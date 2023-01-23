Highlights Left-backs in the Premier League are now expected to offer both defensive solidity and an attacking threat.

Andy Robertson of Liverpool has been the best left-back in the league, and arguably the world, for some time now under Jurgen Klopp.

Destiny Udogie has been a breakout star for Tottenham, showcasing both defensive skills and an attacking threat. At just 21 years old, he has the potential to become an incredible player.

In recent years, full-backs have increased in importance in the Premier League, and left-backs are therefore amongst the division's key players. Whereas in the past those on the left side of the back four would primarily be expected to defend, they are now often required to offer an attacking threat too - just look at Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. No matter who plays on that left flank, they are expected to bomb up and down the pitch to offer defensive solidity and an extra body going forward.

In the past, the English top flight has been blessed with several elite left-backs. The likes of Ashley Cole, Patrice Evra and Leighton Baines are just some of the names to have graced the Premier League. But who is the best of the current crop? We have put together our top ten to try and give you an answer. To help assemble this list, we've looked at a very specific series of criteria, which were as follows:

Impact

Ability

Consistency

Taking those factors into account, we came up with a top 10, and it's time to take a look at the list.

Top 10 Premier League left-backs Rank Player Club 1. Andy Robertson Liverpool 2. Destiny Udogie Tottenham Hotspur 3. Josko Gvardiol Manchester City 4. Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 5. Luke Shaw Manchester United 6. Pervis Estupinan Brighton & Hove Albion 7. Antonee Robinson Fulham 8. Vitaliy Mykolenko Everton 9. Rico Henry Brentford 10. Ben Chilwell Chelsea

10 Ben Chilwell

Chelsea

From one Chelsea left-back to another. With Cucurella failing to settle at Stamford Bridge, Ben Chilwell’s importance to the Blues was only underlined more last season. He was arguably as important to the team as Reece James, with both full-backs transforming Chelsea when fully fit. Injuries have plagued him in recent years, but Chilwell has been integral to the Blues’ attack when fully fit, weighing in with four-goal contributions in the league alone last time out.

This season, he's continued to deal with injury issues and the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino has seen Chilwell play almost as a left-winger when he is fit, with Levi Colwill playing in the left-back role instead, which is why he's ranking this low down. On top of that, a poor performance in a 4-1 defeat against Liverpool doesn't help his cause either.

9 Rico Henry

Brentford

There's no beating around the bush, Brentford have struggled this season. While a lot of their issues in the Premier League have been credited to Ivan Toney's suspension throughout the first half of the campaign, Rico Henry's absence has been just as impactful for the Bees. The 26-year-old has been out with a knee injury since September, but when he's fit, he's incredible.

The flying full-back is a menace going forward while also being comfortable in one-on-one situations, both vital qualities for a modern-day full-back. Last season saw him play all but one of Brentford’s league matches, and he notched two assists in that time too. This season, he's obviously not been around, but once he's back, he'll quickly remind everyone why he's such an important player for Thomas Frank's side.

8 Vitaliy Mykolenko

Everton

He's taken his time, but Vitaliy Mykolenko now looks every bit the Premier League left-back that the Toffees invested in. Under Sean Dyche's guidance, he's flourished at Goodison Park and has put his earlier struggles at Everton firmly behind him. The Ukraine international has been a formidable figure in their squad.

With the club battling back from a 10-point deduction in the league, they'll need everyone at their best throughout the campaign, especially with another deduction potentially looming. And so far, Mykolenko has risen to that task. He's been sublime at the back, but he's also having his most prolific season since joining Everton, with a couple of strikes to his name already.

7 Antonee Robinson

Fulham

American international Robinson has been a key presence in Fulham's defence ever since joining from Wigan in 2020. And having excelled under Marco Silva's watch in 2022/23, he is up to his usual tricks yet again in the English top flight.

Capable of locking out a winger or being a creative menace, the 26-year-old is incredibly well-rounded, and he has caught the eye of a few clubs this season. Liverpool are one of those teams, as they search for a backup left-back and even a potential successor to Andy Robertson (more on him later). One thing is for certain, though - any deal for Robinson won't come cheap.

