Highlights Touchdown celebrations have pretty strict limits these days, but they're still alive and well, and there remain a handful of players that still bust out a signature celebration whenever they score or get a sack.

Josh Sweat of the Philadelphia Eagles does the "Sweaty J Sack Attack" celebration after sacking a quarterback.

Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings both do the Griddy dance after scoring a touchdown, which they introduced to the world together at LSU.

One of the most fun parts about the NFL is the elaborate celebrations players are able to come up with. Whether it’s a running back or receiver who just scored a touchdown, a quarterback who just made an epic pass or a defensive lineman who got a nice sack. They’re going to celebrate.

Some players like to do the new viral craze, but others stick with their signature move and that’s who we are here to recognize. Here are the best signature player celebrations in the league today.

Read more: Top 15 most entertaining celebrations in NFL history

10 Michael Thomas - New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas doesn’t just celebrate with his signature move when he scores a touchdown, he does it whenever he makes any type of awesome catch. And one thing about Thomas, the guy can catch practically anything in his vicinity—when he is healthy, of course.

Thomas likes to show off his muscles when he does something epic on the field. It’s at the point now that when number 13 makes a catch, even Who Dat nation puts their muscles up too, because they know it’s coming. Thomas has been doing this same move for as long as he has been a Saint, and those biceps have never disappointed one onlooker from NOLA.

9 Ryan Tannehill - Tennessee Titans

2023 has been a rough year for this quarterback, but let’s forget about that and reminisce on the good times. Since joining the Tennessee Titans in 2019, when Ryan Tannehill rushes for a touchdown, he does a finger-roll with the football. Almost like he's going for a beautiful lay-up, except he does it with his legs spread apart like the Jordan logo.

Tannehill stated that his move wasn’t something that was planned. He just kind of did it once and continued the trend.

I don’t remember what game it started. It was a home game. I was running to the left, and it was wide open. I just did it. I don’t know. It wasn’t something I had thought about beforehand or anything like that. It kind of just caught on and kept it rolling.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant commented on Tannehill's finger roll and gave it an A-plus, saying that the QB had some flare with it. That's high praise. Tannehill started the finger-roll in October 2019 when he took over as QB for the Titans, and while he hasn't been able to bust it out in 2023, there is still time for the QB to get in the end zone and perfect his finger-roll.

8 Raheem Mostert - Miami Dolphins

This Miami Dolphins running back had a lot to celebrate in 2023. When Raheem Mostert scores a touchdown, he surfs, and he surfed a lot in 2023. But it's not just acting like he’s on a surfboard. The speedy halfback gets down on the ground, paddles, and then gets up onto the imaginary board and continues to surf like a real pro.

This move makes sense for Mostert now because he plays for the Dolphins, but he did it when he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers too. That's because he grew up chasing waves in New Smyrna Beach, FL. He stated that the surfing celebration is a tribute to his hometown and the beach days of his early life.

When I do my touchdown celebration, it just brings me back to being a kid and enjoying life, I enjoy life. You got to to be able to enjoy what you do.

In Week 3 of the 2023 campaign, Mostert scored four touchdowns in a historic 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos, and he caught the attention of another fellow Floridian, professional surfing legend Kelly Slate. Slater gave Mostert a shout-out on his Instagram story after that stellar performance. The post was a picture of Mostert doing his signature move and the caption read, “Raheem Mostert making surfers proud in the end zone.”

7 Cam Jordan - New Orleans Saints

“Sacked by Cam Jordan” is a phrase you will often hear if you’re watching a New Orleans Saints game. The guy is an animal on the D-line. When Jordan gets a sack, he celebrates by leveling up with his hands, one after the other, seemingly saying he just keeps raising the bar, then he beats his chest twice. Jordan has never explained exactly why he does this. But he is Cam Jordan. No explanation is necessary.

In 2022, Jordan surpassed Rickey Jackson as the Saints' all-time sack leader and has 117.5 sacks and counting as of this writing. He signed a two-year extension to stay with New Orleans through 2025 at the beginning of the 2020 season, so good news for Saints fans: Cam Jordan isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

6 Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins

Another Dolphin made the list, and this one is pretty self-explanatory. After wide receiver Jaylen Waddle scores, he, well, waddles. First, he spins the ball like a top, then he waddles in a circle. If teammates decide to join in, someone will take the ball and wind him up with it, then he waddles. As simple as this move is, Waddle didn’t even come up with it.

Teammate Jaelan Philips was the mastermind behind the move. Waddle said that during his rookie year, Phillips was doing a little hazing of the rook and started waddling around. Waddle followed suit, Phillips then suggested that Waddle should do the move in a game, and the rest is history. Waddle also said that he is used to waddling jokes because kids used to joke and waddle at him when he was young.

