redskins 41 Detroit Lions 38 (November 4, 1990)

The Detroit Lions and Washington Redskins met in Detroit for a conference showdown. It seemed for a while that it would be a comfortable Lions win, as future Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders had a big say, with 104 yards rushing and one touchdown.

Stan Humphries started for the Redskins but threw for 159 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions before being directed to the pine. Rutledge came on in relief and had two total touchdowns, did not throw an interception, and managed to throw for 363 yards.

Washington started the fourth quarter down 38-21—and that's when Rutledge got into his groove. He found Gary Clark on a 34-yard touchdown pass and then ran in for a 12-yard rushing touchdown to bring the game level at 38-38. Rutledge then led the team into field goal position in overtime to set up Chip Lohmiller's game-winning 34-yard field goal.

1 Ben Roethlisberger - Pittsburgh Steelers 30 Cleveland Browns 9 (November 15, 2015)

Initially starting on the bench for the Pittsburgh Steelers on this day due to a sprained left foot, Ben Roethlisberger came into the game in the first quarter after the man who was supposed to be relieving him and his bad foot, Landry Jones, went down with an ankle injury of his own.

Roethlisberger ended up throwing for 379 yards, the most in NFL history for any QB who has come in off the bench to win a game. He easily outduelled Cleveland Browns QB Johnny Manziel thanks in large part to his connection with second-year receiver Martavius Bryant, which was electric on the day, with several successful deep balls.

The wideout ended the day with 178 receiving yards (a career high) and one touchdown, including big plays that went for 32 and 64 yards. Antonio Brown also had a great game with his usual QB back in the game, chipping in with 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Rank Player Yards Comp. Pct TD INT Result 10 Steve Grogan (NE) 282 51.9 1 1 26-23 W 9 Steve Grogan (NE) 282 78.9 1 0 14-3 W 8 Brett Favre (GB) 289 56.4 2 0 24-23 W 7 Marc Wilson (LAR) 309 63.2 2 0 28-14 W 6 Ryan Fitzpatrick (STL) 310 63.3 3 1 33-27 W (OT) 5 Brad Johnson (MIN) 316 73.7 1 2 31-24 W 4 A.J. Feeley (PHI) 321 66.7 3 0 24-17 W 3 Earl Morrall (BAL) 348 54.5 4 0 35-20 W 2 Jeff Rutledge (WAS) 363 71.4 1 0 41-38 W (OT) 1 Ben Roethlisberger (PIT) 379 66.7 3 1 30-9 W

