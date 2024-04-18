Highlights The Rams are the only NFL team to win championships in three different cities.

Recently-retired Aaron Donald might be the best interior defensive lineman in NFL history—and the greatest Ram ever.

"The Greatest Show on Turf" teams in St. Louis featured five future Pro Football Hall of Famers, including head coach Dick Vermeil.

The Los Angeles Rams have a unique place in professional sports as one of the greatest vagabond franchises of all time.

The Rams have bounced between the Midwest and the West Coast for almost 90 years, beginning life as the Cleveland Rams before moving to Los Angeles in 1946, then to St. Louis in 1995, and back to Los Angeles in 2015.

Along the way, they did something else that’s pretty remarkable. The Rams are the only NFL franchise to win a world championship in three different cities, with NFL titles in Cleveland and Los Angeles and Super Bowl wins in St. Louis and Los Angeles.

You don’t win championships—no matter what era you’re in—without some generational players. But which ones are the true cream of the crop? We had to take a look through 80 years of illustrious history to find the 10 biggest standouts in Rams history.

1 Aaron Donald, Defensive Tackle (2014-2023)

Possibly the greatest player to ever line up at DT in NFL history

The only debate left about Aaron Donald is a historical one: is he the greatest interior defensive lineman in NFL history? Donald’s dominance on the football field was already the stuff of legend during his career, as was the fear he struck into opponents with his unique combination of strength, speed, and athleticism.

He was the best player on two teams that made it to the Super Bowl, winning it all in 2021. Despite playing on the interior, Donald was always a menace rushing the passer, leading the league with 20.5 sacks in 2018. Donald is also one of just four DTs to produce 5+ seasons of 10+ sacks.

Donald played his entire career with the Rams, who were still in St. Louis when they drafted him No. 13 overall in 2014 out of Pittsburgh. Donald is one of just three players in NFL history to be named NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times, alongside J.J. Watt and Lawrence Taylor, and is a lock to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he becomes eligible in 2029.

Super Bowl 56 Champion

3x Defensive Player of the Year

8x All-Pro

10x Pro Bowler

NFL Sacks Leader (2018)

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

2 Deacon Jones, Defensive End (1961-1971)

There is perhaps no defensive player with a larger impact on the game than Deacon

David "Deacon" Jones came out of rural Florida in the segregated South in the 1950s and only played two seasons of college football—one season at South Carolina State before he had his scholarship revoked for participating in a Civil Rights protest and one season at Mississippi Valley State.

Drafted in the 14th round of the 1961 NFL Draft, Jones went on to become not just one of the greatest defensive ends in NFL history, but one of the greatest defensive players period, playing alongside Hall of Fame defensive tackle Merlin Olsen. The pair made up one half of the Rams' vaunted "Fearsome Foursome" defensive front during the 1960s.

Jones’ contribution to football will last as long as the game itself: he is credited with coining the term “sacking the quarterback” as he equated the play’s devastation on a football field to an invading military sacking an opposing city in wartime:

Sacking the quarterback is just like you devastate a city or you cream a multitude of people.

Jones was also well-known for his unique "head slap" technique, which he used so effectively to stun his opposition that it was eventually outlawed by the league. His 173.5 unofficial sacks throughout his career would slot him third on the all-time list behind Bruce Smith and Reggie White. Those massive numbers become all the more impressive when one considers how rarely the ball was thrown in the 1960s compared to today's pass-happy NFL.

Jones led the NFL in sacks in five of six years from 1964-1969, going for 19.0 or more sacks in four of those campaigns. Jones was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980 and was one of three Rams defensive players named to the NFL’s 100th Anniversary Team. He died in 2013, at 74 years old.

Coined the phrase "sacking the quarterback"

2x NFL Defensive Player of the Year

8x All-Pro

8x Pro Bowl

5x NFL Sacks Leader

NFL 1960s All-Decade Team

NFL 75th Anniversary Team

NFL 100th Anniversary Team

Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee

3 Eric Dickerson, Running Back (1983-1987)

The bespectacled Dickerson was truly one of a kind

A new generation of football fans has no idea how electric Eric Dickerson was with a football in his hands.

The Rams selected Dickerson with the No. 2 overall pick out of SMU in the legendary 1983 NFL Draft— just one spot behind John Elway to the Baltimore Colts—and the Sealy, Texas, native turned the league on its head in 4+ with the Rams.

Almost 40 years later, Dickerson still owns NFL records for most rushing yards in a single season (2,105), most rushing yards by a rookie (1,808), and most rushing yards in a playoff game (248). He’s also the fastest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career rushing yards, doing it in just 91 games, and the only running back ever to rush for 1,800+ yards in three separate seasons.

