Highlights Coby White's basketball journey, from high school to UNC and the NBA, showcases his consistent growth and remarkable achievements.

Justin Jackson had a remarkable collegiate career at UNC, contributing significantly to the team's success and winning ACC Player of the Year.

Sean May's exceptional talent and determination at UNC under Williams led to him being the driving force behind UNC's fourth national championship.

Under the expert guidance of Roy Williams, the University of North Carolina's (UNC) basketball program flourished. Throughout his tenure, there have been multiple players who have thrived at the university, a testament to Williams' remarkable ability to recruit and cultivate exceptional talent.

To pay homage to such a legendary coach, GIVEMESPORT ranks the 10 best players Williams coached over the years. From the scoring dynamism of Tyler Hansbrough to the strategic playmaking of Kendall Marshall, these athletes embody the pinnacle of collegiate basketball success, highlighting the synergy between Williams' coaching prowess and his players' talents.

Criteria:

Scoring prowess

Accolades received

College Championships

10 Coby White

NCAA Statistics: 16.1 PPG, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL

Coby White's basketball career has been a journey of consistent growth and remarkable achievements, from his high school days to his time at the University of North Carolina and then into the NBA. In high school at the Greenfield School in North Carolina, White distinguished himself as a top player, becoming the all-time leading scorer in North Carolina high school basketball history.

His senior season accolades included being named North Carolina Mr. Basketball, USA Today's North Carolina Player of the Year, and a spot in the 2018 McDonald's All-American Game. White's talents extended beyond the national borders as he led the United States U18 National team to a gold medal in the 2018 FIBA Under-18 Americas Championship, earning all-tournament honors​​​​.

Statistics College - 1 season NBA - 5 seasons Points Per Game 16.1 12.7 Rebounds Per Game 3.5 3.3 Assists 4.1 3.3 Field-Goal % 42.3 41.9

At UNC, White continued to excel. He debuted in 2018 and quickly became a key player for Williams. His notable performances included a career-high 34 points against Syracuse and surpassing Michael Jordan in UNC's all-time freshman scoring list with 469 points. He was instrumental in leading the team in the 2019 NCAA tournament and set a UNC freshman record for total three-point shots made, draining 82 during the season. After one season at UNC, where he earned All-ACC 2nd Team honors, White declared for the 2019 NBA Draft and was subsequently selected by the Chicago Bulls with the seventh overall pick. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2020, marking a successful transition to the professional level​.

White's journey from high school prodigy to a key player under Williams and his early success in the NBA is a testament to his hard work, talent, and the developmental environment provided by Williams' coaching at UNC. His progression is a clear example of how collegiate basketball under skilled mentorship can prepare players for success in the NBA.

9 Justin Jackson

NCAA statistics: 18.3 PPG, 2.7 AST, 4.1 REB

Justin Jackson, who was ranked as the No. 8 high school recruit nationally by ESPN in 2014, embarked on a remarkable collegiate career at UNC under the guidance of Williams. During his tenure at the university from 2015 to 2017, he earned a spot on the ACC All-Freshman team, contributing significantly to his team's journey to the 2015 ACC tournament championship.

His sophomore season saw him help the Tar Heels win the 2016 ACC tournament and reach the national championship. Jackson's junior season was particularly stellar, as he won ACC Player of the Year, was selected First-team All-ACC, and was recognized as a consensus first-team All-American. His contributions were crucial in leading the Tar Heels to their sixth championship title in the 2017 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament, where he scored sixteen points and picked up four rebounds in the championship game​.

Following his successful college career, Jackson was selected as the 15th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers, who then traded him to the Sacramento Kings on draft night. His journey in the NBA has included stints with several teams, including winning an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

8 Sean May

NCAA statistics: 15.8 PPG, 10.0 REB, 1.2 BLK

Sean May's journey from high school standout to college basketball icon at UNC under Williams is a story of exceptional talent and determination. His high school career was marked by significant achievements, including being named a first-team Parade All-American in 2002, USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year in 2004, Indiana Mr. Basketball in 2002, and a McDonald's All-American in 2002.

At UNC, May quickly established himself as a dominant force on the basketball court. From 2003 to 2005, he played a pivotal role in the Tar Heels' success. His most notable accomplishment came during his junior year during the 2005 NCAA tournament when he was the driving force behind UNC's fourth national championship; his performance earned him the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. In the championship game against the University of Illinois, he scored an impressive 26 points and collected 10 rebounds. His exceptional run in the tournament and overall during his college career led to him being recognized as a consensus second-team All-American and a first-team All-ACC player in 2005​.

