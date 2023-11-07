Highlights Houston Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud broke the single-game rookie passing record for yards, cementing himself as a franchise quarterback.

Other rookies in the top 10 passing yard performances would advise caution for getting overly excited about a single performance during a QB's inaugural NFL campaign.

Cam Newton, Matthew Stafford, Ryan Tannehill, Andrew Luck, and even Kellen Moore made impressive rookie passing yard performances, but faced their fair share of challenges throughout their careers.

In a wild Week 9 comeback win, the Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud set a new rookie single-game passing record for yards, breaking Marc Bulger’s mark, which stood for 21 years. Stroud joins a motley crew of Hall of Famers, Pro Bowlers, backups, and a couple of surprises in the top 10 for single-game rookie passing yards.

The second-overall pick out of Ohio State looks like a can’t-miss, foundational quarterback for Houston for many years to come. However, a few of the other names littering the top 10 of impressive rookie performances would advise caution regarding sending first-year players to Canton. Here are the top 10 single-game rookie passing performances.

10 Matthew Stafford - Cleveland Browns vs Detroit Lions ( November 22, 2009

26/43, 422 yards, 5 TD, 2 INT

Like Stroud, Matthew Stafford led his team on a game-winning drive in the midst of making history. They also both threw for their fifth touchdown in the process. Unlike Stroud, the 2-8 Detroit Lions squeaked a much-needed victory from the even worse 1-9 Cleveland Browns.

Strangely, Stafford was actually flat on his back, getting checked by the medical staff, as the Lions lined up with the game on the line. The team earned an untimed down at the one-yard line thanks to a pass interference penalty on a last desperate bid in the end zone.

The Browns called a time-out to prepare their defense and Stafford made a break for it, which allowed him to stay in the game and throw the game winner to Brandon Pettigrew. As Detroit head coach Jim Schwartz joked after the game, "Matt's best play of the day might have been eluding four team doctors to get back on the field."

9 Cam Newton - Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals ( September 11, 2011

24/37, 422 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Cam Newton owns two entries on this list, and they came during the first two games of his NFL career! Playing on the same field where he won the college football championship earlier that year, Newton announced his arrival in the NFL with 422 yards and three total touchdowns. He almost pulled out the win for his Carolina Panthers too, if not for a crazy 89-yard return by Arizona’s Patrick Peterson to steal his thunder.

Nevertheless, Newton made an impression on Carolina's veteran All-Pro wide receiver Steve Smith:

He was everything everybody didn't expect him to be. He was on point, he made some great runs, he made some great reads, made some fantastic throws. He made some throws out there that honestly as a receiver it made it easy to catch them.

8 Ryan Tannehill - Miami Dolphins vs Arizona Cardinals ( September 30, 2012

26/41, 431 Yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Tannehill’s performance ranks as the first entry where the QB wasn’t the story coming out of the game. Despite throwing for a boatload of yards, the Texas A&M product threw two crushing interceptions while taking massive hits. The Arizona Cardinals roared back on those two game-changing defensive plays to steal the game in overtime.

The miraculous comeback marked Arizona’s best start to a season in 38 years. Tannehill never fully got his feet under him with the Miami Dolphins and was eventually traded for just fourth and seventh-round draft picks. Perhaps the Dolphins should have paid closer attention to this game, as Tannehill eventually won NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2019 along with a Pro Bowl nod with the Titans.

7 Cam Newton - Carolina Panthers vs Green Bay Packers ( September 18, 2011

28/46, 432 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT

As if his NFL debut wasn’t impressive enough, Newton followed up his 422-yard opener with another 400+ yard game. Unfortunately, the young rookie also threw three interceptions and took 4 sacks for -28 yards. Even though the Green Bay Packers won the game, Packers nose tackle B.J. Raji left impressed with Newton:

I knew he would be good, but if I told you I knew he'd be this good this early, I'd be lying to you. He doesn't get frustrated. We threw a lot of stuff at him today, and he was able to sit back there and make some of the plays they needed.

Coming out of college, many pundits questioned Newton’s accuracy and his ability to succeed at the highest level. These opening two games obviously shut everybody up on the way to over 4,000 yards and 21 touchdowns as a rookie. His 4,051 rookie passing yards ranks third all-time behind only Andrew Luck and Justin Herbert. Newton also tacked on an insane 706 yards rushing to go along with 14 touchdowns on the ground.