Dickerson RB Ranks Thru First 62 Games Category Dickerson Rank Rushes 1,465 1st Rushing Yards 6,968 1st Rushing TD 55 T-2nd Yards/Attempt 4.8 T-10th

Dickerson was not only unique for the way he took the league by storm, rushing for 6,968 yards in his first four years in the league (62 games) (nearly 500 more than the next closest guy), but it was the way he did it too. He was one of a very few players to wear rec specs while he played, and the 6'3", 220-pound back's upright running style has never been used as effectively before or since.

The big man's 4.4 speed was also completely unheard of for someone of his size, which is why he was impossible to stop during his 4+ years in L.A. The only knock on Dickerson is that he didn't quite have the longevity, as injuries kept him from playing a full slate of games over his final four seasons in Indy.

NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1986)

5x 1st-Team All-Pro

6x Pro Bowler

4x Rushing Yards Leader

NFL 1980s All-Decade Team

NFL 100th Anniversary Team

Most Rushing Yards in a Single Season

Most Rushing Yards in a Single Season (rookie)

Most Rushing Yards in a Playoff Game

No. 29 Retired by Rams

Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee

4 Marshall Faulk, Running Back (1999-2006)

Your favorite dual-threat RB's favorite dual-threat RB

While the Rams' greatest RB ever went from the Rams to the Colts just after his prime, their next best one, Marshall Faulk, spent the first five seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts before making his way to the St. Louis Rams in 1999, right as he was hitting his prime.

Faulk teamed with three other future Hall of Famers on offense in Kurt Warner, Orlando Pace, and Isaac Bruce to win the Super Bowl in his first season in St. Louis as part of “The Greatest Show on Turf” in 1999. Faulk was named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year for every season from 1999-2001 and won the NFL MVP in 2000 to boot. Talk about a prime.

His run of four straight 1,300+ rushing yards and 700+ receiving yards seasons from 1998-2001 is a mark that will likely never be matched, as the only other player to achieve that feat more than once was Ray Rice, and he didn't even do it in consecutive seasons. His eight seasons with 10+ TDs also ranks him tied for fifth in that respect.

If Roger Craig was the prototype for the pass-catching running back, Faulk was the perfected version after which every dual-threat back in today's game modeled themselves. He is the only player in NFL history to reach 12,000 rushing yards and 6,000 receiving yards and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Super Bowl 34 Champion

NFL MVP (2000)

3x Offensive Player of the Year

Offensive Rookie of the Year (1994)

6x All-Pro

7x Pro Bowl

NFL Rushing TD Leader (2000)

2x NFL Scoring Leader

Most 2-Point Conversions in NFL History (7)

No. 28 Retired by Rams

Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee

5 Kurt Warner, Quarterback (1998-2003)

From bagging groceries to arguably the greatest 3-year QB stretch ever

The career of Kurt Warner was the greatest of longshots—the undrafted quarterback out of Northern Iowa starred in the Arena Football League and NFL Europe before making it to the NFL, where he started his first game at 28 years old. The late start didn’t stop him from becoming one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Warner led the Rams to their first Super Bowl title in 1999 as the leader of “The Greatest Show on Turf” (a group which is well-represented on this list) during arguably the most successful era of Rams football, and came an Adam Vinatieri field goal short of winning a second title two years later.

He was named NFL MVP twice and First-Team All-Pro twice during a three-year stretch where either he, RB Marshall Faulk, or both won MVP and OPOY from 1999-2001.

Cut by both the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears before making the Rams roster, Warner was able to rejuvenate himself nearly 10 years after his prime with the Rams, leading the Arizona Cardinals to Super Bowl 43 in 2008, a run during which Warner threw 11 TDs in a single postseason, which is an NFL record. Despite a very short but very dominant prime, Warner was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Super Bowl 34 Champion

Super Bowl MVP

2x NFL MVP

2x 1st-Team All-Pro

4x Pro Bowl

2x NFL Pass TD Leader

3x NFL Completion % Leader

2x NFL Passer Rating Leader

NFL Passing Yards Leader (2001)

Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee

6 Orlando Pace, Offensive Tackle (1997-2008)

Pace kept Los Angeles' Hall of Fame backfield clean

The Rams knew what they were doing when they selected Orlando Pace with the No. 1 overall pick out of Ohio State in the 1997 NFL Draft. He was actually the first of two Hall of Fame offensive tackles selected in the first round after the Seattle Seahawks took Walter Jones at No. 6 overall.

With Pace, the Rams had (literally) the biggest piece of “The Greatest Show on Turf” and won a Super Bowl just three years later. Pace played for the Rams for 12 years and started 165 out of 169 games while serving as the key blocker for the NFL MVP three years in a row—quarterback Kurt Warner in 1999 and 2001 and running back Marshall Faulk in 2000. Pace was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Super Bowl 34 Champion

5x All-Pro

7x Pro Bowl

NFL 2000s All-Decade Team

Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee

7 Isaac Bruce, Wide Receiver (1994-2007)

Isaac Bruce played one season with the Rams in Los Angeles before spending the next 13 seasons in St. Louis, where he had eight campaigns of over 1,000 receiving yards, tied for eighth-most in NFL history.