Following his remarkable college career, Sean May entered the 2005 NBA Draft, where he was selected as the 13th overall pick by the Charlotte Bobcats. His entry into the NBA marked the next chapter of his basketball journey, transitioning from a celebrated college athlete to a professional player. May's achievements at UNC and his subsequent selection in the NBA Draft are reflective of Roy Williams' adeptness at recruiting and nurturing players who not only excel at the collegiate level but also possess the potential to succeed in professional basketball.

7 Tyler Zeller

NCAA statistics: 12.8 PPG, 6.7 REB, 1.1 BLK

Tyler Zeller's basketball journey, from a high school prodigy to a successful collegiate athlete at UNC, showcases his remarkable growth and skill. At Washington High School in Indiana, Zeller's performance was nothing short of extraordinary. He led his team to four sectional titles and two state Class 3A championships.

In his senior year, he averaged 33.1 points and 11.0 rebounds per game and was named "Mr. Basketball" in Indiana, a McDonald's All-American, and a first-team Parade All-American. His high school prowess culminated in a record-breaking 47-point game in the 2008 Class 3A final, the highest score in an Indiana boys' state championship game since 1970​.

Tyler Zeller - College Statistics Freshman Year Senior Year Points Per Game 3.1 16.3 Rebounds Per Game 2.0 9.6 Minutes Per Game 7.8 28.2

At UNC, Zeller made an immediate impact. His freshman year was a significant debut, filling in for the injured Tyler Hansbrough. Over his college career, Zeller developed into a key player for the Tar Heels, averaging 16.5 points per game on 55.3 percent shooting and 7.2 rebounds per game in his junior year. His senior year saw him being voted to the All-ACC First Team and named the ACC Player of the Year. He was also recognized as a second-team All-American by the Sporting News and the USBWA. These accolades underscored his development into a formidable player under Williams' guidance.

Following his standout college career, Zeller entered the 2012 NBA Draft, where he was selected 17th overall by the Dallas Mavericks and subsequently traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. His selection in the first round of the draft further attests to the comprehensive player development he experienced at UNC and highlights Williams' ability to nurture players who can transition successfully to the professional level.

6 Ty Lawson

UNC Basketball statistics - Junior year: 16.6 PPG, 6.6 AST, 2.1 STL

Ty Lawson played at UNC from 2006 to 2009, making a significant impact on the team. In his freshman season, he led the Tar Heels with 5.6 assists per game and was instrumental in helping the team win a share of the ACC regular season title and the ACC tournament. Despite an ankle injury in his sophomore year, Lawson returned to contribute to Carolina's repeat as both ACC regular season and tournament champions, eventually earning a berth in the Final Four.

His junior year was even more impressive, as he was voted to the All-ACC First Team, named the ACC Player of the Year, and recognized as a consensus second-team All-American. He also won the Bob Cousy Award, which honors the best collegiate point guard. In the 2009 NCAA Tournament championship game, Lawson set a record with eight steals against Michigan State, helping lead the Tar Heels to a national title​.

Ty Lawson - Career Statistics College NBA Points Per Game 13.1 12.7 Rebounds Per Game 2.9 2.7 Assists Per Game 5.8 6.0 Field-Goal % 51.7 46.0

Following his standout performance at UNC, Lawson was selected as the 18th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves and was immediately traded to the Denver Nuggets. He played six seasons for the Nuggets and subsequently played for several other NBA teams, including the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, and Washington Wizards. Lawson also played three seasons in the Chinese Basketball Association for the Shandong Golden Stars and Fujian​.

5 Raymond Felton

NCAA statistics: 12.5 PPG, 6.9 AST, 1.9 STL

Raymond Felton's journey in basketball, marked by significant achievements at both the high school and collegiate levels, led him to a successful professional career. In high school at Latta High School in South Carolina, Felton led his team to two state championships and set state scoring records with points and three-pointers. His accolades included winning the South Carolina Mr. Basketball award as both a junior and senior, being named the Naismith Prep Player of the Year in 2002, and participating in the 2002 McDonald's All-American Game. He was a five-star recruit, listed as the No. 1 point guard in his high school class in 2002.

At UNC, Felton quickly established himself as a key player. In his freshman year, he was voted Carolina Player of the Year and ACC Freshman of the Week three times, averaging 12.0 points per game. His sophomore year saw him as a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award and the Naismith College Player of the Year Award. In his final season, Felton played a pivotal role in leading UNC to the 2005 national championship. His performance included a crucial three-pointer and a steal in the final moments of the championship game against the University of Illinois. He averaged 12.9 points and 6.9 assists per game during his junior season, earning him a spot on the All-ACC First Team and the Bob Cousy Award​.

Felton's collegiate success led to him being selected fifth overall in the 2005 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Bobcats. His rookie year in the NBA was promising, highlighted by a breakout game scoring 31 points against the Phoenix Suns and recording 13 double-doubles. He was selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team, a testament to his immediate impact in the professional league​.