6 Andrew Luck - Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins ( November 4, 2012

30/48, 433 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Luck’s record-setting rookie season for the Indianapolis Colts not only broke Newton’s single-season rookie record, but he also joined Peyton Manning as the second first-year player with four 300-yard games. Over 16 contests, the Stanford quarterback piled up 4,373 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Luck was projected as the best QB prospect since Manning and was well on his way to fulfilling that promise until injuries took their toll. Both Newton and Luck suffered from porous offensive lines that led to endless amounts of big hits from massive defensive players. Especially in Luck’s case, it’s difficult not to wonder what could have been.

5 Kellen Moore - Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Redskins ( January 3, 2016

33/48, 435 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

Though not technically a rookie, this was Kellen Moore's first season playing in the NFL. Of all the random records in sports history, Kellen Moore owning a top-five rookie passing record must rank right at the top. Moore's presence under center epitomized the year from hell for the Dallas Cowboys. Star receiver Dez Bryant broke his foot in Week 1 and Tony Romo broke a clavicle in Week 2.

From there, it quickly spiraled out of control. Despite throwing for all those yards, Moore made the post-game recap more for his early lost fumble and interceptions that quickly put Dallas into a 21-0 hole. Kirk Cousins took the win even though he only threw for 176 yards, which just goes to show that stats can’t tell the whole story.

4 Jeff Garcia - San Fransisco 49ers vs Cincinnati Bengals ( December 5, 1999

33/49, 437 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

When you look at the San Francisco 49ers offensive stats from that day, you think, "wow what a performance." Garcia threw for over 400 in the 1990s, which was exceedingly rare, Jerry Rice caught two touchdowns to go with 157 yards on nine receptions, and the team finished with 542 yards of total offense.

They must have been celebrating a return to the days of Joe Montana and Steve Young! Wrong. The Niners got crushed by the Bengals, a team that hadn’t won back-to-back games in two years.

3 Aaron Brooks - New Orleans Saints vs Denver Broncos (December 3, 2000)

30/48, 441 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

In another less than memorable performance, Aaron Brooks of the New Orleans Saints stacked up the yards as the Denver Broncos rolled over NOLA 38-23. Generally, when you throw for over 400 yards, especially back in the day, you’re at least part of the headline.

In this game, Broncos running back Mike Anderson stole the show with his 251-yard day on the ground to go with four touchdowns. Anderson tied for the 11th-most single-game rushing yards in league history that day as the Broncos dumped 21 points on the Saints in the second quarter, which led to Brooks racking up enough garbage yards for third-most all time.

2 Marc Bulger - St. Louis Rams vs San Diego Chargers ( November 10, 2002

36/48, 453 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT

Sixth-round draft pick Marc Bulger started the 2002 campaign as the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Jamie Martin and Kurt Warner. To start the season, Warner struggled mightily with one touchdown to eight interceptions over the first four games. Warner then suffered a broken pinky and Martin went down with a knee issue.

Then, the Disney music began. Coming out of nowhere, Bulger threw for 453 yards (fourth most in franchise history) and four touchdowns. He also set a new franchise record with 36 completions. Despite the incredible performance, St. Louis Rams head coach Mike Martz confirmed that Warner would be the starter moving forward. Bulger, to his credit, took the news in stride:

If this was it, this was it. If I have another week, I have another week. Our whole team is unselfish, and I’m not going to be the guy that switches that.

1 C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers ( November 5, 2023

30/42, 470 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT

The new rookie yards king broke the record in style, orchestrating a beautiful game-winning drive. Going into that deciding drive, Stroud led with confidence, announcing, "Give me the ball. Call the plays. I'm going to make the plays.” In what was a wildly entertaining back-and-forth contest with two teams fighting for divisional leads, Stroud truly announced himself as one of the game’s rising stars.

Opposing quarterback Baker Mayfield left as impressed as anyone:

C.J. Stroud doesn’t look like a rookie to me. He’s so impressive, looks like a polished NFL quarterback. So, hats off to him. He played extremely, extremely well today.

The precocious star also made history as the only QB since the merger with only one interception through his first eight starts. Earlier this season, he also set the record for most pass attempts to start a career, with 192. Not only was this the most potent rookie QB single-game performance in NFL history, but considering the improbable comeback and lack of interceptions, it might just be the best as well.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