Bruce scored 91 touchdowns in his career, but is most remembered for a 73-yard touchdown reception from Kurt Warner in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 34 against the Tennessee Titans that proved to be the game-winner.

Bruce All-Time WR Ranks Category Bruce Rank Receptions 1,024 11th Yards 15,208 5th TDs 91 11th

Almost 20 years after he last played, Bruce is still fifth in NFL history with 15,208 career receiving yards. In 16 seasons, he played in 12 or more games 13 times, and finished with at least 700 receiving yards in every one of those campaigns.

Super Bowl 34 Champion

1x Second-Team All-Pro

4x Pro Bowl

NFL Receiving Yards Leader (1996)

No. 80 Retired By Rams

Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee

8 Merlin Olsen, Defensive Tackle (1962-1976)

The steady metronome of the Fearsome Foursome

One of three lifetime Rams on this list alongside with Aaron Donald and Jack Youngblood (who were both defensive linemen as well), Merlin Olsen was an L.A. staple for a lot more than just his decade and a half patrolling the Rams' defensive front. Olsen later gained fame for his many acting roles, including prominent characters in Little House on the Prairie and Father Murphy.

But it was his tough, gritty play on the gridiron, not his respectable acting chops, that made him a legend of Tinseltown. Olsen holds the record for most Pro Bowls by a DT, with 14 straight from 1962-1976.

That means that he was one of the best players at his position in every single year he was in the league except one: his last, when he was 36. That's not just longevity, that's longevity with elite quality. To put that in perspective, the only player in NFL history to earn more trips to the Pro Bowl than Olsen is one Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr., who did it 15 times.

Olsen and his 91 career sacks weren't as impressive as his line mate, Deacon Jones, and his stats, but thankfully, the 6'5", 270-pounder still got all the recognition he deserved over his illustrious career, earning spots on the NFL's All-Decade team for the 1960s and 1970s, as well as their 75th anniversary and 100th anniversary squads.

8x All-Pro

14x Pro Bowl

NFL 1960s All-Decade Team

NFL 1970s All-Decade Team

NFL 75th Anniversary Team

NFL 100th Anniversary Team

No. 75 Retired by Rams

Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee

9 Torry Holt, Wide Receiver (1999-2008)

The unsung hero of the 'Greatest Show on Turf'

Super Bowl champion Torry Holt is one of the more stunning Pro Football Hall of Fame snubs in recent memory.

In 11 NFL seasons—including 10 with the Rams—he had eight consecutive years of over 1,000 receiving yards and set the NFL record with over 1,300 receiving yards in six consecutive seasons. To put that in perspective, the only guy to ever produce more than six non-consecutive 1,300+ yard seasons was Jerry Rice.

Holt also led the NFL in receiving yards (12,594) and receptions (868) from 2000-2009. To boot, he holds NFL records for consecutive seasons with 90-plus receptions (six) and 1,600-yard receiving seasons (2), being one of just seven players ever to achieve the latter. There is a recognizable logjam for Hall of Fame induction at wide receiver, but Holt has as good a case as any of his peers.

Super Bowl 34 Champion

2x All-Pro

7x Pro Bowl

2x NFL Receiving Yards Leader

NFL Receptions Leader (2003)

NFL 2000s All-Decade Team

10 Jack Youngblood, Defensive End (1971-1984)

One of the toughest guys the NFL has ever seen

Jack Youngblood was one of the dominant defensive linemen in the NFL throughout the 1970s and early 1980s, earning eight NFL All-Pro nods as well as leading the NFL in sacks twice.

Youngblood played his entire career with the Rams and holds franchise records for most playoff starts (17) and most consecutive games played (201). Truly one of the greatest iron men in football history, Youngblood didn’t miss a single game from his junior year of college in 1969 through his final year in the NFL in 1984.

That insane run included one of the gutsiest, most impressive playoff performances of all-time in 1979. Despite breaking his fibula prior to the postseason, Youngblood played in all three of the Rams' playoff games during their run to Super Bowl 14, which they lost to the epic Steelers dynasty.

Not only that, but he played in the Pro Bowl a week later with the broken leg, which led many to view him as one of the toughest players to ever play the game, with some even coining him "the John Wayne of football". His 151.5 sacks make him the sixth-most prolific sack artist in NFL history, and Youngblood was rightfully elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001 after a long wait.

8x All-Pro

7x Pro Bowl

2x NFL Sacks Leader

NFL 1970s All-Decade Team

No. 85 Retired by Rams

Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.