4 Harrison Barnes

NCAA statistics: 16.3 PPG, 5.5 REB, 0.9 STL

Harrison Barnes' journey in basketball is marked by significant achievements from high school to professional play. At Ames High School in Iowa, Barnes led his team to two consecutive state championships and finished as the all-time leading scorer in points. He was a first-team Parade All-American and won the Iowa Mr. Basketball award in 2010. His high school career culminated with him being recognized as a five-star recruit​.

At UNC, Barnes quickly made a name for himself. During his freshman season, he developed a reputation for clutch performances, including game-winning shots against Virginia Tech and Miami. In his sophomore season, Barnes led the team in scoring in 16 of their 38 games, contributing to the ACC regular season title and a run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament. He set a career-high of 40 points in an ACC tournament game against Clemson, a record for points by a freshman in an ACC Tournament game.

Harrison Barnes - Career Statistics College Stats (2 seasons) NBA stats (12 seasons) Points Per Game 16.3 14.2 Rebounds Per Game 5.5 5.0 Assists Per Game 1.3 1.8 Field-Goal % 43.0 45.5

Barnes announced his entry into the 2012 NBA Draft and was selected seventh overall by the Golden State Warriors. His selection in the draft was a testament to his significant development and impact as a player during his time at UNC under Williams. Barnes' progression from a high school phenomenon to a key player at UNC and his transition to the NBA highlights the effective mentorship and development he received, showcasing the impact of Roy Williams' coaching.

3 Marvin Williams

NCAA statistics: 11.3 PPG, 6.6 REB, 1.1 STL

Marvin Williams’ time at Bremerton High School in Washington established him as a standout player. In his junior year, he averaged 23.9 points and 14 rebounds per game, earning the title of area player of the year. His performance further improved in his senior year, where he averaged 28.7 points, 15.5 rebounds, 5.1 blocks, and 5.2 assists per game. These impressive statistics led to him being named a McDonald's All-American and earning first-team Parade All-American honors​​.

Williams played a single season at the University of North Carolina under Williams in 2004–05, where he contributed significantly to the Tar Heels' NCAA championship victory. A key moment was his tip-in against Illinois in the NCAA final, which broke a 70–70 tie, ultimately leading to UNC's victory. During this season, Williams was honored as the ACC Rookie of the Year and was a unanimous selection for the ACC All-Freshman Team, also earning an All-ACC Honorable Mention. In his 36 games, all off the bench, he averaged 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 22.2 minutes per game. In the 2005 NBA Draft, Williams was selected second overall by the Atlanta Hawks.

2 Kendall Marshall

NCAA statistics: 7.2 PPG, 8.0 AST, 2.3 REB

Kendall Marshall's basketball journey began at Bishop O'Connell High School, where he led his team to the 2010 Virginia Independent Schools Division I championship. His senior year statistics were impressive, averaging 15.3 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Recognized for his talent, Marshall was considered a four-star recruit and was listed as the No. 7 point guard and the No. 22 player in the nation in 2010 by ESPN.

In his freshman season at UNC, he eventually took over the starting point guard role, averaging 6.2 points and 6.2 assists per game. His sophomore season was even more remarkable, as he set the all-time UNC assist record with 351 assists. He also set the all-time ACC record in assists in a single season with 311. Despite suffering a wrist fracture during the NCAA tournament, Marshall won the 2012 Bob Cousy award, joining past UNC winners Raymond Felton and Ty Lawson. He averaged 8.1 points and 9.8 assists and shot 52.7 percent from the field in his sophomore year​.

Following his successful tenure at UNC, Marshall declared for the NBA, entering the 2012 draft alongside teammates Harrison Barnes, John Henson, and Tyler Zelle, where he was selected 13th overall by the Phoenix Suns​.

1 Tyler Hansbrough

UNC Basketball statistics: 20.2 PPG, 8.6 REB, 1.3 STL

Tyler Hansbrough's storied career at UNC under Williams is nothing short of legendary. During his time at UNC from 2005 to 2009, Hansbrough became the first player in ACC history to be named first-team All-ACC four times and to be a first-team All-American four times. He was named ACC Rookie of the Year in 2006, ACC Player of the Year in 2008, and swept all national player of the year awards in 2008. Hansbrough culminated his college career with an NCAA championship in his senior season​.

Tyler Hansbrough - NBA Career Statistics (2009-2016) Points 6.7 Rebounds 4.2 Assists 0.4 Field goal % 43.9

Following his stellar college career, Hansbrough was drafted 13th overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 2009 NBA Draft. He played for the Pacers, the Toronto Raptors, and the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA, later continuing his career in the NBA G League and the Chinese Basketball Association​.