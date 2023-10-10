Highlights The NFL has become more and more of a pass-first league as the years have gone by, leading to some legendary campaigns from wide receivers.

In 2023, there are several wideouts that are on pace to have massive yardage totals, but will it be enough for them to crack the all-time top 10?

While most of the top single-season yardage totals come from the modern era, one receiver from the 1960s had a season that showed how ahead of his time he was.

For every great quarterback who puts up gaudy numbers, there has to be at least one hugely competent receiver on the back end of each pass thrown. The QB might drop dimes into the waiting hands of his pass catcher, but if those hands don't squeeze the ball, it's all for naught.

Some receivers are known for their steady hands, while others might dazzle and fill up highlight reels each weekend. In any event, the wide receiver is crucially integral to a team's offensive success. Time to dive into the top 10 most successful seasons NFL receivers have ever had when it comes to yardage.

Read more: Sean McDermott: Matt Milano's crucial ability to "flip the switch" on game day

10 Marvin Harrison (2002), Indianapolis Colts

Marvin Harrison is one of those receivers who may not have gotten the attention he warranted. After all, it was the legendary Hall of Famer, Peyton Manning, who was the talk of NFL fans everywhere. But every QB needs that guy on the other end of the pass, and Harrison did it at a premium level for Manning and the Indianapolis Colts.

In 2002, at age 30 (the oldest on our list), Harrison was at his best, totaling 1,772 receiving yards as well as 11 touchdowns and 143 catches, the latter of which was a single-season record at the time. It was the pinnacle for a wideout who hauled in over 1,100 passes in his brilliant 13-year Hall of Fame career.

9 Michael Thomas (2019), New Orleans Saints

Tall, speedy wide receivers have been synonymous with Ohio State Buckeyes football teams. Michael Thomas is no exception to that rule. The New Orleans Saints knew what they were getting in the 6'3", 212-lb receiver when they drafted him. Thomas made the Pro Bowl in three of his first four seasons in the NFL, with good reason.

His top performance over 16 games was in 2019, when he racked up 1,725 yards while also breaking Harrison's single-season receptions mark with 149 grabs. Thomas also hauled in nine touchdowns and was named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year for his stellar season.

8 Charley Hennigan (1961), Houston Oilers

Most football fans, even avid ones, have never heard the name Charley Hennigan. His career was over in 1966. But, the stats don't lie: Hennigan was a prolific pass catcher for the Houston Oilers for seven seasons, racking up five Pro Bowls and three First-Team All-Pro selections.

His most notable year came in 1961, when he turned around would-be defensive backs, and turned heads of stats keepers. Hennigan's numbers were 82 receptions for an otherworldly 1,746 yards, which was all the more impressive when you consider that he reached that mark in a 14-game season during a period when teams rarely threw the football.

7 Isaac Bruce (1995), St. Louis Rams

Isaac Bruce came around at just the right time, on just the right team, for his talents to truly be put on display. One of the two primary receivers on a St. Louis Rams offense known as "The Greatest Show on Turf," Bruce was the forgotten star in a unit that also included Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, and Torry Holt.

In 1995, the Hall of Famer exploded for 119 catches and 1,781 yards. His yardage total would have broken Hennigan's single-season mark had there not been another legendary wideout having a career year in the San Francisco Bay Area during that same campaign.

6 Justin Jefferson (2022), Minnesota Vikings

In 2022, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson put the league on notice with his brilliant year. In just his third campaign in the pros, Jefferson went off to the tune of 1,809 yards and eight TDs.

The former LSU standout's numbers were no surprise. He's improved his numbers steadily since his rookie season. And those 1,809 yards weren't just good, they were the 6th most in a single season in the history of the game. It would be no surprise to most NFL fans if Jefferson built on that campaign in 2023 either.

5 Antonio Brown (2015), Pittsburgh Steelers

For six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Antonio Brown was as good as there was among his NFL luminaries. In fact, his run from 2013-2018 was as good as we've ever seen from a receiver in the NFL. During that span, Brown never had fewer than 1,200 yards or 101 receptions.

Though his career would end with some controversy, Brown was a reliable go-to for Ben Roethlisberger. He made big play after big play during his career, and in 2015, he rolled out 1,834 receiving yards, which included a mind-boggling 284-yard performance against the Raiders. Despite the gaudy numbers, Brown's 2015 campaign was still not the best receiving performance from that season.

4 Jerry Rice (1995), San Francisco 49ers

If there is one name that is identified with the wide receiver position, it's Jerry Rice. Epic on every single Sunday, Rice was and remains the standard at WR. Over his illustrious career, Rice grabbed passes from Joe Montana and Steve Young for at least 1,200 yards a staggering 11 times. In 1995, a year after winning his fourth Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers, Rice stole Isaac Bruce's thunder by putting up 1,848 receiving yards and 15 TDs.

3 Julio Jones (2015), Atlanta Falcons

In 2016, the Atlanta Falcons made it to the Super Bowl. The tone for that run may have been set the year before, in 2015, by wide receiver Julio Jones. Mired with an 8-8 record, the team had few bright spots, but a bright outlook for the future. Jones ran precise routes and displayed incredible hands to the tune of 1,871 receiving yards.

How a guy puts up numbers like that on a .500 team is a testament to just how good Jones truly was. These numbers were no fluke either. From 2014-2018, Jones never had less than 1,400 yards despite being on many mediocre Falcons teams.

2 Cooper Kupp (2021), Los Angeles Rams

His name is Cooper Kupp, and he catches passes for the Los Angeles Rams. In 2021, Kupp came close to 2,000 receiving yards, a number that's never been attained in league history. He parlayed his 145 catches and 1,947 yards into an MVP award in Super Bowl LVI. Those totals left him just four catches and 17 yards short of both single-season records.

Kupp was locked in with quarterback Matthew Stafford for the entire Super Bowl—there was no way they wouldn't come away with a win. Kupp notched a game-high eight receptions for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Now, that's the way to cap off a receiving year that bests all but one in history.

1 Calvin Johnson (2012), Detroit Lions

Simply put, you don't get nicknamed after a Transformer unless you are an absolute machine. Calvin Johnson was just that. While serving as the one shining light on many miserable Detroit Lions teams where defenses could completely game plan for Johnson and Johnson alone, Megatron became his moniker.

Big, tall, and with incredible mitts, Johnson put together a record-breaking performance in 2012. On a team that went 4-12 (!), Johnson was able to dominate DBs, grabbing 122 balls out of the air for a total of 1,964 yards. While records are meant to be broken, this one won't be one of the easier ones to top, as 2021 and 2022 saw Kupp and Jefferson, respectively, put up video game numbers but still fall short of the bar set by Megatron.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: Travis Kelce: Kansas City Chiefs TE's 10 most hilarious moments