T.J. Watt is a dangerous man on the defensive line for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is a force to be reckoned with and a quarterback’s worst nightmare. Watt celebrates every sack the same way. He runs forward, rips his arms across his body, and kicks his leg up in the air while letting out a feral scream.

Not only does it get Steeler nation fired up every single time, the height to which this muscled man can get his leg up in the air is downright impressive. Who knew linebackers were so flexible? The Wisconsin native said in 2019 that the move actually brought up some concerns with his grandmother:

I was talking to my grandma and she said ‘Why are you so mad after the sack?' I told her I wasn’t mad, I was trying to get the crowd involved. She was like ‘Oh, okay.’ It’s a feeling like no other. It’s indescribable. You kind of blackout and go crazy. You kick the leg up and it’s like wow. The fans respond to it like no other. I love being able to control 65,000 plus people. When you do a move and they go crazy, it’s the greatest feeling in the world.

Watt also stated that his brother and former three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, J.J. Watt, is the one who taught him how to celebrate. When J.J. was in the league, he didn’t have a signature move after a sack, but he celebrated every time, and T.J. followed suit.

4 Nick Bosa - San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa is the star of the San Francisco 49ers' absolutely loaded defensive front. He is one of the most dominant players in the league, and he’s also not bad to look at. Bosa celebrates getting a sack by putting both arms up in the air about shoulder-length and giving an exaggerated shrug.

This one is very simple but also extremely sarcastic, which makes it pretty funny to watch if you have no stake in the play. He is almost saying, “this stuff is too easy.” And for a guy like Bosa, it might be. Just like the Watt brothers, Nick Bosa’s older brother Joey Bosa plays in the NFL for the Los Angeles Chargers, and Joey actually did the signature shrug in college at Ohio State, where both brothers went to school.

Once Nick got into the league, he took the shrug with him. This simple move was so famous, even President Barack Obama did it in 2016 when Ohio State went to visit the White House.

Read more: Former teammate says 49ers' Nick Bosa "has been ready to play in the NFL since he was 10 years old"

3 Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles

Anytime Josh Sweat, a defensive end for the Philadelphia Eagles, lays out an opposing QB (which he often does), he breaks out the “Sweaty J Sack Attack” celebration. He wipes the metaphorical sweat from his forehead in a swift swiping motion with a little bit of extra flare. It's a simple one, but still effective and right on brand.

Sweat says he got the move from Philly QB Jalen Hurts in 2020. Hurts did the move in practice one day and Sweat loved it. If you haven’t put two and two together yet, he does it because his last name is Sweat and because sacking these quarterbacks is light work for the 26-year-old. He wiped sweat off his brow a lot in 2023, too. The FSU product had 24 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles through Week 10 of the 2023 campaign.

Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson might play for different teams now, but they both have a few things in common. They’re both wide receivers, they both do the Griddy as their signature dance move after a touchdown, and they both played together at LSU. The Griddy was created by Louisiana native and friend of Chase’s, Allen “Griddy” Davis.

It was named the "Griddy" after Davis’ nickname. He wanted to create his own rhythmic dance after he was inspired by another popular dance craze, the “Nae Nae”, in the mid 2010s. Chase then introduced the dance to Jefferson at LSU, and the rest is history. At that point, everyone was doing the viral dance, but the real ones know where it started.

After winning a national championship with LSU in the 2019 season, Jefferson entered the draft in 2020 and Chase followed suit in 2021. Jefferson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings and Chase was drafted to the Cincinnati Bengals along with another former Tiger, Joe Burrow. Maybe Chase can get Joe Shiesty to hit the Griddy one time like Jefferson did with the seemingly much less coordinated Kirk Cousins.

1 Aaron Rodgers - New York Jets

Well, Aaron Rodgers didn't have much to celebrate in 2023 considering he was hurt and sidelined from the first drive of his first campaign with the New York Jets. But he is known for his iconic belt celebration, which he generally does after scoring a touchdown or some other epic play. Rodgers motions both of his hands along his waist as if he is displaying a championship belt. He's saying, "I'm the man." And more often than not, he's right.

Back in 2011, Rodgers was in a series of State Farm commercials where he did the belt move, and from then on it was referred to as the “Discount Double Check.” Viewers from all over would be doing the “Discount Double Check” for years after those ads aired. Other players tried it too. Rodgers was on the Pat McAfee show in 2022, and he mentioned how division rivals would imitate his move in order to mock him without considering the repercussions of their actions.

It just goes to the now-famous adage: don't do the belt. Nobody who's ever done the belt has really had a whole lot of success after doing that. So that's just the way it goes. I didn't make up the rules, people have put together compilations of it.

Hopefully, Rodgers will have a few more belt celebrations for the Jets before he hangs that jersey up for the last time.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more:5 hilarious times a non-kicker made an NFL field goal