6 Pervis Estupinan

Brighton & Hove Albion

Marc Cucurella's switch to Chelsea was initially deemed to be a big loss for Brighton, especially given the Spaniard's performances for them. However, his replacement Estupinan, who, at £14.9m was signed for just a fraction of the initial £56m the Seagulls received for Cucurella, has been a revelation.

The Ecuador international impressed in Spain while at Villarreal, and he has settled in fantastically at the Amex Stadium under Roberto De Zerbi. There’s a very strong case that Brighton are not the same team without him in it, especially due to the attacking threat he offers from the left. Last season, he bagged a goal and five assists to help Brighton qualify for the Europa League, and he has replicated that form this year too, with five-goal contributions in the league so far.

5 Luke Shaw

Manchester United

There were times when big doubts came up about whether Luke Shaw was the man to start at left-back in the long term for Manchester United. He was regularly criticised by Jose Mourinho but has since silenced his loudest critics with excellent performances that have made him the starting left-back for both his club and country when fit.

Last season under Erik ten Hag was a particularly good one for the 28-year-old as he helped the Red Devils qualify for the Champions League. Unfortunately, the Englishman picked up a muscle injury earlier this year, and he missed a large portion of the current campaign. He's since returned to fitness but isn't quite back to his best yet.

4 Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal

Had Oleksandr Zinchenko been playing for almost any other team in the Premier League across the previous few years, we would have already been well aware of the extent of his talent. While he was used sparingly at the Etihad Stadium, he has become a key player for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, playing in an inverted role that allows him to supplement the midfield and contribute to attacks going forward.

It was nearly a debut campaign to remember in north London, but the Gunners just came up short in the league to Manchester City. Zinchenko’s technical ability is flawless, while his leadership and experience of being involved in league-winning sides have been vital in a squad full of young players. This year, he has been a consistent starter once again, despite some shaky performances which have even seen him argue with Ben White. If Arsenal want to stay in the title race, the Ukranian will be key to their ambitions.

3 Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City

Signed in the summer, Josko Gvardiol came to Manchester City with a reputation for being one of the most promising young footballers in the world. He flourished at RB Leipzig and Pep Guardiola paid some seriously lofty money to bring him to the Etihad, and he's more than lived up to the expectations laid at his feet when he arrived.

The Croatian rarely looks like he's under pressure and brings a level of composure to the City backline that is way beyond his years. He's been a force and while the club have struggled at times early in the campaign due to the absence of Kevin De Bruyne, Gvardiol has still been solid. He's only going to get better too which is quite a scary thought for the rest of the Premier League.

2 Destiny Udogie

Tottenham Hotspur

One of the breakthrough stars in the Premier League this season, Destiny Udogie has been a massive addition to Tottenham Hotspur's backline and, whether it's defending at the back, or bombing forward with the ball at his feet, he's been nothing short of electric for Ange Postecoglou's side.

Udogie has already recorded five goal contributions this season, not a bad debut campaign in the Premier League at all. Spurs are having a fantastic year under Postecoglou, and Udogie has been a huge part of that. He's still just 21 years old too which means the north London club might have found their left-back for the next decade.

1 Andy Robertson

Liverpool

Along with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the opposite flank, Andy Robertson has helped revolutionise the role of the full-back in modern-day football - some feat when you consider he was signed for just £8m in 2017 from relegated Hull City, one of Jurgen Klopp's biggest bargains ever. In three out of six Premier League seasons with the Reds, he has registered at least ten assists. Add to that his pace, energy, tenacity and composure, and you have not only the best left-back in the Premier League but perhaps in Europe.

Last season saw a drop-off for Robertson and Liverpool as a whole, but even then the Scotsman still managed to rack up eight assists in total. Despite missing a large chunk of the season through injury, he will likely slot right back into the team as Jurgen Klopp aims to leave Liverpool on a high.